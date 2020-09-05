September 5, 2020 Report: 24 new deaths and 1,196 new cases in Los Angeles County

Public Health Warns About the Risk of Gathering with Others Over Labor Day Weekend as Tragic Milestone (6,000 deaths) is Reached
As temperatures in Los Angeles County warm up over Labor Day weekend and many people will be out of their home in public places, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) is warning of great risk of community spread of COVID-19 when gathering with others who are not part of your household.
Public health urges residents to celebrate the Labor Day weekend as safely as possible. There are several things we can all do this holiday weekend to celebrate responsibly and keep safe. First, it is best to only gather with members of your household this holiday weekend – there’s so much to do together in our magnificent county – explore a trail, or have a picnic at one of our many parks, or head to a beautiful beach early in the day. Always use your own utensils, cups, food, drinks – do not share with others. Avoid crowds and be flexible and willing to change plans or move locations if you find yourself in a crowded area. Avoid confined spaces, especially pace where physical distancing or staying more than 3 steps away from others isn’t possible, and people aren’t wearing face coverings.
If you are planning to visit the beach, please know that they are likely to be crowded this weekend and any crowded space—even if it’s outdoors—can pose health and safety risks. Your best bet is to avoid crowds. Visit the beach at off hours, in the mornings or early evenings. Always stay physically distanced from anyone outside your party. Wear a face covering when out of the water. If the beaches get too crowded, it may be necessary to close them.
“Each day, we join with those mourning the distressing loss of life to COVID-19 and we keep all who are grieving in our thoughts and prayers,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Unfortunately, today marks another devastating low point for LA County as we acknowledge that 6,000 residents have lost their lives to COVID-19. While the progress we’ve made over the past several weeks to get back to slowing the spread is very positive, it has come at a cost to so many of our families and neighbors. We have the tools right now to prevent a lot of virus transmission if each of us takes seriously our obligation to make decisions that save lives. When we don’t wear face coverings, keep our distance from others, and implement safeguards at workplaces, our actions result in serious illness and death for others and sometimes for ourselves. We do not need to wait for a vaccine to slow the spread; we just need for every single person to do the right thing. It is nonsense to believe that parties and gatherings are essential for our well-being; parties and gatherings lead to unnecessary exposures and make it that much harder to lower the rate of community transmission so that our children can get back to school and employees back to work. While holidays are typically a time to come together with extended family and friends to celebrate, we ask you to alter your plans this year and take responsibility by not engaging in any risky activities that can spread the virus.”
Today, Public Health has confirmed 24 new deaths and 1,196 new cases of confirmed COVID-19. This brings the cumulative number of positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County to 247,542, and a total of 6,000 deaths. There are currently 984 people hospitalized, of which 32% are confirmed cases in the ICU. Upon further investigation, 61 cases and one death reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.
Of the 20 new deaths reported today (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena), 10 people that passed away were over the age of 80, four people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old and six people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old. Seventeen people had underlying health conditions including nine people that passed away were over the age of 80, three people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old and five people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old.
Ninety-two percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 5,642 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 51% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 24% among White residents, 15% among Asian residents, 10% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races.
Testing results are available for 2,360,795 individuals with 10% of all people testing positive.
The best protection against COVID-19 continues to be to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing, and wear a clean face covering when in contact with others from outside your household. It’s important if someone thinks they could be positive for COVID-19 and are awaiting testing results, to stay at home and act as if they are positive. This means self-isolating for 10 days and 72 hours after symptoms and fever subside, or until they receive a negative result. If a person tests positive for COVID-19, they should plan on receiving a call from a contact tracer to discuss how to protect themselves and others, to find out where they may have been, and who they were in close contact with while infectious.
As the County experiences record breaking heat for the next three days, Public Health urges all residents to take precautions to avoid exposure to the heat and to seek out a cooling center if you have limited ability to remain cool and safe from the high temperatures. Cooling centers adhere to all public health COVID-19 directives and offer a protected place for people to go. Information about cooling centers and tips for avoiding heat related illness can be found at ready.lacounty.gov/heat/
The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.
