Public Health Reports 64 New Deaths and 1,003 New Cases of Confirmed COVID-19 in Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 64 new deaths and 1,003 new cases of COVID-19. The number of new cases reported today is missing lab reports from one of the larger labs which is contributing to the lower number of new cases.

To date, Public Health has identified 224,031 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 5,335 deaths.

Public Health still anticipates receiving backlog cases from the state electronic lab report (ELR). Data sources that track other key indicators, including hospitalizations and deaths, are not affected by this reporting issue.

In the last month, daily hospitalizations have decreased by 37%, from 2,219 in mid-July to 1,388 in mid-August. There are 1,352 confirmed cases currently hospitalized and 32% of these people are confirmed cases in the ICU. The decreasing number of daily hospitalizations is one of the best indicators that our efforts over the last few weeks are working, as it is an accurate representation of how many people are currently seriously ill from the virus.

Of the 64 new deaths, 21 people that passed away (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena) were over the age of 80 years old, 24 people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, 13 people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, and six people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49 years old. Fifty people had underlying health conditions including 20 people over the age of 80 years old, 17 people between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, eight people between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, and five people between the ages of 30 and 49 years old.

Ninety-two percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 5,022 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 50% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 24% among White residents, 15% among Asian residents, 10% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 103 cases and two deaths reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.

Testing results are available for more than 2,103,000 individuals with 10% of all people testing positive.

“Every death of a member of our community is a tragedy, and we have lost more than 5,300 community members since the beginning of the pandemic. Please know we join you in mourning their passing,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “As we work together to prevent more illness and death from COVID-19, it is important to note that while testing can help identify people who are infected, testing alone cannot prevent all transmission. Individuals who test positive are capable of infecting others 48 hours before they have any symptoms or a positive test result. The best way to prevent transmission is to take universal precautions – keep six feet apart from others, wear a face covering outside your home, and wash hands often.”

High temperatures have been forecast for many areas throughout LA County. Please avoid unnecessary outdoor activity to limit your exposure to unhealthy air and remember to take steps to stay cool and hydrated throughout the day while still practicing physical distancing and avoiding gatherings. As Health Officer Orders remain in effect, Public Health, City and County partners have planned ways to safely operate cooling centers during times of high heat. Adhering to strict infection control and distancing measures, cooling centers are open to provide the public relief from the heat. Residents who do not have access to air conditioning are encouraged to take advantage of these free cooling centers. To find a location near you, visit ready.lacounty.gov/heat/ or call 211.

Given past ELR delays, the department urges any person with a positive lab result to call 1-833-540-0473 to connect with a public health specialist who can provide information about services and support. Residents who do not have COVID-19 should continue to call 211 for resources or more information.

