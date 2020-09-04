September 4, 2020 Hews Media Group-Los Cerritos Community News eNewspaper

comments
Cal Met Reply
September 4, 2020 at 8:44 am
Three (3) Republican Council people, passed the increase in trash rates. Done deal from day one, since the owner of calmet is a former Cerritos city council person and Los Angeles County Board of supervisor, plus the contract for trash services had not gone out for bid..
Addition, if the seniors want to have valet service, it’s an additional $70 a month. For a City who brags about 50% percent of the city being seniors, the trash can contract did nothing for the seniors. Cerritos city council just ignores the seniors, next time around please do not vote for any five of these.
Nothing was discussed about the size of the robotic trash cans, not the coral courtyard of the trash cans.
September 4, 2020 at 8:45 am
Nothing was discussed about the size of the robotic trash cans, not the coral courtyard of the trash cans.Cans are to large for some older seniors..
Fall Planter Reply
September 4, 2020 at 11:24 am
VICTORY GARDENS…
Now is the time, Set, to plant: radishes, potatoes, radishes,for a fall winter Victory Gardens.
Besides these,lettuce, broccoli, cabbage, sweet potatoes, beets, carrots, onions, brussel sprouts, garlic,all work fine if planet now they should be in Harvest by Thanksgiving to Christmas.
owe’s and Home Depot along with Lakewood Nursery, H&H Nursery, Armstrong Growers, site one nursery and many others carry seeds and young start up plants.