Please see additional information below:
|
|
Total Cases
|
NEW
|
Laboratory Confirmed Cases
|
247542
|
1196
|
— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)*
|
234266
|
1146
|
— Long Beach
|
10852
|
37
|
— Pasadena
|
2424
|
13
|
Deaths
|
6000
|
24
|
— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)
|
5656
|
20
|
— Long Beach
|
227
|
4
|
— Pasadena
|
117
|
0
|
Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
|
– 0 to 4
|
3827
|
|
– 5 to 11
|
8352
|
|
– 12 to 17
|
10360
|
|
– 18 to 29
|
58072
|
|
– 30 to 49
|
80509
|
|
– 50 to 64
|
45265
|
|
– 65 to 79
|
17973
|
|
– over 80
|
8491
|
|
– Under Investigation
|
1417
|
|
Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
|
– Female
|
117861
|
|
– Male
|
113518
|
|
– Other
|
112
|
|
– Under Investigation
|
2775
|
|
Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
|
– American Indian/Alaska Native
|
210
|
|
– Asian
|
7360
|
|
– Black
|
6969
|
|
– Hispanic/Latino
|
86886
|
|
– Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander
|
694
|
|
– White
|
18379
|
|
– Other
|
26494
|
|
– Under Investigation
|
87274
|
|
Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
|
– Hospitalized (Ever)
|
17267
|
|
Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)
|
|
|
– American Indian/Alaska Native
|
10
|
|
– Asian
|
835
|
|
– Black
|
553
|
|
– Hispanic/Latino
|
2867
|
|
– Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander
|
15
|
|
– White
|
1334
|
|
– Other
|
28
|
|
– Under Investigation
|
14
|
|
CITY / COMMUNITY**
|
Cases
|
Case Rate
|
City of Agoura Hills
|
153
|
733
|
City of Alhambra
|
1172
|
1351
|
City of Arcadia
|
454
|
786
|
City of Artesia
|
306
|
1822
|
City of Avalon
|
5
|
129
|
City of Azusa
|
1440
|
2878
|
City of Baldwin Park
|
2723
|
3547
|
City of Bell
|
1472
|
4052
|
City of Bell Gardens
|
1792
|
4161
|
City of Bellflower
|
2239
|
2880
|
City of Beverly Hills
|
624
|
1808
|
City of Bradbury
|
14
|
1310
|
City of Burbank
|
1366
|
1274
|
City of Calabasas
|
240
|
987
|
City of Carson
|
1726
|
1839
|
City of Cerritos
|
530
|
1059
|
City of Claremont
|
350
|
959
|
City of Commerce*
|
540
|
4132
|
City of Compton
|
3771
|
3775
|
City of Covina
|
1287
|
2625
|
City of Cudahy
|
1037
|
4259
|
City of Culver City
|
374
|
938
|
City of Diamond Bar
|
507
|
882
|
City of Downey
|
3793
|
3320
|
City of Duarte
|
513
|
2330
|
City of El Monte
|
4105
|
3500
|
City of El Segundo
|
123
|
733
|
City of Gardena
|
1169
|
1907
|
City of Glendale
|
3230
|
1564
|
City of Glendora
|
1177
|
2231
|
City of Hawaiian Gardens
|
498
|
3393
|
City of Hawthorne
|
1849
|
2083
|
City of Hermosa Beach
|
195
|
991
|
City of Hidden Hills
|
6
|
317
|
City of Huntington Park
|
2696
|
4532
|
City of Industry
|
36
|
8238
|
City of Inglewood
|
2696
|
2374
|
City of Irwindale
|
67
|
4592
|
City of La Canada Flintridge
|
169
|
817
|
City of La Habra Heights
|
39
|
715
|
City of La Mirada
|
794
|
1601
|
City of La Puente
|
1414
|
3474
|
City of La Verne
|
425
|
1277
|
City of Lakewood
|
1179
|
1467
|
City of Lancaster*
|
3012
|
1864
|
City of Lawndale
|
590
|
1755
|
City of Lomita
|
231
|
1114
|
City of Lynwood*
|
3040
|
4219
|
City of Malibu
|
99
|
764
|
City of Manhattan Beach
|
326
|
906
|
City of Maywood
|
1356
|
4834
|
City of Monrovia
|
704
|
1814
|
City of Montebello
|
2132
|
3312
|
City of Monterey Park
|
909
|
1460
|
City of Norwalk
|
3045
|
2829
|
City of Palmdale
|
3728
|
2345
|
City of Palos Verdes Estates
|
89
|
658
|
City of Paramount
|
2244
|
4005
|
City of Pico Rivera
|
2260
|
3516
|
City of Pomona
|
5108
|
3276
|
City of Rancho Palos Verdes
|
272
|
636
|
City of Redondo Beach
|
521
|
758
|
City of Rolling Hills
|
9
|
464
|
City of Rolling Hills Estates
|
40
|
493
|
City of Rosemead
|
779
|
1407
|
City of San Dimas*
|
484
|
1402
|
City of San Fernando
|
839
|
3409
|
City of San Gabriel
|
589
|
1438
|
City of San Marino
|
82
|
618
|
City of Santa Clarita
|
3070
|
1393
|
City of Santa Fe Springs
|
516
|
2810
|
City of Santa Monica
|
814
|
881
|
City of Sierra Madre
|
68
|
619
|
City of Signal Hill
|
256
|
2170
|
City of South El Monte
|
752
|
3601
|
City of South Gate
|
4153
|
4231
|
City of South Pasadena
|
254
|
975
|
City of Temple City
|
493
|
1352
|
City of Torrance
|
1329
|
890
|
City of Vernon
|
10
|
4785
|
City of Walnut
|
248
|
812
|
City of West Covina
|
2669
|
2466
|
City of West Hollywood
|
509
|
1377
|
City of Westlake Village
|
29
|
347
|
City of Whittier
|
2084
|
2384
|
Los Angeles
|
100538
|
2486
|
Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie
|
257
|
3133
|
Los Angeles – Alsace
|
347
|
2788
|
Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest
|
2
|
5000
|
Los Angeles – Angelino Heights
|
68
|
2718
|
Los Angeles – Arleta
|
1339
|
3896
|
Los Angeles – Atwater Village
|
221
|
1507
|
Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills
|
589
|
1892
|
Los Angeles – Bel Air
|
77
|
914
|
Los Angeles – Beverly Crest
|
109
|
870
|
Los Angeles – Beverlywood
|
145
|
1101
|
Los Angeles – Boyle Heights*
|
4058
|
4671
|
Los Angeles – Brentwood
|
270
|
872
|
Los Angeles – Brookside
|
3
|
516
|
Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning
|
118
|
1657
|
Los Angeles – Canoga Park
|
1736
|
2659
|
Los Angeles – Carthay
|
199
|
1386
|
Los Angeles – Central
|
2045
|
5245
|
Los Angeles – Century City
|
111
|
868
|
Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove
|
1425
|
4220
|
Los Angeles – Chatsworth
|
618
|
1668
|
Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills
|
63
|
687
|
Los Angeles – Chinatown
|
110
|
1371
|
Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran
|
283
|
1945
|
Los Angeles – Country Club Park
|
281
|
1854
|
Los Angeles – Crenshaw District
|
285
|
2061
|
Los Angeles – Crestview
|
180
|
1583
|
Los Angeles – Del Rey
|
329
|
1099
|
Los Angeles – Downtown*
|
739
|
2687
|
Los Angeles – Eagle Rock
|
618
|
1561
|
Los Angeles – East Hollywood
|
571
|
1950
|
Los Angeles – Echo Park
|
219
|
1536
|
Los Angeles – El Sereno
|
1149
|
2748
|
Los Angeles – Elysian Park
|
91
|
1593
|
Los Angeles – Elysian Valley
|
244
|
2399
|
Los Angeles – Encino
|
516
|
1142
|
Los Angeles – Exposition
|
75
|
2255
|
Los Angeles – Exposition Park
|
1245
|
2772
|
Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights
|
30
|
833
|
Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square
|
305
|
3497
|
Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone
|
2155
|
4542
|
Los Angeles – Glassell Park
|
642
|
2031
|
Los Angeles – Gramercy Place
|
226
|
2100
|
Los Angeles – Granada Hills
|
1087
|
1868
|
Los Angeles – Green Meadows
|
896
|
4166
|
Los Angeles – Hancock Park
|
206
|
1209
|
Los Angeles – Harbor City
|
462
|
1589
|
Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway
|
927
|
2126
|
Los Angeles – Harbor Pines
|
18
|
747
|
Los Angeles – Harvard Heights
|
534
|
2961
|
Los Angeles – Harvard Park
|
1526
|
4023
|
Los Angeles – Highland Park
|
1028
|
2124
|
Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown
|
406
|
2927
|
Los Angeles – Hollywood
|
1098
|
1609
|
Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills
|
264
|
897
|
Los Angeles – Hyde Park
|
751
|
2631
|
Los Angeles – Jefferson Park
|
241
|
2985
|
Los Angeles – Koreatown
|
1094
|
2116
|
Los Angeles – Lafayette Square
|
79
|
1733
|
Los Angeles – Lake Balboa
|
925
|
2192
|
Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace
|
510
|
3883
|
Los Angeles – Leimert Park
|
282
|
1851
|
Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights
|
1007
|
3089
|
Los Angeles – Little Armenia
|
380
|
4735
|
Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh
|
465
|
1641
|
Los Angeles – Little Tokyo
|
70
|
2234
|
Los Angeles – Longwood
|
108
|
2509
|
Los Angeles – Los Feliz
|
189
|
875
|
Los Angeles – Manchester Square
|
189
|
2214
|
Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon
|
22
|
704
|
Los Angeles – Mar Vista
|
298
|
702
|
Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula
|
30
|
688
|
Los Angeles – Melrose
|
1784
|
2296
|
Los Angeles – Mid-city
|
269
|
1790
|
Los Angeles – Miracle Mile
|
158
|
879
|
Los Angeles – Mission Hills
|
704
|
2918
|
Los Angeles – Mt. Washington
|
517
|
2141
|
Los Angeles – North Hills
|
1686
|
2738
|
Los Angeles – North Hollywood
|
3443
|
2274
|
Los Angeles – Northridge
|
1290
|
1848
|
Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades
|
117
|
550
|
Los Angeles – Pacoima
|
3167
|
4114
|
Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands
|
23
|
598
|
Los Angeles – Palms
|
510
|
1162
|
Los Angeles – Panorama City
|
2676
|
3556
|
Los Angeles – Park La Brea
|
94
|
692
|
Los Angeles – Pico-Union
|
1696
|
4053
|
Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey
|
27
|
845
|
Los Angeles – Playa Vista
|
129
|
1178
|
Los Angeles – Porter Ranch
|
336
|
944
|
Los Angeles – Rancho Park
|
83
|
1265
|
Los Angeles – Regent Square
|
27
|
971
|
Los Angeles – Reseda
|
2013
|
2627
|
Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch
|
107
|
2308
|
Los Angeles – Reynier Village
|
39
|
922
|
Los Angeles – San Pedro*
|
1869
|
2395
|
Los Angeles – Shadow Hills
|
57
|
1283
|
Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks
|
963
|
1104
|
Los Angeles – Silverlake
|
591
|
1341
|
Los Angeles – South Carthay
|
107
|
1010
|
Los Angeles – South Park
|
1932
|
5089
|
Los Angeles – St Elmo Village
|
132
|
2880
|
Los Angeles – Studio City
|
230
|
1025
|
Los Angeles – Sun Valley
|
1458
|
2778
|
Los Angeles – Sunland
|
416
|
2038
|
Los Angeles – Sycamore Square
|
5
|
773
|
Los Angeles – Sylmar*
|
3015
|
3659
|
Los Angeles – Tarzana
|
575
|
1862
|
Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry
|
1179
|
2986
|
Los Angeles – Thai Town
|
149
|
1519
|
Los Angeles – Toluca Lake
|
91
|
1045
|
Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace
|
21
|
1608
|
Los Angeles – Toluca Woods
|
18
|
969
|
Los Angeles – Tujunga
|
452
|
1625
|
Los Angeles – University Hills
|
50
|
1458
|
Los Angeles – University Park
|
956
|
3482
|
Los Angeles – Valley Glen
|
561
|
1869
|
Los Angeles – Valley Village
|
471
|
1905
|
Los Angeles – Van Nuys
|
2721
|
2920
|
Los Angeles – Venice
|
266
|
785
|
Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls
|
686
|
3988
|
Los Angeles – Vermont Square
|
317
|
4140
|
Los Angeles – Vermont Vista
|
1798
|
4366
|
Los Angeles – Vernon Central
|
2826
|
5435
|
Los Angeles – Victoria Park
|
205
|
2441
|
Los Angeles – View Heights
|
43
|
1164
|
Los Angeles – Watts
|
1832
|
4293
|
Los Angeles – Wellington Square
|
116
|
2360
|
Los Angeles – West Adams
|
833
|
3015
|
Los Angeles – West Hills
