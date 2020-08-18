Socialize

Public Health Reports 64 New Deaths and 1,003 New Cases of Confirmed COVID-19 in Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 64 new deaths and 1,003 new cases of COVID-19. The number of new cases reported today is missing lab reports from one of the larger labs which is contributing to the lower number of new cases.

 

To date, Public Health has identified 224,031 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 5,335 deaths.

 

Public Health still anticipates receiving backlog cases from the state electronic lab report (ELR). Data sources that track other key indicators, including hospitalizations and deaths, are not affected by this reporting issue.

 

In the last month, daily hospitalizations have decreased by 37%, from 2,219 in mid-July to 1,388 in mid-August. There are 1,352 confirmed cases currently hospitalized and 32% of these people are confirmed cases in the ICU. The decreasing number of daily hospitalizations is one of the best indicators that our efforts over the last few weeks are working, as it is an accurate representation of how many people are currently seriously ill from the virus.

 

Of the 64 new deaths, 21 people that passed away (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena) were over the age of 80 years old, 24 people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, 13 people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, and six people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49 years old. Fifty people had underlying health conditions including 20 people over the age of 80 years old, 17 people between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, eight people between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, and five  people between the ages of 30 and 49 years old.

 

Ninety-two percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 5,022 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 50% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 24% among White residents, 15% among Asian residents, 10% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races.  Upon further investigation, 103 cases and two deaths reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.

 

Testing results are available for more than 2,103,000 individuals with 10% of all people testing positive.

 

“Every death of a member of our community is a tragedy, and we have lost more than 5,300 community members since the beginning of the pandemic. Please know we join you in mourning their passing,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “As we work together to prevent more illness and death from COVID-19, it is important to note that while testing can help identify people who are infected, testing alone cannot prevent all transmission.  Individuals who test positive are capable of infecting others 48 hours before they have any symptoms or a positive test result. The best way to prevent transmission is to take universal precautions – keep six feet apart from others, wear a face covering outside your home, and wash hands often.”

 

High temperatures have been forecast for many areas throughout LA County. Please avoid unnecessary outdoor activity to limit your exposure to unhealthy air and remember to take steps to stay cool and hydrated throughout the day while still practicing physical distancing and avoiding gatherings. As Health Officer Orders remain in effect, Public Health, City and County partners have planned ways to safely operate cooling centers during times of high heat. Adhering to strict infection control and distancing measures, cooling centers are open to provide the public relief from the heat. Residents who do not have access to air conditioning are encouraged to take advantage of these free cooling centers. To find a location near you, visit ready.lacounty.gov/heat/ or call 211.

 

Given past ELR delays, the department urges any person with a positive lab result to call 1-833-540-0473 to connect with a public health specialist who can provide information about services and support. Residents who do not have COVID-19 should continue to call 211 for resources or more information.

 

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

 

Please see additional information below:

 

 

Total Cases

 

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

224031

 

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)*

212062

 

— Long Beach

9736

 

— Pasadena

2233

 

Deaths

5335

 

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

5034

 

— Long Beach

190

 

— Pasadena

111

 

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

– 0 to 4

3346

 

– 5 to 11

7382

 

– 12 to 17

9248

 

– 18 to 29

52332

 

– 30 to 49

73153

 

– 50 to 64

41157

 

– 65 to 79

16353

 

–  over 80

7789

 

–  Under Investigation

1302

 

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  Female

106038

 

–  Male

102728

 

–  Other

90

 

–  Under Investigation

3206

 

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

187

 

–  Asian

6715

 

–  Black

6117

 

–  Hispanic/Latino

75717

 

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

667

 

–  White

16071

 

–  Other

26330

 

–  Under Investigation

80258

 

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

15030

 

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

11

 

–  Asian

756

 

–  Black

506

 

–  Hispanic/Latino

2506

 

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

16

 

–  White

1192

 

–  Other

35

 

–  Under Investigation

12

 

CITY / COMMUNITY**

Cases

Case Rate

City of Agoura Hills

128

613

City of Alhambra

1059

1221

City of Arcadia

410

710

City of Artesia

273

1625

City of Avalon

5

129

City of Azusa

1275

2548

City of Baldwin Park

2437

3174

City of Bell

1365

3757

City of Bell Gardens

1652

3836

City of Bellflower

2027

2608

City of Beverly Hills

580

1680

City of Bradbury

13

1216

City of Burbank

1187

1107

City of Calabasas

223

917

City of Carson

1520

1620

City of Cerritos

482

963

City of Claremont

314

861

City of Commerce*

492

3765

City of Compton

3420

3423

City of Covina

1157

2360

City of Cudahy

961

3947

City of Culver City

352

883

City of Diamond Bar

467

812

City of Downey

3479

3045

City of Duarte

433

1967

City of El Monte

3792

3234

City of El Segundo

110

655

City of Gardena

1023

1669

City of Glendale

2789

1351

City of Glendora

1099

2083

City of Hawaiian Gardens

449

3059

City of Hawthorne

1673

1884

City of Hermosa Beach

178

905

City of Hidden Hills

7

370

City of Huntington Park

2457

4131

City of Industry

29

6636

City of Inglewood

2460

2166

City of Irwindale

60

4112

City of La Canada Flintridge

144

696

City of La Habra Heights

32

587

City of La Mirada

733

1478

City of La Puente

1272

3126

City of La Verne

378

1136

City of Lakewood

1056

1314

City of Lancaster*

2627

1626

City of Lawndale

543

1615

City of Lomita

209

1008

City of Lynwood*

2790

3872

City of Malibu

91

702

City of Manhattan Beach

296

822

City of Maywood

1215

4332

City of Monrovia

626

1613

City of Montebello

1916

2976

City of Monterey Park

806

1295

City of Norwalk

2809

2610

City of Palmdale

3299

2075

City of Palos Verdes Estates

77

569

City of Paramount

2076

3706

City of Pico Rivera

2051

3191

City of Pomona

4633

2971

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

250

585

City of Redondo Beach

488

710

City of Rolling Hills

5

258

City of Rolling Hills Estates

34

419

City of Rosemead

703

1270

City of San Dimas*

437

1266

City of San Fernando

743

3019

City of San Gabriel

499

1218

City of San Marino

65

490

City of Santa Clarita

2683

1217

City of Santa Fe Springs

455

2478

City of Santa Monica

710

768

City of Sierra Madre

63

573

City of Signal Hill

221

1873

City of South El Monte

686

3285

City of South Gate

3842

3914

City of South Pasadena

237

910

City of Temple City

455

1248

City of Torrance

1201

805

City of Vernon

9

4306

City of Walnut

233

763

City of West Covina

2444

2258

City of West Hollywood

470

1272

City of Westlake Village

24

287

City of Whittier

1874

2143

Los Angeles

90842

2246

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

226

2755

Los Angeles – Alsace

300

2411

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

2

5000

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

55

2198

Los Angeles – Arleta

1188

3457

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

197

1343

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

536

1722

Los Angeles – Bel Air

64

759

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

98

782

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

131

994

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights*

3784

4355

Los Angeles – Brentwood

236

762

Los Angeles – Brookside

3

516

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

106

1489

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

1535

2351

Los Angeles – Carthay

189

1316

Los Angeles – Central

1845

4732

Los Angeles – Century City

106

829

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

1314

3891

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

573

1546

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

58

632

Los Angeles – Chinatown

100

1247

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

252

1732

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

263

1736

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

263

1902

Los Angeles – Crestview

168

1478

Los Angeles – Del Rey

300

1002

Los Angeles – Downtown*

632

2298

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

562

1420

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

539

1840

Los Angeles – Echo Park

197

1382

Los Angeles – El Sereno

1050

2511

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

87

1523

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

224

2202

Los Angeles – Encino

475

1052

Los Angeles – Exposition

70

2105

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

1133

2522

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

26

722

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

276

3165

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

1991

4196

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

580

1835

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

208

1932

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

998

1715

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

826

3841

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

191

1121

Los Angeles – Harbor City

422

1452

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

820

1881

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

18

747

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

495

2745

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

1379

3635

Los Angeles – Highland Park

929

1920

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

374

2696

Los Angeles – Hollywood

982

1439

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

245

832

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

691

2421

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

226

2799

Los Angeles – Koreatown

998

1931

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

74

1623

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

817

1936

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

470

3579

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

260

1707

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

920

2822

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

355

4424

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

419

1478

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

56

1787

Los Angeles – Longwood

106

2463

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

169

782

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

157

1839

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

18

576

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

271

638

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

30

688

Los Angeles – Melrose

1627

2094

Los Angeles – Mid-city

244

1623

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

143

795

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

621

2574

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

468

1938

Los Angeles – North Hills

1501

2438

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

2977

1966

Los Angeles – Northridge

1163

1666

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

108

507

Los Angeles – Pacoima

2815

3657

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

20

520

Los Angeles – Palms

479

1092

Los Angeles – Panorama City

2353

3127

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

87

641

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

1590

3800

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

24

751

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

113

1032

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

298

837

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

68

1037

Los Angeles – Regent Square

25

899

Los Angeles – Reseda

1835

2395

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

94

2028

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

30

710

Los Angeles – San Pedro*

1729

2216

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

53

1193

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

846

970

Los Angeles – Silverlake

554

1257

Los Angeles – South Carthay

97

916

Los Angeles – South Park

1778

4684

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

126

2749

Los Angeles – Studio City

211

940

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

1271

2422

Los Angeles – Sunland

373

1828

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

5

773

Los Angeles – Sylmar*

2760

3350

Los Angeles – Tarzana

529

1713

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

1066

2700

Los Angeles – Thai Town

137

1397

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

86

988

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

17

1302

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

15

807

Los Angeles – Tujunga

350

1259

Los Angeles – University Hills

49

1429

Los Angeles – University Park

653

2378

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

499

1662

Los Angeles – Valley Village

439

1776

Los Angeles – Van Nuys

2396

2571

Los Angeles – Venice

249

735

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

638

3709

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

294

3840

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

1655

4018

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

2607

5014

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

188

2238

Los Angeles – View Heights

40

1083

Los Angeles – Watts

1618

3792

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

105

2136

Los Angeles – West Adams

765

2769

Los Angeles – West Hills

440

1085

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

433

1150

Los Angeles – West Vernon

1945

3626

Los Angeles – Westchester

344

667

Los Angeles – Westlake

2149

3621

Los Angeles – Westwood

287

530

Los Angeles – Wholesale District*

2094

5796

Los Angeles – Wilmington

1459

2583

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

971

1935

Los Angeles – Winnetka

1050

2028

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

750

1102

Unincorporated – Acton

55

690

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

24

577

Unincorporated – Altadena

542

1243

Unincorporated – Anaverde

14

928

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

5

402

Unincorporated – Arcadia

78

977

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

1320

3110

Unincorporated – Athens Village

201

4105

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

230

3395

Unincorporated – Azusa

419

2631

Unincorporated – Bassett

550

3712

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

6

559

Unincorporated – Bradbury

4

3704

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

105

1359

Unincorporated – Castaic*

1880

6914

Unincorporated – Cerritos

13

2215

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

17

2422

Unincorporated – Covina

364

2164

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

260

1978

Unincorporated – Del Aire

62

1411

Unincorporated – Del Rey

3

943

Unincorporated – Del Sur

8

331

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

38

1524

Unincorporated – Duarte

109

2462

Unincorporated – East Covina

4

1216

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

85

1606

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

5417

4324

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

63

984

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

561

3665

Unincorporated – East Whittier

68

1282

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

131

1490

Unincorporated – El Monte

6

4138

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

6

361

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

2961

4576

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

9

1364

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

857

1532

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

54

2148

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

5

455

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

29

2054

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

138

697

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

0

0

Unincorporated – La Rambla

75

3614

Unincorporated – La Verne*

28

1373

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

81

1146

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

2

299

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

186

1431

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

21

1278

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

606

2688

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

16

914

Unincorporated – Littlerock

65

1617

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

7

540

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

72

2017

Unincorporated – Llano

3

342

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

64

680

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

69

1778

Unincorporated – Newhall

6

2727

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

18

1503

Unincorporated – North Whittier

174

2081

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

290

1207

Unincorporated – Padua Hills

3

1395

Unincorporated – Palmdale

20

2375

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

3

483

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

19

971

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

24

3877

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

11

568

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

135

1046

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

68

2555

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

7

752

Unincorporated – Rosewood

16

1244

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

14

1174

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

80

2380

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

569

1115

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

618

3056

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

9

442

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

5

1623

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

18

6742

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains*

97

521

Unincorporated – Saugus

22

14194

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

1

281

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

1

220

Unincorporated – South El Monte

73

4067

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

161

1820

Unincorporated – South Whittier

1456

2459

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

13

1665

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

140

668

Unincorporated – Sun Village

132

2187

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

40

3086

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

10

603

Unincorporated – Val Verde

55

1662

Unincorporated – Valencia

39

1270

Unincorporated – Valinda

648

2773

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

131

1126

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

595

3686

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

4

265

Unincorporated – West Carson

333

1508

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

41

4307

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

330

3355

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

20

1472

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

840

3120

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

4

308

Unincorporated – Westhills

9

1073

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

38

1032

Unincorporated – Whittier

54

1427

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

0

0

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

1261

3612

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

107

1775

–  Under Investigation

4496

 

 

 These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. 103 previously reported cases and two deaths  were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

 *  Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

 **Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

      Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

