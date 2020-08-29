Socialize

Aug. 29 COVID Report: 27 New Deaths and 1,339 New Cases in Los Angeles County

 

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 27 new deaths and 1,339 new cases of COVID-19.  

 

To date, Public Health has identified 239,756 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 5,759 deaths. Upon further investigation, 41 cases reported earlier were not LA County residents.

 

There are 1,116 confirmed cases currently hospitalized and 32% of these people are confirmed cases in the ICU.  Daily hospitalizations numbers continue to decline, with a  50% decrease from the high number of 2,200 daily hospitalizations seen in mid-July.

  

“We extend our condolences to all who are grieving the loss of a loved one to COVID-19, and may peace and comfort find you during this difficult time,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “In order for our County to move through the State’s tier structure which will allow us to reopen more businesses, we must slow the COVID-19 transmission rates we are seeing.  Currently, we are in Tier 1 with widespread community transmission and an average of about 13 new cases a day per 100,000 residents. This tier carries the most restrictions for the re-opening of many sectors. To demonstrate reduced spread of the virus and move to Tier 2, we need to reduce our transmission rate to 7 new cases a day per 100,000 residents.  The evidence is very clear 7 months into the pandemic that to see fewer cases, we have to all work together and not infect each other: we do this by wearing our face coverings when we are out of our homes, avoiding gatherings and crowded spaces,  getting tested if we are sick or have been exposed, and following sensible public health directives at every work site.   For everyone throwing or attending parties, hanging out in crowded spaces, or insisting that the public health rules don’t apply to you or your business, your actions make it much more likely that we remain in Tier 1 for many weeks to come; this makes it harder for our children to get back to school and for many adults to get back to work.”

 

Of the 27 new deaths reported today, nine people that passed away (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena) were over the age of 80 years old, six people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, six people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, and three people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49 years old. Seventeen people had underlying health conditions including six people over the age of 80 years old, five people between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, four people between the ages of 50 and 64, and two people between the ages of 30 and 49 years old. Three deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach.

 

Ninety-three percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 5,423 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 51% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 24% among White residents, 15% among Asian residents, 10% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races.

 

Testing results are available for more than 2,272,000 individuals with 10% of all people testing positive.

 

Public Health has a dedicated call line for any person with a positive lab result. If you are positive for COVID-19 and have not yet connected with a public health specialist, the department urges you to call 1-833-540-0473 to connect with a public health specialist who can provide information about services and support. Residents who do not have COVID-19 should continue to call 211 for resources or more information.

 

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

 

 

Please see additional information below:

 

 

Total Cases

 

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

239756

 

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)*

226974

 

— Long Beach

10437

 

— Pasadena

2345

 

Deaths

5759

 

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

5436

 

— Long Beach

212

 

— Pasadena

111

 

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

– 0 to 4

3663

 

– 5 to 11

8018

 

– 12 to 17

9989

 

– 18 to 29

56276

 

– 30 to 49

78056

 

– 50 to 64

43919

 

– 65 to 79

17392

 

–  over 80

8264

 

–  Under Investigation

1397

 

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  Female

113996

 

–  Male

109981

 

–  Other

100

 

–  Under Investigation

2897

 

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

198

 

–  Asian

7124

 

–  Black

6596

 

–  Hispanic/Latino

83050

 

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

683

 

–  White

17528

 

–  Other

26561

 

–  Under Investigation

85234

 

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

16476

 

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

11

 

–  Asian

805

 

–  Black

541

 

–  Hispanic/Latino

2745

 

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

15

 

–  White

1278

 

–  Other

28

 

–  Under Investigation

13

 

CITY / COMMUNITY**

Cases

Case Rate

City of Agoura Hills

147

704

City of Alhambra

1135

1309

City of Arcadia

439

760

City of Artesia

299

1780

City of Avalon

5

129

City of Azusa

1404

2806

City of Baldwin Park

2592

3376

City of Bell

1429

3933

City of Bell Gardens

1736

4031

City of Bellflower

2174

2797

City of Beverly Hills

613

1776

City of Bradbury

13

1216

City of Burbank

1309

1221

City of Calabasas

230

946

City of Carson

1685

1795

City of Cerritos

516

1031

City of Claremont

341

935

City of Commerce*

519

3971

City of Compton

3651

3655

City of Covina

1234

2517

City of Cudahy

1009

4144

City of Culver City

370

928

City of Diamond Bar

492

855

City of Downey

3674

3215

City of Duarte

468

2126

City of El Monte

3997

3408

City of El Segundo

121

721

City of Gardena

1125

1835

City of Glendale

3089

1496

City of Glendora

1140

2161

City of Hawaiian Gardens

486

3312

City of Hawthorne

1806

2034

City of Hermosa Beach

189

961

City of Hidden Hills

7

370

City of Huntington Park

2612

4391

City of Industry

30

6865

City of Inglewood

2611

2299

City of Irwindale

65

4455

City of La Canada Flintridge

160

773

City of La Habra Heights

36

660

City of La Mirada

771

1554

City of La Puente

1383

3398

City of La Verne

417

1253

City of Lakewood

1144

1424

City of Lancaster*

2891

1789

City of Lawndale

579

1722

City of Lomita

224

1081

City of Lynwood*

2949

4093

City of Malibu

94

725

City of Manhattan Beach

313

869

City of Maywood

1297

4624

City of Monrovia

680

1753

City of Montebello

2062

3203

City of Monterey Park

881

1415

City of Norwalk

2970

2760

City of Palmdale

3601

2265

City of Palos Verdes Estates

83

614

City of Paramount

2207

3939

City of Pico Rivera

2203

3427

City of Pomona

4900

3142

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

269

629

City of Redondo Beach

512

745

City of Rolling Hills

8

412

City of Rolling Hills Estates

39

481

City of Rosemead

756

1366

City of San Dimas*

469

1359

City of San Fernando

799

3246

City of San Gabriel

570

1392

City of San Marino

75

565

City of Santa Clarita

2959

1342

City of Santa Fe Springs

501

2728

City of Santa Monica

775

838

City of Sierra Madre

67

610

City of Signal Hill

240

2034

City of South El Monte

731

3500

City of South Gate

4046

4122

City of South Pasadena

249

956

City of Temple City

485

1330

City of Torrance

1285

861

City of Vernon

9

4306

City of Walnut

242

793

City of West Covina

2575

2379

City of West Hollywood

494

1337

City of Westlake Village

28

335

City of Whittier

1999

2286

Los Angeles

97343

2407

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

244

2975

Los Angeles – Alsace

327

2628

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

2

5000

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

65

2598

Los Angeles – Arleta

1285

3739

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

217

1480

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

560

1799

Los Angeles – Bel Air

76

902

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

104

830

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

135

1025

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights*

4007

4612

Los Angeles – Brentwood

259

837

Los Angeles – Brookside

3

516

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

109

1531

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

1679

2572

Los Angeles – Carthay

196

1365

Los Angeles – Central

1980

5078

Los Angeles – Century City

108

844

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

1390

4117

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

597

1611

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

62

676

Los Angeles – Chinatown

108

1346

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

275

1890

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

274

1808

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

275

1989

Los Angeles – Crestview

176

1548

Los Angeles – Del Rey

324

1082

Los Angeles – Downtown*

691

2512

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

604

1526

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

551

1881

Los Angeles – Echo Park

216

1515

Los Angeles – El Sereno

1113

2662

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

87

1523

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

239

2350

Los Angeles – Encino

502

1111

Los Angeles – Exposition

73

2195

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

1207

2687

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

29

806

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

298

3417

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

2103

4433

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

621

1965

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

219

2035

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

1049

1803

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

883

4106

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

197

1156

Los Angeles – Harbor City

448

1541

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

910

2087

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

18

747

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

522

2894

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

1481

3904

Los Angeles – Highland Park

997

2060

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

399

2877

Los Angeles – Hollywood

1055

1546

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

251

853

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

735

2575

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

233

2886

Los Angeles – Koreatown

1055

2041

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

78

1711

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

887

2102

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

503

3830

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

274

1798

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

975

2991

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

371

4623

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

450

1588

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

59

1883

Los Angeles – Longwood

108

2509

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

180

833

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

179

2097

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

20

640

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

288

678

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

30

688

Los Angeles – Melrose

1737

2236

Los Angeles – Mid-city

261

1737

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

153

851

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

661

2740

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

505

2092

Los Angeles – North Hills

1629

2646

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

3296

2177

Los Angeles – Northridge

1244

1782

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

113

531

Los Angeles – Pacoima

3051

3963

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

21

546

Los Angeles – Palms

498

1135

Los Angeles – Panorama City

2571

3417

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

91

670

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

1666

3982

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

27

845

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

126

1151

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

324

910

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

78

1189

Los Angeles – Regent Square

27

971

Los Angeles – Reseda

1948

2543

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

106

2286

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

37

875

Los Angeles – San Pedro*

1833

2349

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

56

1261

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

932

1068

Los Angeles – Silverlake

579

1313

