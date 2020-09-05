Socialize

September 5, 2020 Report: 24 new deaths and 1,196 new cases in Los Angeles County

Public Health Warns About the Risk of Gathering with Others Over Labor Day Weekend as Tragic Milestone (6,000 deaths) is Reached

As temperatures in Los Angeles County warm up over Labor Day weekend and many people will be out of their home in public places, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) is warning of great risk of community spread of COVID-19 when gathering with others who are not part of your household.

 

Public health urges residents to celebrate the Labor Day weekend as safely as possible. There are several things we can all do this holiday weekend to celebrate responsibly and keep safe. First, it is best to only gather with members of your household this holiday weekend – there’s so much to do together in our magnificent county – explore a trail, or have a picnic at one of our many parks, or head to a beautiful beach early in the day. Always use your own utensils, cups, food, drinks – do not share with others. Avoid crowds and be flexible and willing to change plans or move locations if you find yourself in a crowded area. Avoid confined spaces, especially pace where physical distancing or staying more than 3 steps away from others isn’t possible, and people aren’t wearing face coverings.

 

If you are planning to visit the beach, please know that they are likely to be crowded this weekend and any crowded space—even if it’s outdoors—can pose health and safety risks. Your best bet is to avoid crowds. Visit the beach at off hours, in the mornings or early evenings. Always stay physically distanced from anyone outside your party. Wear a face covering when out of the water. If the beaches get too crowded, it may be necessary to close them.

 

“Each day, we join with those mourning the distressing loss of life to COVID-19 and we keep all who are grieving in our thoughts and prayers,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Unfortunately, today marks another devastating low point for LA County as we acknowledge that 6,000 residents have lost their lives to COVID-19. While the progress we’ve made over the past several weeks to get back to slowing the spread is very positive, it has come at a cost to so many of our families and neighbors. We have the tools right now to prevent a lot of virus transmission if each of us takes seriously our obligation to make decisions that save lives. When we don’t wear face coverings, keep our distance from others, and implement safeguards at workplaces, our actions result in serious illness and death for others and sometimes for ourselves. We do not need to wait for a vaccine to slow the spread; we just need for every single person to do the right thing. It is nonsense to believe that parties and gatherings are essential for our well-being; parties and gatherings lead to unnecessary exposures and make it that much harder to lower the rate of community transmission so that our children can get back to school and employees back to work. While holidays are typically a time to come together with extended family and friends to celebrate, we ask you to alter your plans this year and take responsibility by not engaging in any risky activities that can spread the virus.”

 

Today, Public Health has confirmed 24 new deaths and 1,196 new cases of confirmed COVID-19. This brings the cumulative number of positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County to 247,542, and a total of 6,000 deaths. There are currently 984 people hospitalized, of which 32% are confirmed cases in the ICU. Upon further investigation, 61 cases and one death reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.

 

Of the 20 new deaths reported today (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena), 10 people that passed away were over the age of 80, four people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old and six people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old. Seventeen people had underlying health conditions including nine people that passed away were over the age of 80, three people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old and five people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old.

 

Ninety-two percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 5,642 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 51% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 24% among White residents, 15% among Asian residents, 10% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races.

 

Testing results are available for 2,360,795 individuals with 10% of all people testing positive.

 

The best protection against COVID-19 continues to be to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands, self-isolate if you are sick, practice physical distancing, and wear a clean face covering when in contact with others from outside your household. It’s important if someone thinks they could be positive for COVID-19 and are awaiting testing results, to stay at home and act as if they are positive. This means self-isolating for 10 days and 72 hours after symptoms and fever subside, or until they receive a negative result. If a person tests positive for COVID-19, they should plan on receiving a call from a contact tracer to discuss how to protect themselves and others, to find out where they may have been, and who they were in close contact with while infectious.

 

As the County experiences record breaking heat for the next three days, Public Health urges all residents to take precautions to avoid exposure to the heat and to seek out a cooling center if you have limited ability to remain cool and safe from the high temperatures. Cooling centers adhere to all public health COVID-19 directives and offer a protected place for people to go. Information about cooling centers and tips for avoiding heat related illness can be found at ready.lacounty.gov/heat/  

 

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

 

Please see additional information below:

 

 

Total Cases

NEW

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

247542

1196

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)*

234266

1146

— Long Beach

10852

37

— Pasadena

2424

13

Deaths

6000

24

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

5656

20

— Long Beach

227

4

— Pasadena

117

0

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

– 0 to 4

3827

 

– 5 to 11

8352

 

– 12 to 17

10360

 

– 18 to 29

58072

 

– 30 to 49

80509

 

– 50 to 64

45265

 

– 65 to 79

17973

 

–  over 80

8491

 

–  Under Investigation

1417

 

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  Female

117861

 

–  Male

113518

 

–  Other

112

 

–  Under Investigation

2775

 

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

210

 

–  Asian

7360

 

–  Black

6969

 

–  Hispanic/Latino

86886

 

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

694

 

–  White

18379

 

–  Other

26494

 

