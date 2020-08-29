Aug. 29 COVID Report: 27 New Deaths and 1,339 New Cases in Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 27 new deaths and 1,339 new cases of COVID-19.

To date, Public Health has identified 239,756 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 5,759 deaths. Upon further investigation, 41 cases reported earlier were not LA County residents.

There are 1,116 confirmed cases currently hospitalized and 32% of these people are confirmed cases in the ICU. Daily hospitalizations numbers continue to decline, with a 50% decrease from the high number of 2,200 daily hospitalizations seen in mid-July.

“We extend our condolences to all who are grieving the loss of a loved one to COVID-19, and may peace and comfort find you during this difficult time,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “In order for our County to move through the State’s tier structure which will allow us to reopen more businesses, we must slow the COVID-19 transmission rates we are seeing. Currently, we are in Tier 1 with widespread community transmission and an average of about 13 new cases a day per 100,000 residents. This tier carries the most restrictions for the re-opening of many sectors. To demonstrate reduced spread of the virus and move to Tier 2, we need to reduce our transmission rate to 7 new cases a day per 100,000 residents. The evidence is very clear 7 months into the pandemic that to see fewer cases, we have to all work together and not infect each other: we do this by wearing our face coverings when we are out of our homes, avoiding gatherings and crowded spaces, getting tested if we are sick or have been exposed, and following sensible public health directives at every work site. For everyone throwing or attending parties, hanging out in crowded spaces, or insisting that the public health rules don’t apply to you or your business, your actions make it much more likely that we remain in Tier 1 for many weeks to come; this makes it harder for our children to get back to school and for many adults to get back to work.”

Of the 27 new deaths reported today, nine people that passed away (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena) were over the age of 80 years old, six people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, six people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, and three people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49 years old. Seventeen people had underlying health conditions including six people over the age of 80 years old, five people between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, four people between the ages of 50 and 64, and two people between the ages of 30 and 49 years old. Three deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach.

Ninety-three percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 5,423 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 51% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 24% among White residents, 15% among Asian residents, 10% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races.

Testing results are available for more than 2,272,000 individuals with 10% of all people testing positive.

Public Health has a dedicated call line for any person with a positive lab result. If you are positive for COVID-19 and have not yet connected with a public health specialist, the department urges you to call 1-833-540-0473 to connect with a public health specialist who can provide information about services and support. Residents who do not have COVID-19 should continue to call 211 for resources or more information.