|
486
|
1199
|
Los Angeles – West Los Angeles
|
474
|
1259
|
Los Angeles – West Vernon
|
2167
|
4040
|
Los Angeles – Westchester
|
395
|
765
|
Los Angeles – Westlake
|
2286
|
3851
|
Los Angeles – Westwood
|
331
|
612
|
Los Angeles – Wholesale District*
|
2265
|
6269
|
Los Angeles – Wilmington
|
1663
|
2944
|
Los Angeles – Wilshire Center
|
1053
|
2099
|
Los Angeles – Winnetka
|
1140
|
2201
|
Los Angeles – Woodland Hills
|
820
|
1205
|
Unincorporated – Acton
|
64
|
803
|
Unincorporated – Agua Dulce
|
25
|
601
|
Unincorporated – Altadena
|
647
|
1483
|
Unincorporated – Anaverde
|
13
|
862
|
Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest
|
5
|
402
|
Unincorporated – Arcadia
|
84
|
1052
|
Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont
|
1448
|
3412
|
Unincorporated – Athens Village
|
215
|
4390
|
Unincorporated – Avocado Heights
|
267
|
3941
|
Unincorporated – Azusa
|
459
|
2883
|
Unincorporated – Bassett
|
599
|
4043
|
Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon
|
6
|
559
|
Unincorporated – Bradbury
|
4
|
3704
|
Unincorporated – Canyon Country
|
118
|
1527
|
Unincorporated – Castaic*
|
1911
|
7028
|
Unincorporated – Cerritos
|
16
|
2726
|
Unincorporated – Charter Oak
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Claremont
|
22
|
3134
|
Unincorporated – Covina
|
399
|
2372
|
Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)
|
286
|
2176
|
Unincorporated – Del Aire
|
71
|
1616
|
Unincorporated – Del Rey
|
3
|
943
|
Unincorporated – Del Sur
|
11
|
455
|
Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands
|
44
|
1765
|
Unincorporated – Duarte
|
131
|
2958
|
Unincorporated – East Covina
|
4
|
1216
|
Unincorporated – East La Mirada
|
97
|
1833
|
Unincorporated – East Lancaster
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – East Los Angeles
|
5858
|
4676
|
Unincorporated – East Pasadena
|
76
|
1187
|
Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez
|
626
|
4089
|
Unincorporated – East Whittier
|
78
|
1470
|
Unincorporated – El Camino Village
|
143
|
1627
|
Unincorporated – El Monte
|
6
|
4138
|
Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake
|
6
|
361
|
Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone
|
3219
|
4975
|
Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Glendora
|
12
|
1818
|
Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights
|
956
|
1709
|
Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Hawthorne
|
58
|
2307
|
Unincorporated – Hi Vista
|
7
|
638
|
Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons
|
32
|
2266
|
Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose
|
174
|
879
|
Unincorporated – La Habra Heights
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – La Rambla
|
77
|
3711
|
Unincorporated – La Verne*
|
33
|
1618
|
Unincorporated – Ladera Heights
|
89
|
1259
|
Unincorporated – Lake Hughes
|
2
|
299
|
Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles
|
198
|
1524
|
Unincorporated – Lake Manor
|
24
|
1461
|
Unincorporated – Lakewood
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Lennox
|
662
|
2937
|
Unincorporated – Leona Valley
|
17
|
971
|
Unincorporated – Littlerock
|
79
|
1965
|
Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills
|
8
|
617
|
Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom
|
80
|
2242
|
Unincorporated – Llano
|
3
|
342
|
Unincorporated – Marina del Rey
|
67
|
712
|
Unincorporated – Miracle Mile
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Monrovia
|
77
|
1984