–  Under Investigation

87274

 

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

17267

 

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

10

 

–  Asian

835

 

–  Black

553

 

–  Hispanic/Latino

2867

 

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

15

 

–  White

1334

 

–  Other

28

 

–  Under Investigation

14

 

CITY / COMMUNITY**

Cases

Case Rate

City of Agoura Hills

153

733

City of Alhambra

1172

1351

City of Arcadia

454

786

City of Artesia

306

1822

City of Avalon

5

129

City of Azusa

1440

2878

City of Baldwin Park

2723

3547

City of Bell

1472

4052

City of Bell Gardens

1792

4161

City of Bellflower

2239

2880

City of Beverly Hills

624

1808

City of Bradbury

14

1310

City of Burbank

1366

1274

City of Calabasas

240

987

City of Carson

1726

1839

City of Cerritos

530

1059

City of Claremont

350

959

City of Commerce*

540

4132

City of Compton

3771

3775

City of Covina

1287

2625

City of Cudahy

1037

4259

City of Culver City

374

938

City of Diamond Bar

507

882

City of Downey

3793

3320

City of Duarte

513

2330

City of El Monte

4105

3500

City of El Segundo

123

733

City of Gardena

1169

1907

City of Glendale

3230

1564

City of Glendora

1177

2231

City of Hawaiian Gardens

498

3393

City of Hawthorne

1849

2083

City of Hermosa Beach

195

991

City of Hidden Hills

6

317

City of Huntington Park

2696

4532

City of Industry

36

8238

City of Inglewood

2696

2374

City of Irwindale

67

4592

City of La Canada Flintridge

169

817

City of La Habra Heights

39

715

City of La Mirada

794

1601

City of La Puente

1414

3474

City of La Verne

425

1277

City of Lakewood

1179

1467

City of Lancaster*

3012

1864

City of Lawndale

590

1755

City of Lomita

231

1114

City of Lynwood*

3040

4219

City of Malibu

99

764

City of Manhattan Beach

326

906

City of Maywood

1356

4834

City of Monrovia

704

1814

City of Montebello

2132

3312

City of Monterey Park

909

1460

City of Norwalk

3045

2829

City of Palmdale

3728

2345

City of Palos Verdes Estates

89

658

City of Paramount

2244

4005

City of Pico Rivera

2260

3516

City of Pomona

5108

3276

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

272

636

City of Redondo Beach

521

758

City of Rolling Hills

9

464

City of Rolling Hills Estates

40

493

City of Rosemead

779

1407

City of San Dimas*

484

1402

City of San Fernando

839

3409

City of San Gabriel

589

1438

City of San Marino

82

618

City of Santa Clarita

3070

1393

City of Santa Fe Springs

516

2810

City of Santa Monica

814

881

City of Sierra Madre

68

619

City of Signal Hill

256

2170

City of South El Monte

752

3601

City of South Gate

4153

4231

City of South Pasadena

254

975

City of Temple City

493

1352

City of Torrance

1329

890

City of Vernon

10

4785

City of Walnut

248

812

City of West Covina

2669

2466

City of West Hollywood

509

1377

City of Westlake Village

29

347

City of Whittier

2084

2384

Los Angeles

100538

2486

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

257

3133

Los Angeles – Alsace

347

2788

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

2

5000

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

68

2718

Los Angeles – Arleta

1339

3896

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

221

1507

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

589

1892

Los Angeles – Bel Air

77

914

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

109

870

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

145

1101

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights*

4058

4671

Los Angeles – Brentwood

270

872

Los Angeles – Brookside

3

516

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

118

1657

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

1736

2659

Los Angeles – Carthay

199

1386

Los Angeles – Central

2045

5245

Los Angeles – Century City

111

868

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

1425

4220

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

618

1668

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

63

687

Los Angeles – Chinatown

110

1371

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

283

1945

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

281

1854

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

285

2061

Los Angeles – Crestview

180

1583

Los Angeles – Del Rey

329

1099

Los Angeles – Downtown*

739

2687

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

618

1561

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

571

1950

Los Angeles – Echo Park

219

1536

Los Angeles – El Sereno

1149

2748

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

91

1593

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

244

2399

Los Angeles – Encino

516

1142

Los Angeles – Exposition

75

2255

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

1245

2772

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

30

833

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

305

3497

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

2155

4542

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

642

2031

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

226

2100

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

1087

1868

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

896

4166

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

206

1209

Los Angeles – Harbor City

462

1589

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

927

2126

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

18

747

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

534

2961

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

1526

4023

Los Angeles – Highland Park

1028

2124

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

406

2927

Los Angeles – Hollywood

1098

1609

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

264

897

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

751

2631

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

241

2985

Los Angeles – Koreatown

1094

2116

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

79

1733

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

925

2192

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

510

3883

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

282

1851

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

1007

3089

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

380

4735

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

465

1641

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

70

2234

Los Angeles – Longwood

108

2509

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

189

875

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

189

2214

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

22

704

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

298

702

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

30

688

Los Angeles – Melrose

1784

2296

Los Angeles – Mid-city

269

1790

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

158

879

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

704

2918

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

517

2141

Los Angeles – North Hills

1686

2738

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

3443

2274

Los Angeles – Northridge

1290

1848

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

117

550

Los Angeles – Pacoima

3167

4114

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

23

598

Los Angeles – Palms

510

1162

Los Angeles – Panorama City

2676

3556

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

94

692

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

1696

4053

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

27

845

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

129

1178

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

336

944

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

83

1265

Los Angeles – Regent Square

27

971

Los Angeles – Reseda

2013

2627

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

107

2308

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

39

922

Los Angeles – San Pedro*

1869

2395