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

Total Cases Laboratory Confirmed Cases 239756 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)* 226974 — Long Beach 10437 — Pasadena 2345 Deaths 5759 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 5436 — Long Beach 212 — Pasadena 111 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 4 3663 – 5 to 11 8018 – 12 to 17 9989 – 18 to 29 56276 – 30 to 49 78056 – 50 to 64 43919 – 65 to 79 17392 – over 80 8264 – Under Investigation 1397 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Female 113996 – Male 109981 – Other 100 – Under Investigation 2897 Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 198 – Asian 7124 – Black 6596 – Hispanic/Latino 83050 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 683 – White 17528 – Other 26561 – Under Investigation 85234 Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Hospitalized (Ever) 16476 Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 11 – Asian 805 – Black 541 – Hispanic/Latino 2745 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 15 – White 1278 – Other 28 – Under Investigation 13 CITY / COMMUNITY** Cases Case Rate City of Agoura Hills 147 704 City of Alhambra 1135 1309 City of Arcadia 439 760 City of Artesia 299 1780 City of Avalon 5 129 City of Azusa 1404 2806 City of Baldwin Park 2592 3376 City of Bell 1429 3933 City of Bell Gardens 1736 4031 City of Bellflower 2174 2797 City of Beverly Hills 613 1776 City of Bradbury 13 1216 City of Burbank 1309 1221 City of Calabasas 230 946 City of Carson 1685 1795 City of Cerritos 516 1031 City of Claremont 341 935 City of Commerce* 519 3971 City of Compton 3651 3655 City of Covina 1234 2517 City of Cudahy 1009 4144 City of Culver City 370 928 City of Diamond Bar 492 855 City of Downey 3674 3215 City of Duarte 468 2126 City of El Monte 3997 3408 City of El Segundo 121 721 City of Gardena 1125 1835 City of Glendale 3089 1496 City of Glendora 1140 2161 City of Hawaiian Gardens 486 3312 City of Hawthorne 1806 2034 City of Hermosa Beach 189 961 City of Hidden Hills 7 370 City of Huntington Park 2612 4391 City of Industry 30 6865 City of Inglewood 2611 2299 City of Irwindale 65 4455 City of La Canada Flintridge 160 773 City of La Habra Heights 36 660 City of La Mirada 771 1554 City of La Puente 1383 3398 City of La Verne 417 1253 City of Lakewood 1144 1424 City of Lancaster* 2891 1789 City of Lawndale 579 1722 City of Lomita 224 1081 City of Lynwood* 2949 4093 City of Malibu 94 725 City of Manhattan Beach 313 869 City of Maywood 1297 4624 City of Monrovia 680 1753 City of Montebello 2062 3203 City of Monterey Park 881 1415 City of Norwalk 2970 2760 City of Palmdale 3601 2265 City of Palos Verdes Estates 83 614 City of Paramount 2207 3939 City of Pico Rivera 2203 3427 City of Pomona 4900 3142 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 269 629 City of Redondo Beach 512 745 City of Rolling Hills 8 412 City of Rolling Hills Estates 39 481 City of Rosemead 756 1366 City of San Dimas* 469 1359 City of San Fernando 799 3246 City of San Gabriel 570 1392 City of San Marino 75 565 City of Santa Clarita 2959 1342 City of Santa Fe Springs 501 2728 City of Santa Monica 775 838 City of Sierra Madre 67 610 City of Signal Hill 240 2034 City of South El Monte 731 3500 City of South Gate 4046 4122 City of South Pasadena 249 956 City of Temple City 485 1330 City of Torrance 1285 861 City of Vernon 9 4306 City of Walnut 242 793 City of West Covina 2575 2379 City of West Hollywood 494 1337 City of Westlake Village 28 335 City of Whittier 1999 2286 Los Angeles 97343 2407 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 244 2975 Los Angeles – Alsace 327 2628 Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 2 5000 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 65 2598 Los Angeles – Arleta 1285 3739 Los Angeles – Atwater Village 217 1480 Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 560 1799 Los Angeles – Bel Air 76 902 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 104 830 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 135 1025 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights* 4007 4612 Los Angeles – Brentwood 259 837 Los Angeles – Brookside 3 516 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 109 1531 Los Angeles – Canoga Park 1679 2572 Los Angeles – Carthay 196 1365 Los Angeles – Central 1980 5078 Los Angeles – Century City 108 844 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 1390 4117 Los Angeles – Chatsworth 597 1611 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 62 676 Los Angeles – Chinatown 108 1346 Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 275 1890 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 274 1808 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 275 1989 Los Angeles – Crestview 176 1548 Los Angeles – Del Rey 324 1082 Los Angeles – Downtown* 691 2512 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 604 1526 Los Angeles – East Hollywood 551 1881 Los Angeles – Echo Park 216 1515 Los Angeles – El Sereno 1113 2662 Los Angeles – Elysian Park 87 1523 Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 239 2350 Los Angeles – Encino 502 1111 Los Angeles – Exposition 73 2195 Los Angeles – Exposition Park 1207 2687 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 29 806 Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 298 3417 Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 2103 4433 Los Angeles – Glassell Park 621 1965 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 219 2035 Los Angeles – Granada Hills 1049 1803 Los Angeles – Green Meadows 883 4106 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 197 1156 Los Angeles – Harbor City 448 1541 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 910 2087 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 18 747 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 522 2894 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 1481 3904 Los Angeles – Highland Park 997 2060 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 399 2877 Los Angeles – Hollywood 1055 1546 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 251 853 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 735 2575 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 233 2886 Los Angeles – Koreatown 1055 2041 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 78 1711 Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 887 2102 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 503 3830 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 274 1798 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 975 2991 Los Angeles – Little Armenia 371 4623 Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 450 1588 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 59 1883 Los Angeles – Longwood 108 2509 Los Angeles – Los Feliz 180 833 Los Angeles – Manchester Square 179 2097 Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 20 640 Los Angeles – Mar Vista 288 678 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 30 688 Los Angeles – Melrose 1737 2236 Los Angeles – Mid-city 261 1737 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 153 851 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 661 2740 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 505 2092 Los Angeles – North Hills 1629 2646 Los Angeles – North Hollywood 3296 2177 Los Angeles – Northridge 1244 1782 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 113 531 Los Angeles – Pacoima 3051 3963 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 21 546 Los Angeles – Palms 498 1135 Los Angeles – Panorama City 2571 3417 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 91 670 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 1666 3982 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 27 845 Los Angeles – Playa Vista 126 1151 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 324 910 Los Angeles – Rancho Park 78 1189 Los Angeles – Regent Square 27 971 Los Angeles – Reseda 1948 2543 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 106 2286 Los Angeles – Reynier Village 37 875 Los Angeles – San Pedro* 1833 2349 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 56 1261 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 932 1068 Los Angeles – Silverlake 579 1313 Los Angeles – South Carthay 106 1000 Los Angeles – South Park 1872 4931 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 130 2836 Los Angeles – Studio City 225 1003 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 1393 2654 Los Angeles – Sunland 404 1980 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 5 773 Los Angeles – Sylmar* 2917 3540 Los Angeles – Tarzana 558 1807 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 1131 2865 Los Angeles – Thai Town 147 1499 Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 88 1011 Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 18 1378 Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 18 969 Los Angeles – Tujunga 415 1492 Los Angeles – University Hills 49 1429 Los Angeles – University Park 859 3129 Los Angeles – Valley Glen 546 1819 Los Angeles – Valley Village 461 1865 Los Angeles – Van Nuys 2589 2778 Los Angeles – Venice 264 779 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 669 3890 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 310 4049 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 1746 4239 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 2767 5321 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 201 2393 Los Angeles – View Heights 42 1137 Los Angeles – Watts 1775 4159 Los Angeles – Wellington Square 109 2218 Los Angeles – West Adams 808 2924 Los Angeles – West Hills 468 1154 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 465 1236 Los Angeles – West Vernon 2097 3909 Los Angeles – Westchester 379 734 Los Angeles – Westlake 2237 3769 Los Angeles – Westwood 316 584 Los Angeles – Wholesale District* 2209 6114 Los Angeles – Wilmington 1615 2859 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 1015 2023 Los Angeles – Winnetka 1112 2147 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 792 1164 Unincorporated – Acton 60 753 Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 24 577 Unincorporated – Altadena 614 1408 Unincorporated – Anaverde 13 862 Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 5 402 Unincorporated – Arcadia 81 1015 Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 1394 3284 Unincorporated – Athens Village 211 4309 Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 259 3823 Unincorporated – Azusa 446 2801 Unincorporated – Bassett 577 3894 Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 6 559 Unincorporated – Bradbury 4 3704 Unincorporated – Canyon Country 117 1514 Unincorporated – Castaic* 1901 6991 Unincorporated – Cerritos 14 2385 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 22 3134 Unincorporated – Covina 389 2313 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 274 2085 Unincorporated – Del Aire 69 1571 Unincorporated – Del Rey 3 943 Unincorporated – Del Sur 10 414 Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 42 1685 Unincorporated – Duarte 117 2642 Unincorporated – East Covina 4 1216 Unincorporated – East La Mirada 92 1738 Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 5692 4544 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 69 1078 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 604 3946 Unincorporated – East Whittier 75 1413 Unincorporated – El Camino Village 137 1558 Unincorporated – El Monte 5 3448 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 6 361 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 3157 4879 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora 12 1818 Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 932 1666 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne 57 2267 Unincorporated – Hi Vista 6 546 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 30 2125 Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 157 793 Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 0 Unincorporated – La Rambla 75 3614 Unincorporated – La Verne* 32 1569 Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 85 1202 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 2 299 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 193 1485 Unincorporated – Lake Manor 24 1461 Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 641 2844 Unincorporated – Leona Valley 17 971 Unincorporated – Littlerock 78 1940 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 8 617 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 79 2214 Unincorporated – Llano 3 342 Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 65 691 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia 74 1907 Unincorporated – Newhall 6 2727 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 18 1503 Unincorporated – North Whittier 186 2225 Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 309 1286 Unincorporated – Padua Hills 3 1395 Unincorporated – Palmdale 21 2494 Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 3 483 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 19 971 Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 25 4039 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 14 722 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 145 1124 Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 71 2668 Unincorporated – Roosevelt 8 859 Unincorporated – Rosewood 23 1788 Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 14 1174 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 88 2618 Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 594 1164 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 644 3185 Unincorporated – San Pasqual 9 442 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 6 1948 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 23 8614 Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains* 101 542 Unincorporated – Saugus 26 16774 Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 1 281 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 2 440 Unincorporated – South El Monte 76 4234 Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 167 1887 Unincorporated – South Whittier 1562 2638 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 13 1665 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 152 725 Unincorporated – Sun Village 148 2452 Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 49 3781 Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 11 663 Unincorporated – Val Verde 59 1783 Unincorporated – Valencia 41 1335 Unincorporated – Valinda 695 2974 Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 137 1177 Unincorporated – Walnut Park 645 3996 Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 5 331 Unincorporated – West Carson 390 1766 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA 42 4412 Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 349 3549 Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 20 1472 Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 888 3298 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 7 538 Unincorporated – Westhills 9 1073 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 42 1140 Unincorporated – Whittier 58 1533 Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 0 Unincorporated – Willowbrook 1339 3835 Unincorporated – Wiseburn 109 1809 – Under Investigation 4828

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. 41 cases previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

* Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

