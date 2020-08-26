CA Senate Postpones Aug 26 Session With 1 COVID-19 Case Confirmed In Capitol

SACRAMENTO — After receiving verification that someone, either a senator or a staff member, had tested positive for COVID-19, the California state Senate postponed their floor session Wednesday. The house, however was still scheduled to meet at 1 p.m.

The Senate was scheduled to hold their session at 10 a.m. but Senate President Pro Ten Toni Atkins, D-San Diego paused the meeting.

The Sacramento Bee reported that an email was sent to staff and senators, asking those already inside the Capitol to hold in place for an hour.

“Those who are not yet in the building, please remain at home,” The email read, according to the Sacramento Bee. “Those who are in the Capitol already should remain in their offices. Please continue working remotely. We will be back in touch shortly.”

The news comes at a time when both there assembly and the Senate are in the middle of the final week of the 2020 legislative session. During this time, lawmakers typically meet all day to finalize remaining bills.

