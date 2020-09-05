September 5, 2020 Report: 24 new deaths and 1,196 new cases in Los Angeles County

Public Health Warns About the Risk of Gathering with Others Over Labor Day Weekend as Tragic Milestone (6,000 deaths) is Reached

As temperatures in Los Angeles County warm up over Labor Day weekend and many people will be out of their home in public places, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) is warning of great risk of community spread of COVID-19 when gathering with others who are not part of your household.

Public health urges residents to celebrate the Labor Day weekend as safely as possible. There are several things we can all do this holiday weekend to celebrate responsibly and keep safe. First, it is best to only gather with members of your household this holiday weekend – there’s so much to do together in our magnificent county – explore a trail, or have a picnic at one of our many parks, or head to a beautiful beach early in the day. Always use your own utensils, cups, food, drinks – do not share with others. Avoid crowds and be flexible and willing to change plans or move locations if you find yourself in a crowded area. Avoid confined spaces, especially pace where physical distancing or staying more than 3 steps away from others isn’t possible, and people aren’t wearing face coverings.

If you are planning to visit the beach, please know that they are likely to be crowded this weekend and any crowded space—even if it’s outdoors—can pose health and safety risks. Your best bet is to avoid crowds. Visit the beach at off hours, in the mornings or early evenings. Always stay physically distanced from anyone outside your party. Wear a face covering when out of the water. If the beaches get too crowded, it may be necessary to close them.

“Each day, we join with those mourning the distressing loss of life to COVID-19 and we keep all who are grieving in our thoughts and prayers,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Unfortunately, today marks another devastating low point for LA County as we acknowledge that 6,000 residents have lost their lives to COVID-19. While the progress we’ve made over the past several weeks to get back to slowing the spread is very positive, it has come at a cost to so many of our families and neighbors. We have the tools right now to prevent a lot of virus transmission if each of us takes seriously our obligation to make decisions that save lives. When we don’t wear face coverings, keep our distance from others, and implement safeguards at workplaces, our actions result in serious illness and death for others and sometimes for ourselves. We do not need to wait for a vaccine to slow the spread; we just need for every single person to do the right thing. It is nonsense to believe that parties and gatherings are essential for our well-being; parties and gatherings lead to unnecessary exposures and make it that much harder to lower the rate of community transmission so that our children can get back to school and employees back to work. While holidays are typically a time to come together with extended family and friends to celebrate, we ask you to alter your plans this year and take responsibility by not engaging in any risky activities that can spread the virus.”

Today, Public Health has confirmed 24 new deaths and 1,196 new cases of confirmed COVID-19. This brings the cumulative number of positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County to 247,542, and a total of 6,000 deaths. There are currently 984 people hospitalized, of which 32% are confirmed cases in the ICU. Upon further investigation, 61 cases and one death reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.

Of the 20 new deaths reported today (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena), 10 people that passed away were over the age of 80, four people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old and six people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old. Seventeen people had underlying health conditions including nine people that passed away were over the age of 80, three people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old and five people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old.

Ninety-two percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 5,642 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 51% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 24% among White residents, 15% among Asian residents, 10% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races.

Testing results are available for 2,360,795 individuals with 10% of all people testing positive.

The best protection against COVID-19 continues to be to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing, and wear a clean face covering when in contact with others from outside your household. It’s important if someone thinks they could be positive for COVID-19 and are awaiting testing results, to stay at home and act as if they are positive. This means self-isolating for 10 days and 72 hours after symptoms and fever subside, or until they receive a negative result. If a person tests positive for COVID-19, they should plan on receiving a call from a contact tracer to discuss how to protect themselves and others, to find out where they may have been, and who they were in close contact with while infectious.

