City of Cerritos celebrates 100th anniversary of 19th Amendment

August 25, 2020

The City of Cerritos is illuminating the Civic Center Plaza and Cerritos Sculpture Garden in gold and purple lights to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote. The special lighting reflecting the colors of the U.S. women’s suffrage movement will be in effect through the end of August every day after sunset. The Cerritos City Council will proclaim August 2020 as National Women’s Suffrage Month in the City of Cerritos at its meeting on Thursday, August 27.

The City of Cerritos is participating in the national Forward Into Light campaign organized by the Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission to celebrate this milestone. On Wednesday, August 26, institutions across the country will illuminate their structures in gold and purple to honor the suffragists who lobbied, marched, picketed and protested for the right to vote.