Los Angeles – South Carthay

106

1000

Los Angeles – South Park

1872

4931

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

130

2836

Los Angeles – Studio City

225

1003

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

1393

2654

Los Angeles – Sunland

404

1980

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

5

773

Los Angeles – Sylmar*

2917

3540

Los Angeles – Tarzana

558

1807

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

1131

2865

Los Angeles – Thai Town

147

1499

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

88

1011

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

18

1378

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

18

969

Los Angeles – Tujunga

415

1492

Los Angeles – University Hills

49

1429

Los Angeles – University Park

859

3129

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

546

1819

Los Angeles – Valley Village

461

1865

Los Angeles – Van Nuys

2589

2778

Los Angeles – Venice

264

779

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

669

3890

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

310

4049

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

1746

4239

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

2767

5321

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

201

2393

Los Angeles – View Heights

42

1137

Los Angeles – Watts

1775

4159

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

109

2218

Los Angeles – West Adams

808

2924

Los Angeles – West Hills

468

1154

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

465

1236

Los Angeles – West Vernon

2097

3909

Los Angeles – Westchester

379

734

Los Angeles – Westlake

2237

3769

Los Angeles – Westwood

316

584

Los Angeles – Wholesale District*

2209

6114

Los Angeles – Wilmington

1615

2859

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

1015

2023

Los Angeles – Winnetka

1112

2147

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

792

1164

Unincorporated – Acton

60

753

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

24

577

Unincorporated – Altadena

614

1408

Unincorporated – Anaverde

13

862

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

5

402

Unincorporated – Arcadia

81

1015

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

1394

3284

Unincorporated – Athens Village

211

4309

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

259

3823

Unincorporated – Azusa

446

2801

Unincorporated – Bassett

577

3894

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

6

559

Unincorporated – Bradbury

4

3704

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

117

1514

Unincorporated – Castaic*

1901

6991

Unincorporated – Cerritos

14

2385

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

22

3134

Unincorporated – Covina

389

2313

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

274

2085

Unincorporated – Del Aire

69

1571

Unincorporated – Del Rey

3

943

Unincorporated – Del Sur

10

414

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

42

1685

Unincorporated – Duarte

117

2642

Unincorporated – East Covina

4

1216

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

92

1738

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

5692

4544

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

69

1078

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

604

3946

Unincorporated – East Whittier

75

1413

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

137

1558

Unincorporated – El Monte

5

3448

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

6

361

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

3157

4879

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

12

1818

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

932

1666

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

57

2267

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

6

546

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

30

2125

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

157

793

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

0

0

Unincorporated – La Rambla

75

3614

Unincorporated – La Verne*

32

1569

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

85

1202

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

2

299

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

193

1485

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

24

1461

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

641

2844

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

17

971

Unincorporated – Littlerock

78

1940

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

8

617

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

79

2214

Unincorporated – Llano

3

342

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

65

691

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

74

1907

Unincorporated – Newhall

6

2727

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

18

1503

Unincorporated – North Whittier

186

2225

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

309

1286

Unincorporated – Padua Hills

3

1395

Unincorporated – Palmdale

21

2494

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

3

483

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

19

971

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

25

4039

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

14

722

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

145

1124

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

71

2668

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

8

859

Unincorporated – Rosewood

23

1788

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

14

1174

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

88

2618

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

594

1164

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

644

3185

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

9

442

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

6

1948

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

23

8614

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains*

101

542

Unincorporated – Saugus

26

16774

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

1

281

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

2

440

Unincorporated – South El Monte

76

4234

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

167

1887

Unincorporated – South Whittier

1562

2638

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

13

1665

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

152

725

Unincorporated – Sun Village

148

2452

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

49

3781

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

11

663

Unincorporated – Val Verde

59

1783

Unincorporated – Valencia

41

1335

Unincorporated – Valinda

695

2974

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

137

1177

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

645

3996

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

5

331

Unincorporated – West Carson

390

1766

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

42

4412

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

349

3549

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

20

1472

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

888

3298

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

7

538

Unincorporated – Westhills

9

1073

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

42

1140

Unincorporated – Whittier

58

1533

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

0

0

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

1339

3835

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

109

1809

–  Under Investigation

4828

 

 These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation.  41 cases previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

*  Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

 **Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

      Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

 