As the County experiences record breaking heat for the next three days, Public Health urges all residents to take precautions to avoid exposure to the heat and to seek out a cooling center if you have limited ability to remain cool and safe from the high temperatures. Cooling centers adhere to all public health COVID-19 directives and offer a protected place for people to go. Information about cooling centers and tips for avoiding heat related illness can be found at ready.lacounty.gov/heat/

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

Total Cases NEW Laboratory Confirmed Cases 247542 1196 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)* 234266 1146 — Long Beach 10852 37 — Pasadena 2424 13 Deaths 6000 24 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 5656 20 — Long Beach 227 4 — Pasadena 117 0 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 4 3827 – 5 to 11 8352 – 12 to 17 10360 – 18 to 29 58072 – 30 to 49 80509 – 50 to 64 45265 – 65 to 79 17973 – over 80 8491 – Under Investigation 1417 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Female 117861 – Male 113518 – Other 112 – Under Investigation 2775 Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 210 – Asian 7360 – Black 6969 – Hispanic/Latino 86886 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 694 – White 18379 – Other 26494 – Under Investigation 87274 Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Hospitalized (Ever) 17267 Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 10 – Asian 835 – Black 553 – Hispanic/Latino 2867 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 15 – White 1334 – Other 28 – Under Investigation 14 CITY / COMMUNITY** Cases Case Rate City of Agoura Hills 153 733 City of Alhambra 1172 1351 City of Arcadia 454 786 City of Artesia 306 1822 City of Avalon 5 129 City of Azusa 1440 2878 City of Baldwin Park 2723 3547 City of Bell 1472 4052 City of Bell Gardens 1792 4161 City of Bellflower 2239 2880 City of Beverly Hills 624 1808 City of Bradbury 14 1310 City of Burbank 1366 1274 City of Calabasas 240 987 City of Carson 1726 1839 City of Cerritos 530 1059 City of Claremont 350 959 City of Commerce* 540 4132 City of Compton 3771 3775 City of Covina 1287 2625 City of Cudahy 1037 4259 City of Culver City 374 938 City of Diamond Bar 507 882 City of Downey 3793 3320 City of Duarte 513 2330 City of El Monte 4105 3500 City of El Segundo 123 733 City of Gardena 1169 1907 City of Glendale 3230 1564 City of Glendora 1177 2231 City of Hawaiian Gardens 498 3393 City of Hawthorne 1849 2083 City of Hermosa Beach 195 991 City of Hidden Hills 6 317 City of Huntington Park 2696 4532 City of Industry 36 8238 City of Inglewood 2696 2374 City of Irwindale 67 4592 City of La Canada Flintridge 169 817 City of La Habra Heights 39 715 City of La Mirada 794 1601 City of La Puente 1414 3474 City of La Verne 425 1277 City of Lakewood 1179 1467 City of Lancaster* 3012 1864 City of Lawndale 590 1755 City of Lomita 231 1114 City of Lynwood* 3040 4219 City of Malibu 99 764 City of Manhattan Beach 326 906 City of Maywood 1356 4834 City of Monrovia 704 1814 City of Montebello 2132 3312 City of Monterey Park 909 1460 City of Norwalk 3045 2829 City of Palmdale 3728 2345 City of Palos Verdes Estates 89 658 City of Paramount 2244 4005 City of Pico Rivera 2260 3516 City of Pomona 5108 3276 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 272 636 City of Redondo Beach 521 758 City of Rolling Hills 9 464 City of Rolling Hills Estates 40 493 City of Rosemead 779 1407 City of San Dimas* 484 1402 City of San Fernando 839 3409 City of San Gabriel 589 1438 City of San Marino 82 618 City of Santa Clarita 3070 1393 City of Santa Fe Springs 516 2810 City of Santa Monica 814 881 City of Sierra Madre 68 619 City of Signal Hill 256 2170 City of South El Monte 752 3601 City of South Gate 4153 4231 City of South Pasadena 254 975 City of Temple City 493 1352 City of Torrance 1329 890 City of Vernon 10 4785 City of Walnut 248 812 City of West Covina 2669 2466 City of West Hollywood 509 1377 City of Westlake Village 29 347 City of Whittier 2084 2384 Los Angeles 100538 2486 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 257 3133 Los Angeles – Alsace 347 2788 Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 2 5000 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 68 2718 Los Angeles – Arleta 1339 3896 Los Angeles – Atwater Village 221 1507 Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 589 1892 Los Angeles – Bel Air 77 914 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 109 870 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 145 1101 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights* 4058 4671 Los Angeles – Brentwood 270 872 Los Angeles – Brookside 3 516 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 118 1657 Los Angeles – Canoga Park 1736 2659 Los Angeles – Carthay 199 1386 Los Angeles – Central 2045 5245 Los Angeles – Century City 111 868 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 1425 4220 Los Angeles – Chatsworth 618 1668 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 63 687 Los Angeles – Chinatown 110 1371 Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 283 1945 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 281 1854 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 285 2061 Los Angeles – Crestview 180 1583 Los Angeles – Del Rey 329 1099 Los Angeles – Downtown* 739 2687 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 618 1561 Los Angeles – East Hollywood 571 1950 Los Angeles – Echo Park 219 1536 Los Angeles – El Sereno 1149 2748 Los Angeles – Elysian Park 91 1593 Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 244 2399 Los Angeles – Encino 516 1142 Los Angeles – Exposition 75 2255 Los Angeles – Exposition Park 1245 2772 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 30 833 Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 305 3497 Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 2155 4542 Los Angeles – Glassell Park 642 2031 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 226 2100 Los Angeles – Granada Hills 1087 1868 Los Angeles – Green Meadows 896 4166 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 206 1209 Los Angeles – Harbor City 462 1589 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 927 2126 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 18 747 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 534 2961 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 1526 4023 Los Angeles – Highland Park 1028 2124 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 406 2927 Los Angeles – Hollywood 1098 1609 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 264 897 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 751 2631 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 241 2985 Los Angeles – Koreatown 1094 2116 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 79 1733 Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 925 2192 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 510 3883 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 282 1851 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 1007 3089 Los Angeles – Little Armenia 380 4735 Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 465 1641 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 70 2234 Los Angeles – Longwood 108 2509 Los Angeles – Los Feliz 189 875 Los Angeles – Manchester Square 189 2214 Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 22 704 Los Angeles – Mar Vista 298 702 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 30 688 Los Angeles – Melrose 1784 2296 Los Angeles – Mid-city 269 1790 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 158 879 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 704 2918 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 517 2141 Los Angeles – North Hills 1686 2738 Los Angeles – North Hollywood 3443 2274 Los Angeles – Northridge 1290 1848 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 117 550 Los Angeles – Pacoima 3167 4114 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 23 598 Los Angeles – Palms 510 1162 Los Angeles – Panorama City 2676 3556 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 94 692 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 1696 4053 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 27 845 Los Angeles – Playa Vista 129 1178 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 336 944 Los Angeles – Rancho Park 83 1265 Los Angeles – Regent Square 27 971 Los Angeles – Reseda 2013 2627 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 107 2308 Los Angeles – Reynier Village 39 922 Los Angeles – San Pedro* 1869 2395 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 57 1283 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 963 1104 Los Angeles – Silverlake 591 1341 Los Angeles – South Carthay 107 1010 Los Angeles – South Park 1932 5089 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 132 2880 Los Angeles – Studio City 230 1025 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 1458 2778 Los Angeles – Sunland 416 2038 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 5 773 Los Angeles – Sylmar* 3015 3659 Los Angeles – Tarzana 575 1862 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 1179 2986 Los Angeles – Thai Town 149 1519 Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 91 1045 Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 21 1608 Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 18 969 Los Angeles – Tujunga 452 1625 Los Angeles – University Hills 50 1458 Los Angeles – University Park 956 3482 Los Angeles – Valley Glen 561 1869 Los Angeles – Valley Village 471 1905 Los Angeles – Van Nuys 2721 2920 Los Angeles – Venice 266 785 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 686 3988 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 317 4140 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 1798 4366 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 2826 5435 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 205 2441 Los Angeles – View Heights 43 1164 Los Angeles – Watts 1832 4293 Los Angeles – Wellington Square 116 2360 Los Angeles – West Adams 833 3015 Los Angeles – West Hills 486 1199 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 474 1259 Los Angeles – West Vernon 2167 4040 Los Angeles – Westchester 395 765 Los Angeles – Westlake 2286 3851 Los Angeles – Westwood 331 612 Los Angeles – Wholesale District* 2265 6269 Los Angeles – Wilmington 1663 2944 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 1053 2099 Los Angeles – Winnetka 1140 2201 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 820 1205 Unincorporated – Acton 64 803 Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 25 601 Unincorporated – Altadena 