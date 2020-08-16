Socialize

Public Health Reports 9 New Deaths and 1,192 New Cases of Confirmed COVID-19 in Los Angeles County

 

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 9 new deaths and 1,192 new cases of COVID-19.  The decrease in new cases and new deaths reflects a weekend reporting lag.

 To date, Public Health has identified 221,950 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 5,254 deaths. Upon further investigation, four cases reported earlier were not LA County residents.

 Public Health still anticipates receiving backlog cases from the state electronic lab report (ELR). Data sources that track other key indicators, including hospitalizations and deaths, are not affected by this reporting issue.

 There are 1,357 confirmed cases currently hospitalized and 32% of these people are confirmed cases in the ICU.  Daily hospitalizations numbers continue to steadily decline.  This number was up to 2,200 in the middle of July.

 Testing results are available for nearly 2,078,000 individuals with 10% of all people testing positive.

 Of the nine new deaths reported today, four people that passed away (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena) were over the age of 80 years old, three people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, and one person who died was between the ages of 50 and 64 years old. Six people had underlying health conditions including three people over the age of 80 years old and three people between the ages of 65 and 79 years old. One death was reported by the City of Long Beach.

 Ninety-two percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 4,942 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 50% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 24% among White residents, 15% among Asian residents, 10% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races.

 “To the many families suffering a loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we keep you in our thoughts and prayers,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “It is a collective responsibility shared between everyone including each resident and business to slow the spread of COVID-19. We need collaboration and unity to do those things we know reduce transmission of the virus so we can re-open with as much safety as possible. Because there are so many people infected with COVID-19 and spreading the virus who have no symptoms, and we ourselves could be infected and unknowingly spreading the virus, each of us needs to make sure we do everything we can to avoid being close to others not in our household. With the warm weather, this can be challenging as we seek to find places to go that offer relief from the heat. As much as possible, however, we still ask everyone to stay home and limit activities outside to what is essential – work, getting groceries and medicine, and medical visits. If you do go to the beach or the park, please remember to keep at least 6 feet of distance from those you don’t live with, wear face coverings at all times when out the home, avoid crowded places, and wash your hands frequently. We need to work together to lower our case rate so we can get our children back to school and more people back to work.”

 Business owners and business operators must follow infection control directives and take the necessary steps that protect workers and customers. Businesses must also immediately alert Public Health when there are three or more cases at a worksite. Directives and checklists for all businesses to follow are posted at: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/  

 Residents are also encouraged to report non-compliance and dangerous conditions at businesses. Residents can call 888-700-9995. These tips can be submitted anonymously.

 

Given the ELR delays, the department urges any person with a positive lab result to call 1-833-540-0473 to connect with a public health specialist who can provide information about services and support. Residents who do not have COVID-19 should continue to call 211 for resources or more information.

 

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

 

Please see additional information below:

 

 

Total Cases

 

Laboratory Confirmed Cases

221950

 

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)*

210104

 

— Long Beach

9637

 

— Pasadena

2209

 

Deaths

5254

 

— Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)

4953

 

— Long Beach

190

 

— Pasadena

111

 

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

– 0 to 4

3287

 

– 5 to 11

7279

 

– 12 to 17

9133

 

– 18 to 29

51841

 

– 30 to 49

72514

 

– 50 to 64

40798

 

– 65 to 79

16232

 

–  over 80

7734

 

–  Under Investigation

1286

 

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  Female

105035

 

–  Male

101754

 

–  Other

88

 

–  Under Investigation

3227

 

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

188

 

–  Asian

6645

 

–  Black

6044

 

–  Hispanic/Latino

74908

 

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

663

 

–  White

15898

 

–  Other

26287

 

–  Under Investigation

79471

 

Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  Hospitalized (Ever)

14778

 

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

 

 

–  American Indian/Alaska Native

12

 

–  Asian

738

 

–  Black

500

 

–  Hispanic/Latino

2470

 

–  Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander

18

 

–  White

1173

 

–  Other

31

 