|
Unincorporated – Newhall
|
6
|
2727
|
Unincorporated – North Lancaster
|
18
|
1503
|
Unincorporated – North Whittier
|
190
|
2273
|
Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel
|
319
|
1327
|
Unincorporated – Padua Hills
|
3
|
1395
|
Unincorporated – Palmdale
|
21
|
2494
|
Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula
|
3
|
483
|
Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano
|
21
|
1074
|
Unincorporated – Pellissier Village
|
25
|
4039
|
Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Pomona
|
15
|
774
|
Unincorporated – Quartz Hill
|
154
|
1193
|
Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez
|
70
|
2631
|
Unincorporated – Roosevelt
|
8
|
859
|
Unincorporated – Rosewood
|
25
|
1944
|
Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena
|
14
|
1174
|
Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez
|
89
|
2648
|
Unincorporated – Rowland Heights
|
620
|
1215
|
Unincorporated – San Clemente Island
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – San Jose Hills
|
653
|
3229
|
Unincorporated – San Pasqual
|
10
|
491
|
Unincorporated – Sand Canyon
|
6
|
1948
|
Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island
|
26
|
9738
|
Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains*
|
105
|
564
|
Unincorporated – Saugus
|
27
|
17419
|
Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country
|
1
|
281
|
Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley
|
2
|
440
|
Unincorporated – South El Monte
|
78
|
4345
|
Unincorporated – South San Gabriel
|
168
|
1899
|
Unincorporated – South Whittier
|
1623
|
2741
|
Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley
|
13
|
1665
|
Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch
|
155
|
739
|
Unincorporated – Sun Village
|
156
|
2584
|
Unincorporated – Sunrise Village
|
52
|
4012
|
Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain
|
11
|
663
|
Unincorporated – Val Verde
|
64
|
1934
|
Unincorporated – Valencia
|
41
|
1335
|
Unincorporated – Valinda
|
712
|
3047
|
Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills
|
136
|
1169
|
Unincorporated – Walnut Park
|
664
|
4113
|
Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley
|
5
|
331
|
Unincorporated – West Carson
|
405
|
1834
|
Unincorporated – West Chatsworth
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – West LA
|
43
|
4517
|
Unincorporated – West Puente Valley
|
353
|
3589
|
Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez
|
21
|
1545
|
Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos
|
910
|
3380
|
Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills
|
7
|
538
|
Unincorporated – Westhills
|
9
|
1073
|
Unincorporated – White Fence Farms
|
42
|
1140
|
Unincorporated – Whittier
|
60
|
1586
|
Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows
|
0
|
0
|
Unincorporated – Willowbrook
|
1376
|
3941
|
Unincorporated – Wiseburn
|
115
|
1908
|
– Under Investigation
|
4862
|
These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Sixty-one cases and one death reported earlier were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.
* Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.
**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.
Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:
www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx
Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
RELATED: Whittier Temporary Emergency Shelter for Homeless to Open September 1, 2020
Powered by Facebook Comments