647 1483 Unincorporated – Anaverde 13 862 Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 5 402 Unincorporated – Arcadia 84 1052 Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 1448 3412 Unincorporated – Athens Village 215 4390 Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 267 3941 Unincorporated – Azusa 459 2883 Unincorporated – Bassett 599 4043 Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 6 559 Unincorporated – Bradbury 4 3704 Unincorporated – Canyon Country 118 1527 Unincorporated – Castaic* 1911 7028 Unincorporated – Cerritos 16 2726 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 22 3134 Unincorporated – Covina 399 2372 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 286 2176 Unincorporated – Del Aire 71 1616 Unincorporated – Del Rey 3 943 Unincorporated – Del Sur 11 455 Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 44 1765 Unincorporated – Duarte 131 2958 Unincorporated – East Covina 4 1216 Unincorporated – East La Mirada 97 1833 Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 5858 4676 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 76 1187 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 626 4089 Unincorporated – East Whittier 78 1470 Unincorporated – El Camino Village 143 1627 Unincorporated – El Monte 6 4138 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 6 361 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 3219 4975 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora 12 1818 Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 956 1709 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne 58 2307 Unincorporated – Hi Vista 7 638 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 32 2266 Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 174 879 Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 0 Unincorporated – La Rambla 77 3711 Unincorporated – La Verne* 33 1618 Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 89 1259 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 2 299 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 198 1524 Unincorporated – Lake Manor 24 1461 Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 662 2937 Unincorporated – Leona Valley 17 971 Unincorporated – Littlerock 79 1965 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 8 617 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 80 2242 Unincorporated – Llano 3 342 Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 67 712 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia 77 1984 Unincorporated – Newhall 6 2727 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 18 1503 Unincorporated – North Whittier 190 2273 Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 319 1327 Unincorporated – Padua Hills 3 1395 Unincorporated – Palmdale 21 2494 Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 3 483 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 21 1074 Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 25 4039 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 15 774 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 154 1193 Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 70 2631 Unincorporated – Roosevelt 8 859 Unincorporated – Rosewood 25 1944 Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 14 1174 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 89 2648 Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 620 1215 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 653 3229 Unincorporated – San Pasqual 10 491 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 6 1948 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 26 9738 Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains* 105 564 Unincorporated – Saugus 27 17419 Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 1 281 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 2 440 Unincorporated – South El Monte 78 4345 Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 168 1899 Unincorporated – South Whittier 1623 2741 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 13 1665 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 155 739 Unincorporated – Sun Village 156 2584 Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 52 4012 Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 11 663 Unincorporated – Val Verde 64 1934 Unincorporated – Valencia 41 1335 Unincorporated – Valinda 712 3047 Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 136 1169 Unincorporated – Walnut Park 664 4113 Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 5 331 Unincorporated – West Carson 405 1834 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA 43 4517 Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 353 3589 Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 21 1545 Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 910 3380 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 7 538 Unincorporated – Westhills 9 1073 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 42 1140 Unincorporated – Whittier 60 1586 Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 0 Unincorporated – Willowbrook 1376 3941 Unincorporated – Wiseburn 115 1908 – Under Investigation 4862

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Sixty-one cases and one death reported earlier were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

* Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