–  Under Investigation

11

 

CITY / COMMUNITY**

Cases

Case Rate

City of Agoura Hills

128

613

City of Alhambra

1046

1206

City of Arcadia

407

705

City of Artesia

273

1625

City of Avalon

5

129

City of Azusa

1257

2512

City of Baldwin Park

2421

3154

City of Bell

1352

3721

City of Bell Gardens

1639

3805

City of Bellflower

2001

2574

City of Beverly Hills

576

1669

City of Bradbury

13

1216

City of Burbank

1167

1089

City of Calabasas

219

900

City of Carson

1509

1608

City of Cerritos

481

961

City of Claremont

308

844

City of Commerce*

487

3726

City of Compton

3387

3390

City of Covina

1144

2333

City of Cudahy

950

3902

City of Culver City

350

878

City of Diamond Bar

460

800

City of Downey

3445

3015

City of Duarte

429

1949

City of El Monte

3753

3200

City of El Segundo

106

631

City of Gardena

1007

1642

City of Glendale

2763

1338

City of Glendora

1087

2060

City of Hawaiian Gardens

446

3039

City of Hawthorne

1662

1872

City of Hermosa Beach

177

900

City of Hidden Hills

7

370

City of Huntington Park

2434

4092

City of Industry

29

6636

City of Inglewood

2428

2138

City of Irwindale

60

4112

City of La Canada Flintridge

143

691

City of La Habra Heights

32

587

City of La Mirada

727

1466

City of La Puente

1258

3091

City of La Verne

374

1124

City of Lakewood

1047

1303

City of Lancaster*

2605

1612

City of Lawndale

541

1609

City of Lomita

204

984

City of Lynwood*

2765

3838

City of Malibu

90

694

City of Manhattan Beach

295

819

City of Maywood

1196

4264

City of Monrovia

615

1585

City of Montebello

1901

2953

City of Monterey Park

802

1288

City of Norwalk

2791

2593

City of Palmdale

3250

2044

City of Palos Verdes Estates

77

569

City of Paramount

2046

3652

City of Pico Rivera

2030

3158

City of Pomona

4569

2930

City of Rancho Palos Verdes

248

580

City of Redondo Beach

483

703

City of Rolling Hills

5

258

City of Rolling Hills Estates

34

419

City of Rosemead

698

1261

City of San Dimas*

432

1252

City of San Fernando

740

3007

City of San Gabriel

496

1211

City of San Marino

62

467

City of Santa Clarita

2654

1204

City of Santa Fe Springs

451

2456

City of Santa Monica

708

766

City of Sierra Madre

63

573

City of Signal Hill

221

1873

City of South El Monte

680

3256

City of South Gate

3823

3895

City of South Pasadena

238

914

City of Temple City

447

1226

City of Torrance

1195

801

City of Vernon

9

4306

City of Walnut

233

763

City of West Covina

2421

2237

City of West Hollywood

466

1261

City of Westlake Village

24

287

City of Whittier

1853

2119

Los Angeles

90087

2227

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie

221

2694

Los Angeles – Alsace

299

2403

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest

2

5000

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights

55

2198

Los Angeles – Arleta

1175

3419

Los Angeles – Atwater Village

195

1330

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills

530

1703

Los Angeles – Bel Air

63

747

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest

96

766

Los Angeles – Beverlywood

131

994

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights*

3750

4316

Los Angeles – Brentwood

233

753

Los Angeles – Brookside

3

516

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning

104

1460

Los Angeles – Canoga Park

1528

2340

Los Angeles – Carthay

188

1309

Los Angeles – Central

1825

4680

Los Angeles – Century City

103

805

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove

1302

3856

Los Angeles – Chatsworth

570

1538

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills

58

632

Los Angeles – Chinatown

98

1222

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran

251

1725

Los Angeles – Country Club Park

260

1716

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District

262

1895

Los Angeles – Crestview

167

1469

Los Angeles – Del Rey

299

999

Los Angeles – Downtown*

624

2269

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock

557

1407

Los Angeles – East Hollywood

537

1834

Los Angeles – Echo Park

193

1354

Los Angeles – El Sereno

1031

2466

Los Angeles – Elysian Park

86

1506

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley

223

2193

Los Angeles – Encino

461

1021

Los Angeles – Exposition

69

2075

Los Angeles – Exposition Park

1119

2491

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights

26

722

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square

277

3176

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone

1982

4177

Los Angeles – Glassell Park

577

1826

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place

206

1914

Los Angeles – Granada Hills

991

1703

Los Angeles – Green Meadows

823

3827

Los Angeles – Hancock Park

190

1115

Los Angeles – Harbor City

417

1434

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway

805

1846

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines

18

747

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights

483

2678

Los Angeles – Harvard Park

1369

3609

Los Angeles – Highland Park

925

1912

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown

372

2682

