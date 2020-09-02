Woman Shot and Killed in Bell, Husband, Former Bell Councilman, Arrested

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) Homicide Bureau Investigators are assisting Bell Police Department in the continuing investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a female adult that occurred on the 4900 block of Weik Avenue in the city of Bell on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at approximately 6:39 AM.

LASD Homicide Investigators have arrested the victim’s husband, 76 year-old Danny Harber, a White male, for Murder.

The victim has been positively identified as 81 year-old Donna Harber.

The suspect was transported to a local hospital for a medical clearance for booking and will be held in lieu of $200,000 bail.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments