Cooling Centers Open in Cerritos

STAFF REPORT

To assist the community in keeping cool during the current extreme hot weather, the City of Cerritos provides free access to community centers, which are open throughout the day and provide basic activities, air conditioning, water and seating.

The Cerritos Senior Center is open Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is a cooled environment for seniors, age 50 years and older.

The Cerritos Library is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m.

Cerritos Park East is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Liberty Park is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Additionally, the Los Cerritos Center is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with “soft seating” throughout the mall, water and plenty of tasty options for you to purchase at the food court.

For a list of additional cooling centers available in Los Angeles County and tips on how to survive the heat, visit the County of Los Angeles Public Health website at publichealth.lacounty.gov.