Los Angeles – Hollywood

976

1430

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills

245

832

Los Angeles – Hyde Park

687

2407

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park

226

2799

Los Angeles – Koreatown

987

1909

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square

74

1623

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa

812

1924

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace

469

3571

Los Angeles – Leimert Park

256

1680

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights

917

2813

Los Angeles – Little Armenia

353

4399

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh

415

1464

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo

55

1756

Los Angeles – Longwood

106

2463

Los Angeles – Los Feliz

167

773

Los Angeles – Manchester Square

155

1816

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon

18

576

Los Angeles – Mar Vista

270

636

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula

30

688

Los Angeles – Melrose

1616

2080

Los Angeles – Mid-city

243

1617

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile

140

778

Los Angeles – Mission Hills

615

2549

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington

459

1901

Los Angeles – North Hills

1492

2423

Los Angeles – North Hollywood

2942

1943

Los Angeles – Northridge

1157

1658

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades

107

503

Los Angeles – Pacoima

2799

3636

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands

20

520

Los Angeles – Palms

472

1076

Los Angeles – Panorama City

2335

3103

Los Angeles – Park La Brea

87

641

Los Angeles – Pico-Union

1578

3771

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey

24

751

Los Angeles – Playa Vista

113

1032

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch

296

832

Los Angeles – Rancho Park

68

1037

Los Angeles – Regent Square

25

899

Los Angeles – Reseda

1822

2378

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch

93

2006

Los Angeles – Reynier Village

30

710

Los Angeles – San Pedro*

1722

2207

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills

50

1126

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks

844

967

Los Angeles – Silverlake

552

1252

Los Angeles – South Carthay

96

906

Los Angeles – South Park

1765

4650

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village

124

2705

Los Angeles – Studio City

210

936

Los Angeles – Sun Valley

1264

2408

Los Angeles – Sunland

372

1823

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square

5

773

Los Angeles – Sylmar*

2733

3317

Los Angeles – Tarzana

530

1717

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry

1059

2682

Los Angeles – Thai Town

137

1397

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake

86

988

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace

17

1302

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods

14

753

Los Angeles – Tujunga

345

1241

Los Angeles – University Hills

49

1429

Los Angeles – University Park

649

2364

Los Angeles – Valley Glen

498

1659

Los Angeles – Valley Village

438

1772

Los Angeles – Van Nuys

2371

2544

Los Angeles – Venice

247

729

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls

631

3669

Los Angeles – Vermont Square

292

3814

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista

1648

4001

Los Angeles – Vernon Central

2585

4971

Los Angeles – Victoria Park

185

2203

Los Angeles – View Heights

40

1083

Los Angeles – Watts

1604

3759

Los Angeles – Wellington Square

104

2116

Los Angeles – West Adams

758

2743

Los Angeles – West Hills

437

1078

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles

427

1135

Los Angeles – West Vernon

1929

3596

Los Angeles – Westchester

338

655

Los Angeles – Westlake

2135

3597

Los Angeles – Westwood

286

529

Los Angeles – Wholesale District*

2082

5763

Los Angeles – Wilmington

1447

2562

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center

959

1912

Los Angeles – Winnetka

1043

2014

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills

731

1074

Unincorporated – Acton

55

690

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce

24

577

Unincorporated – Altadena

540

1238

Unincorporated – Anaverde

13

862

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest

5

402

Unincorporated – Arcadia

78

977

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont

1299

3061

Unincorporated – Athens Village

197

4023

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights

230

3395

Unincorporated – Azusa

416

2613

Unincorporated – Bassett

544

3671

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon

6

559

Unincorporated – Bradbury

4

3704

Unincorporated – Canyon Country

103

1333

Unincorporated – Castaic*

1877

6903

Unincorporated – Cerritos

13

2215

Unincorporated – Charter Oak

0

0

Unincorporated – Claremont

17

2422

Unincorporated – Covina

363

2158

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak)

259

1970

Unincorporated – Del Aire

62

1411

Unincorporated – Del Rey

3

943

Unincorporated – Del Sur

8

331

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands

38

1524

Unincorporated – Duarte

106

2394