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

57

1283

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

963

1104

Los Angeles – Silverlake

591

1341

Los Angeles – South Carthay

107

1010

Los Angeles – South Park

1932

5089

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

132

2880

Los Angeles – Studio City

230

1025

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

1458

2778

Los Angeles – Sunland

416

2038

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

5

773

Los Angeles – Sylmar*

3015

3659

Los Angeles – Tarzana

575

1862

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

1179

2986

Los Angeles – Thai Town

149

1519

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

91

1045

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

21

1608

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

18

969

Los Angeles – Tujunga

452

1625

Los Angeles – University Hills

50

1458

Los Angeles – University Park

956

3482

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

561

1869

Los Angeles – Valley Village

471

1905

Los Angeles – Van Nuys

2721

2920

Los Angeles – Venice

266

785

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

686

3988

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

317

4140

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

1798

4366

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

2826

5435

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

205

2441

Los Angeles – View Heights

43

1164

Los Angeles – Watts

1832

4293

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

116

2360

Los Angeles – West Adams

833

3015

Los Angeles – West Hills

486

1199

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

474

1259

Los Angeles – West Vernon

2167

4040

Los Angeles – Westchester

395

765

Los Angeles – Westlake

2286

3851

Los Angeles – Westwood

331

612

Los Angeles – Wholesale District*

2265

6269

Los Angeles – Wilmington

1663

2944

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

1053

2099

Los Angeles – Winnetka

1140

2201

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

820

1205

Unincorporated – Acton

64

803

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

25

601

Unincorporated – Altadena

647

1483

Unincorporated – Anaverde

13

862

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

5

402

Unincorporated – Arcadia

84

1052

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

1448

3412

Unincorporated – Athens Village

215

4390

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

267

3941

Unincorporated – Azusa

459

2883

Unincorporated – Bassett

599

4043

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

6

559

Unincorporated – Bradbury

4

3704

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

118

1527

Unincorporated – Castaic*

1911

7028

Unincorporated – Cerritos

16

2726

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

22

3134

Unincorporated – Covina

399

2372

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

286

2176

Unincorporated – Del Aire

71

1616

Unincorporated – Del Rey

3

943

Unincorporated – Del Sur

11

455

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

44

1765

Unincorporated – Duarte

131

2958

Unincorporated – East Covina

4

1216

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

97

1833

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

5858

4676

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

76

1187

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

626

4089

Unincorporated – East Whittier

78

1470

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

143

1627

Unincorporated – El Monte

6

4138

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

6

361

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

3219

4975

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

12

1818

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

956

1709

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

58

2307

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

7

638

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

32

2266

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

174

879

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

0

0

Unincorporated – La Rambla

77

3711

Unincorporated – La Verne*

33

1618

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

89

1259

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

2

299

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

198

1524

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

24

1461

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

662

2937

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

17

971

Unincorporated – Littlerock

79

1965

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

8

617

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

80

2242

Unincorporated – Llano

3

342

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

67

712

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

77

1984

Unincorporated – Newhall

6

2727

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

18

1503

Unincorporated – North Whittier

190

2273

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

319

1327

Unincorporated – Padua Hills

3

1395

Unincorporated – Palmdale

21

2494

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

3

483

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

21

1074

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

25

4039

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

15

774

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

154

1193

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

70

2631

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

8

859

Unincorporated – Rosewood

25

1944

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

14

1174

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

89

2648

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

620

1215

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

653

3229

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

10

491

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

6

1948

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

26

9738

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains*

105

564

Unincorporated – Saugus

27

17419

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

1

281

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

2

440

Unincorporated – South El Monte

78

4345

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

168

1899

Unincorporated – South Whittier

1623

2741

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

13

1665

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

155

739

Unincorporated – Sun Village

156

2584

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

52

4012

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

11

663

Unincorporated – Val Verde

64

1934

Unincorporated – Valencia

41

1335

Unincorporated – Valinda

712

3047

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

136

1169

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

664

4113

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

5

331

Unincorporated – West Carson

405

1834

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

43

4517

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

353

3589

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

21

1545

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

910

3380

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

7

538

Unincorporated – Westhills

9

1073

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

42

1140

Unincorporated – Whittier

60

1586

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

0

0

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

1376

3941

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

115

1908

–  Under Investigation

4862

 

 

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Sixty-one cases and one death reported earlier were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

*  Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

 

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

      Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

 