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

Total Cases Laboratory Confirmed Cases 224031 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)* 212062 — Long Beach 9736 — Pasadena 2233 Deaths 5335 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 5034 — Long Beach 190 — Pasadena 111 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 4 3346 – 5 to 11 7382 – 12 to 17 9248 – 18 to 29 52332 – 30 to 49 73153 – 50 to 64 41157 – 65 to 79 16353 – over 80 7789 – Under Investigation 1302 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Female 106038 – Male 102728 – Other 90 – Under Investigation 3206 Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 187 – Asian 6715 – Black 6117 – Hispanic/Latino 75717 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 667 – White 16071 – Other 26330 – Under Investigation 80258 Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Hospitalized (Ever) 15030 Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 11 – Asian 756 – Black 506 – Hispanic/Latino 2506 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 16 – White 1192 – Other 35 – Under Investigation 12 CITY / COMMUNITY** Cases Case Rate City of Agoura Hills 128 613 City of Alhambra 1059 1221 City of Arcadia 410 710 City of Artesia 273 1625 City of Avalon 5 129 City of Azusa 1275 2548 City of Baldwin Park 2437 3174 City of Bell 1365 3757 City of Bell Gardens 1652 3836 City of Bellflower 2027 2608 City of Beverly Hills 580 1680 City of Bradbury 13 1216 City of Burbank 1187 1107 City of Calabasas 223 917 City of Carson 1520 1620 City of Cerritos 482 963 City of Claremont 314 861 City of Commerce* 492 3765 City of Compton 3420 3423 City of Covina 1157 2360 City of Cudahy 961 3947 City of Culver City 352 883 City of Diamond Bar 467 812 City of Downey 3479 3045 City of Duarte 433 1967 City of El Monte 3792 3234 City of El Segundo 110 655 City of Gardena 1023 1669 City of Glendale 2789 1351 City of Glendora 1099 2083 City of Hawaiian Gardens 449 3059 City of Hawthorne 1673 1884 City of Hermosa Beach 178 905 City of Hidden Hills 7 370 City of Huntington Park 2457 4131 City of Industry 29 6636 City of Inglewood 2460 2166 City of Irwindale 60 4112 City of La Canada Flintridge 144 696 City of La Habra Heights 32 587 City of La Mirada 733 1478 City of La Puente 1272 3126 City of La Verne 378 1136 City of Lakewood 1056 1314 City of Lancaster* 2627 1626 City of Lawndale 543 1615 City of Lomita 209 1008 City of Lynwood* 2790 3872 City of Malibu 91 702 City of Manhattan Beach 296 822 City of Maywood 1215 4332 City of Monrovia 626 1613 City of Montebello 1916 2976 City of Monterey Park 806 1295 City of Norwalk 2809 2610 City of Palmdale 3299 2075 City of Palos Verdes Estates 77 569 City of Paramount 2076 3706 City of Pico Rivera 2051 3191 City of Pomona 4633 2971 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 250 585 City of Redondo Beach 488 710 City of Rolling Hills 5 258 City of Rolling Hills Estates 34 419 City of Rosemead 703 1270 City of San Dimas* 437 1266 City of San Fernando 743 3019 City of San Gabriel 499 1218 City of San Marino 65 490 City of Santa Clarita 2683 1217 City of Santa Fe Springs 455 2478 City of Santa Monica 710 768 City of Sierra Madre 63 573 City of Signal Hill 221 1873 City of South El Monte 686 3285 City of South Gate 3842 3914 City of South Pasadena 237 910 City of Temple City 455 1248 City of Torrance 1201 805 City of Vernon 9 4306 City of Walnut 233 763 City of West Covina 2444 2258 City of West Hollywood 470 1272 City of Westlake Village 24 287 City of Whittier 1874 2143 Los Angeles 90842 2246 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 226 2755 Los Angeles – Alsace 300 2411 Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 2 5000 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 55 2198 Los Angeles – Arleta 1188 3457 Los Angeles – Atwater Village 197 1343 Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 536 1722 Los Angeles – Bel Air 64 759 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 98 782 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 131 994 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights* 3784 4355 Los Angeles – Brentwood 236 762 Los Angeles – Brookside 3 516 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 106 1489 Los Angeles – Canoga Park 1535 2351 Los Angeles – Carthay 189 1316 Los Angeles – Central 1845 4732 Los Angeles – Century City 106 829 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 1314 3891 Los Angeles – Chatsworth 573 1546 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 58 632 Los Angeles – Chinatown 100 1247 Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 252 1732 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 263 1736 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 263 1902 Los Angeles – Crestview 168 1478 Los Angeles – Del Rey 300 1002 Los Angeles – Downtown* 632 2298 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 562 1420 Los Angeles – East Hollywood 539 1840 Los Angeles – Echo Park 197 1382 Los Angeles – El Sereno 1050 2511 Los Angeles – Elysian Park 87 1523 Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 224 2202 Los Angeles – Encino 475 1052 Los Angeles – Exposition 70 2105 Los Angeles – Exposition Park 1133 2522 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 26 722 Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 276 3165 Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 1991 4196 Los Angeles – Glassell Park 580 1835 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 208 1932 Los Angeles – Granada Hills 998 1715 Los Angeles – Green Meadows 826 3841 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 191 1121 Los Angeles – Harbor City 422 1452 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 820 1881 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 18 747 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 495 2745 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 1379 3635 Los Angeles – Highland Park 929 1920 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 374 2696 Los Angeles – Hollywood 982 1439 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 245 832 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 691 2421 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 226 2799 Los Angeles – Koreatown 998 1931 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 74 1623 Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 817 1936 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 470 3579 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 260 1707 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 920 2822 Los Angeles – Little Armenia 355 4424 Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 419 1478 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 56 1787 Los Angeles – Longwood 106 2463 Los Angeles – Los Feliz 169 782 Los Angeles – Manchester Square 157 1839 Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 18 576 Los Angeles – Mar Vista 271 638 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 30 688 Los Angeles – Melrose 1627 2094 Los Angeles – Mid-city 244 1623 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 143 795 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 621 2574 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 468 1938 Los Angeles – North Hills 1501 2438 Los Angeles – North Hollywood 2977 1966 Los Angeles – Northridge 1163 1666 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 108 507 Los Angeles – Pacoima 2815 3657 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 20 520 Los Angeles – Palms 479 1092 Los Angeles – Panorama City 2353 3127 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 87 641 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 1590 3800 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 24 751 Los Angeles – Playa Vista 113 1032 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 298 837 Los Angeles – Rancho Park 68 1037 Los Angeles – Regent Square 25 899 Los Angeles – Reseda 1835 2395 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 94 2028 Los Angeles – Reynier Village 30 710 Los Angeles – San Pedro* 1729 2216 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 53 1193 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 846 970 Los Angeles – Silverlake 554 1257 Los Angeles – South Carthay 97 916 Los Angeles – South Park 1778 4684 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 126 2749 Los Angeles – Studio City 211 940 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 1271 2422 Los Angeles – Sunland 373 1828 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 5 773 Los Angeles – Sylmar* 2760 3350 Los Angeles – Tarzana 529 1713 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 1066 2700 Los Angeles – Thai Town 137 1397 Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 86 988 Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 17 1302 Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 15 807 Los Angeles – Tujunga 350 1259 Los Angeles – University Hills 49 1429 Los Angeles – University Park 653 2378 Los Angeles – Valley Glen 499 1662 Los Angeles – Valley Village 439 1776 Los Angeles – Van Nuys 2396 2571 Los Angeles – Venice 249 735 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 638 3709 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 294 3840 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 1655 4018 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 2607 5014 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 188 2238 Los Angeles – View Heights 40 1083 Los Angeles – Watts 1618 3792 Los Angeles – Wellington Square 105 2136 Los Angeles – West Adams 765 2769 Los Angeles – West Hills 440 1085 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 433 1150 Los Angeles – West Vernon 1945 3626 Los Angeles – Westchester 344 667 Los Angeles – Westlake 2149 3621 Los Angeles – Westwood 287 530 Los Angeles – Wholesale District* 2094 5796 Los Angeles – Wilmington 1459 2583 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 971 1935 Los Angeles – Winnetka 1050 2028 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 750 1102 Unincorporated – Acton 55 690 Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 24 577 Unincorporated – Altadena 542 1243 Unincorporated – Anaverde 14 928 Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 5 402 Unincorporated – Arcadia 78 977 Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 1320 3110 Unincorporated – Athens Village 201 4105 Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 230 3395 Unincorporated – Azusa 419 2631 Unincorporated – Bassett 550 3712 Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 6 559 Unincorporated – Bradbury 4 3704 Unincorporated – Canyon Country 105 1359 Unincorporated – Castaic* 1880 6914 Unincorporated – Cerritos 13 2215 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 17 2422 Unincorporated – Covina 364 2164 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 260 1978 Unincorporated – Del Aire 62 1411 Unincorporated – Del Rey 3 943 Unincorporated – Del Sur 8 331 Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 38 1524 Unincorporated – Duarte 109 2462 Unincorporated – East Covina 4 1216 Unincorporated – East La Mirada 85 1606 Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 5417 4324 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 63 984 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 561 3665 Unincorporated – East Whittier 68 1282 Unincorporated – El Camino Village 131 1490 Unincorporated – El Monte 6 4138 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 6 361 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 2961 4576 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora 9 1364 Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 857 1532 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne 54 2148 Unincorporated – Hi Vista 5 455 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 29 2054 Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 138 697 Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 0 Unincorporated – La Rambla 75 3614 Unincorporated – La Verne* 28 1373 Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 81 1146 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 2 299 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 186 1431 Unincorporated – Lake Manor 21 1278 Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 606 2688 Unincorporated – Leona Valley 16 914 Unincorporated – Littlerock 65 1617 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 7 540 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 72 2017 Unincorporated – Llano 3 342 Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 64 680 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia 69 1778 Unincorporated – Newhall 6 2727 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 18 1503 Unincorporated – North Whittier 174 2081 Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 290 1207 Unincorporated – Padua Hills 3 1395 Unincorporated – Palmdale 20 2375 Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 3 483 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 19 971 Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 24 3877 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 11 568 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 135 1046 Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 68 2555 Unincorporated – Roosevelt 7 752 Unincorporated – Rosewood 16 1244 Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 14 1174 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 80 2380 Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 569 1115 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 618 3056 Unincorporated – San Pasqual 9 442 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 5 1623 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 18 6742 Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains* 97 521 Unincorporated – Saugus 22 14194 Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 1 281 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 1 220 Unincorporated – South El Monte 73 4067 Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 161 1820 Unincorporated – South Whittier 1456 2459 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 13 1665 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 140 668 Unincorporated – Sun Village 132 2187 Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 40 3086 Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 10 603 Unincorporated – Val Verde 55 1662 Unincorporated – Valencia 39 1270 Unincorporated – Valinda 648 2773 Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 131 1126 Unincorporated – Walnut Park 595 3686 Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 4 265 Unincorporated – West Carson 333 1508 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA 41 4307 Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 330 3355 Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 20 1472 Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 840 3120 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 4 308 Unincorporated – Westhills 9 1073 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 38 1032 Unincorporated – Whittier 54 1427 Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 0 Unincorporated – Willowbrook 1261 3612 Unincorporated – Wiseburn 107 1775 – Under Investigation 4496

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. 103 previously reported cases and two deaths were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

* Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