Unincorporated – East Covina

4

1216

Unincorporated – East La Mirada

85

1606

Unincorporated – East Lancaster

0

0

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles

5379

4294

Unincorporated – East Pasadena

60

937

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez

558

3645

Unincorporated – East Whittier

67

1263

Unincorporated – El Camino Village

131

1490

Unincorporated – El Monte

6

4138

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake

6

361

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone

2938

4541

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Glendora

9

1364

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights

846

1513

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway

0

0

Unincorporated – Hawthorne

52

2068

Unincorporated – Hi Vista

5

455

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons

29

2054

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose

136

687

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights

0

0

Unincorporated – La Rambla

75

3614

Unincorporated – La Verne*

28

1373

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights

77

1089

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes

2

299

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles

173

1331

Unincorporated – Lake Manor

20

1217

Unincorporated – Lakewood

0

0

Unincorporated – Lennox

593

2631

Unincorporated – Leona Valley

16

914

Unincorporated – Littlerock

64

1592

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills

7

540

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom

64

1793

Unincorporated – Llano

3

342

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey

63

669

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile

0

0

Unincorporated – Monrovia

69

1778

Unincorporated – Newhall

6

2727

Unincorporated – North Lancaster

18

1503

Unincorporated – North Whittier

172

2057

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel

289

1202

Unincorporated – Padua Hills

3

1395

Unincorporated – Palmdale

20

2375

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula

3

483

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano

19

971

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village

23

3716

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – Pomona

11

568

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill

135

1046

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez

67

2518

Unincorporated – Roosevelt

7

752

Unincorporated – Rosewood

16

1244

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena

14

1174

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez

79

2350

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights

564

1105

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island

0

0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon

0

0

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills

610

3017

Unincorporated – San Pasqual

9

442

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon

5

1623

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island

18

6742

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains*

96

516

Unincorporated – Saugus

21

13548

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country

1

281

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley

1

220

Unincorporated – South El Monte

72

4011

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel

159

1797

Unincorporated – South Whittier

1446

2442

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley

12

1536

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch

139

663

Unincorporated – Sun Village

129

2137

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village

40

3086

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain

10

603

Unincorporated – Val Verde

54

1632

Unincorporated – Valencia

39

1270

Unincorporated – Valinda

641

2743

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills

125

1074

Unincorporated – Walnut Park

590

3655

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley

4

265

Unincorporated – West Carson

328

1485

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth

0

0

Unincorporated – West LA

41

4307

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley

325

3305

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez

20

1472

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos

824

3060

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills

4

308

Unincorporated – Westhills

9

1073

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms

37

1005

Unincorporated – Whittier

53

1401

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows

0

0

Unincorporated – Willowbrook

1250

3580

Unincorporated – Wiseburn

107

1775

–  Under Investigation

4441

 

 

 These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation.  Four cases previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

 *  Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

  **Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the  proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

 

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

      Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

