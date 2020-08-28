Trump Drags Down Republican National Convention Ratings

An estimated 17.3 million people tuned in on television Wednesday to watch the third night of the 2020 Republican National Convention, according to Nielsen, which is down from 19.4 million from the night before.

Wednesday’s portion of the RNC, where Vice President Mike Pence spoke, saw 2.1 million less viewers than the second night of the convention on Tuesday.

Ratings for the third night of the RNC were below the third night of DNC, which drew 22.8 million viewers last week, according to Nielsen.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments