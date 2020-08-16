Public Health Reports 9 New Deaths and 1,192 New Cases of Confirmed COVID-19 in Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 9 new deaths and 1,192 new cases of COVID-19. The decrease in new cases and new deaths reflects a weekend reporting lag.

To date, Public Health has identified 221,950 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 5,254 deaths. Upon further investigation, four cases reported earlier were not LA County residents.

Public Health still anticipates receiving backlog cases from the state electronic lab report (ELR). Data sources that track other key indicators, including hospitalizations and deaths, are not affected by this reporting issue.

There are 1,357 confirmed cases currently hospitalized and 32% of these people are confirmed cases in the ICU. Daily hospitalizations numbers continue to steadily decline. This number was up to 2,200 in the middle of July.

Testing results are available for nearly 2,078,000 individuals with 10% of all people testing positive.

Of the nine new deaths reported today, four people that passed away (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena) were over the age of 80 years old, three people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, and one person who died was between the ages of 50 and 64 years old. Six people had underlying health conditions including three people over the age of 80 years old and three people between the ages of 65 and 79 years old. One death was reported by the City of Long Beach.

Ninety-two percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 4,942 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 50% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 24% among White residents, 15% among Asian residents, 10% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races.

“To the many families suffering a loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we keep you in our thoughts and prayers,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “It is a collective responsibility shared between everyone including each resident and business to slow the spread of COVID-19. We need collaboration and unity to do those things we know reduce transmission of the virus so we can re-open with as much safety as possible. Because there are so many people infected with COVID-19 and spreading the virus who have no symptoms, and we ourselves could be infected and unknowingly spreading the virus, each of us needs to make sure we do everything we can to avoid being close to others not in our household. With the warm weather, this can be challenging as we seek to find places to go that offer relief from the heat. As much as possible, however, we still ask everyone to stay home and limit activities outside to what is essential – work, getting groceries and medicine, and medical visits. If you do go to the beach or the park, please remember to keep at least 6 feet of distance from those you don’t live with, wear face coverings at all times when out the home, avoid crowded places, and wash your hands frequently. We need to work together to lower our case rate so we can get our children back to school and more people back to work.”

Business owners and business operators must follow infection control directives and take the necessary steps that protect workers and customers. Businesses must also immediately alert Public Health when there are three or more cases at a worksite. Directives and checklists for all businesses to follow are posted at: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

Residents are also encouraged to report non-compliance and dangerous conditions at businesses. Residents can call 888-700-9995. These tips can be submitted anonymously.

Given the ELR delays, the department urges any person with a positive lab result to call 1-833-540-0473 to connect with a public health specialist who can provide information about services and support. Residents who do not have COVID-19 should continue to call 211 for resources or more information.

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

Total Cases Laboratory Confirmed Cases 221950 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas)* 210104 — Long Beach 9637 — Pasadena 2209 Deaths 5254 — Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 4953 — Long Beach 190 — Pasadena 111 Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – 0 to 4 3287 – 5 to 11 7279 – 12 to 17 9133 – 18 to 29 51841 – 30 to 49 72514 – 50 to 64 40798 – 65 to 79 16232 – over 80 7734 – Under Investigation 1286 Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Female 105035 – Male 101754 – Other 88 – Under Investigation 3227 Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 188 – Asian 6645 – Black 6044 – Hispanic/Latino 74908 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 663 – White 15898 – Other 26287 – Under Investigation 79471 Hospitalization (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – Hospitalized (Ever) 14778 Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas) – American Indian/Alaska Native 12 – Asian 738 – Black 500 – Hispanic/Latino 2470 – Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 18 – White 1173 – Other 31 – Under Investigation 11 CITY / COMMUNITY** Cases Case Rate City of Agoura Hills 128 613 City of Alhambra 1046 1206 City of Arcadia 407 705 City of Artesia 273 1625 City of Avalon 5 129 City of Azusa 1257 2512 City of Baldwin Park 2421 3154 City of Bell 1352 3721 City of Bell Gardens 1639 3805 City of Bellflower 2001 2574 City of Beverly Hills 576 1669 City of Bradbury 13 1216 City of Burbank 1167 1089 City of Calabasas 219 900 City of Carson 1509 1608 City of Cerritos 481 961 City of Claremont 308 844 City of Commerce* 487 3726 City of Compton 3387 3390 City of Covina 1144 2333 City of Cudahy 950 3902 City of Culver City 350 878 City of Diamond Bar 460 800 City of Downey 3445 3015 City of Duarte 429 1949 City of El Monte 3753 3200 City of El Segundo 106 631 City of Gardena 1007 1642 City of Glendale 2763 1338 City of Glendora 1087 2060 City of Hawaiian Gardens 446 3039 City of Hawthorne 1662 1872 City of Hermosa Beach 177 900 City of Hidden Hills 7 370 City of Huntington Park 2434 4092 City of Industry 29 6636 City of Inglewood 2428 2138 City of Irwindale 60 4112 City of La Canada Flintridge 143 691 City of La Habra Heights 32 587 City of La Mirada 727 1466 City of La Puente 1258 3091 City of La Verne 374 1124 City of Lakewood 1047 1303 City of Lancaster* 2605 1612 City of Lawndale 541 1609 City of Lomita 204 984 City of Lynwood* 2765 3838 City of Malibu 90 694 City of Manhattan Beach 295 819 City of Maywood 1196 4264 City of Monrovia 615 1585 City of Montebello 1901 2953 City of Monterey Park 802 1288 City of Norwalk 2791 2593 City of Palmdale 3250 2044 City of Palos Verdes Estates 77 569 City of Paramount 2046 3652 City of Pico Rivera 2030 3158 City of Pomona 4569 2930 City of Rancho Palos Verdes 248 580 City of Redondo Beach 483 703 City of Rolling Hills 5 258 City of Rolling Hills Estates 34 419 City of Rosemead 698 1261 City of San Dimas* 432 1252 City of San Fernando 740 3007 City of San Gabriel 496 1211 City of San Marino 62 467 City of Santa Clarita 2654 1204 City of Santa Fe Springs 451 2456 City of Santa Monica 708 766 City of Sierra Madre 63 573 City of Signal Hill 221 1873 City of South El Monte 680 3256 City of South Gate 3823 3895 City of South Pasadena 238 914 City of Temple City 447 1226 City of Torrance 1195 801 City of Vernon 9 4306 City of Walnut 233 763 City of West Covina 2421 2237 City of West Hollywood 466 1261 City of Westlake Village 24 287 City of Whittier 1853 2119 Los Angeles 90087 2227 Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 221 2694 Los Angeles – Alsace 299 2403 Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 2 5000 Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 55 2198 Los Angeles – Arleta 1175 3419 Los Angeles – Atwater Village 195 1330 Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 530 1703 Los Angeles – Bel Air 63 747 Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 96 766 Los Angeles – Beverlywood 131 994 Los Angeles – Boyle Heights* 3750 4316 Los Angeles – Brentwood 233 753 Los Angeles – Brookside 3 516 Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 104 1460 Los Angeles – Canoga Park 1528 2340 Los Angeles – Carthay 188 1309 Los Angeles – Central 1825 4680 Los Angeles – Century City 103 805 Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 1302 3856 Los Angeles – Chatsworth 570 1538 Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 58 632 Los Angeles – Chinatown 98 1222 Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 251 1725 Los Angeles – Country Club Park 260 1716 Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 262 1895 Los Angeles – Crestview 167 1469 Los Angeles – Del Rey 299 999 Los Angeles – Downtown* 624 2269 Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 557 1407 Los Angeles – East Hollywood 537 1834 Los Angeles – Echo Park 193 1354 Los Angeles – El Sereno 1031 2466 Los Angeles – Elysian Park 86 1506 Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 223 2193 Los Angeles – Encino 461 1021 Los Angeles – Exposition 69 2075 Los Angeles – Exposition Park 1119 2491 Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 26 722 Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 277 3176 Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 1982 4177 Los Angeles – Glassell Park 577 1826 Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 206 1914 Los Angeles – Granada Hills 991 1703 Los Angeles – Green Meadows 823 3827 Los Angeles – Hancock Park 190 1115 Los Angeles – Harbor City 417 1434 Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 805 1846 Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 18 747 Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 483 2678 Los Angeles – Harvard Park 1369 3609 Los Angeles – Highland Park 925 1912 Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 372 2682 Los Angeles – Hollywood 976 1430 Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 245 832 Los Angeles – Hyde Park 687 2407 Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 226 2799 Los Angeles – Koreatown 987 1909 Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 74 1623 Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 812 1924 Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 469 3571 Los Angeles – Leimert Park 256 1680 Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 917 2813 Los Angeles – Little Armenia 353 4399 Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 415 1464 Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 55 1756 Los Angeles – Longwood 106 2463 Los Angeles – Los Feliz 167 773 Los Angeles – Manchester Square 155 1816 Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 18 576 Los Angeles – Mar Vista 270 636 Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 30 688 Los Angeles – Melrose 1616 2080 Los Angeles – Mid-city 243 1617 Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 140 778 Los Angeles – Mission Hills 615 2549 Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 459 1901 Los Angeles – North Hills 1492 2423 Los Angeles – North Hollywood 2942 1943 Los Angeles – Northridge 1157 1658 Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 107 503 Los Angeles – Pacoima 2799 3636 Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 20 520 Los Angeles – Palms 472 1076 Los Angeles – Panorama City 2335 3103 Los Angeles – Park La Brea 87 641 Los Angeles – Pico-Union 1578 3771 Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 24 751 Los Angeles – Playa Vista 113 1032 Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 296 832 Los Angeles – Rancho Park 68 1037 Los Angeles – Regent Square 25 899 Los Angeles – Reseda 1822 2378 Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 93 2006 Los Angeles – Reynier Village 30 710 Los Angeles – San Pedro* 1722 2207 Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 50 1126 Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 844 967 Los Angeles – Silverlake 552 1252 Los Angeles – South Carthay 96 906 Los Angeles – South Park 1765 4650 Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 124 2705 Los Angeles – Studio City 210 936 Los Angeles – Sun Valley 1264 2408 Los Angeles – Sunland 372 1823 Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 5 773 Los Angeles – Sylmar* 2733 3317 Los Angeles – Tarzana 530 1717 Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 1059 2682 Los Angeles – Thai Town 137 1397 Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 86 988 Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 17 1302 Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 14 753 Los Angeles – Tujunga 345 1241 Los Angeles – University Hills 49 1429 Los Angeles – University Park 649 2364 Los Angeles – Valley Glen 498 1659 Los Angeles – Valley Village 438 1772 Los Angeles – Van Nuys 2371 2544 Los Angeles – Venice 247 729 Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 631 3669 Los Angeles – Vermont Square 292 3814 Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 1648 4001 Los Angeles – Vernon Central 2585 4971 Los Angeles – Victoria Park 185 2203 Los Angeles – View Heights 40 1083 Los Angeles – Watts 1604 3759 Los Angeles – Wellington Square 104 2116 Los Angeles – West Adams 758 2743 Los Angeles – West Hills 437 1078 Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 427 1135 Los Angeles – West Vernon 1929 3596 Los Angeles – Westchester 338 655 Los Angeles – Westlake 2135 3597 Los Angeles – Westwood 286 529 Los Angeles – Wholesale District* 2082 5763 Los Angeles – Wilmington 1447 2562 Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 959 1912 Los Angeles – Winnetka 1043 2014 Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 731 1074 Unincorporated – Acton 55 690 Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 24 577 Unincorporated – Altadena 540 1238 Unincorporated – Anaverde 13 862 Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 5 402 Unincorporated – Arcadia 78 977 Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 1299 3061 Unincorporated – Athens Village 197 4023 Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 230 3395 Unincorporated – Azusa 416 2613 Unincorporated – Bassett 544 3671 Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 6 559 Unincorporated – Bradbury 4 3704 Unincorporated – Canyon Country 103 1333 Unincorporated – Castaic* 1877 6903 Unincorporated – Cerritos 13 2215 Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 0 Unincorporated – Claremont 17 2422 Unincorporated – Covina 363 2158 Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 259 1970 Unincorporated – Del Aire 62 1411 Unincorporated – Del Rey 3 943 Unincorporated – Del Sur 8 331 Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 38 1524 Unincorporated – Duarte 106 2394 Unincorporated – East Covina 4 1216 Unincorporated – East La Mirada 85 1606 Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 0 Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 5379 4294 Unincorporated – East Pasadena 60 937 Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 558 3645 Unincorporated – East Whittier 67 1263 Unincorporated – El Camino Village 131 1490 Unincorporated – El Monte 6 4138 Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 6 361 Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 2938 4541 Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Glendora 9 1364 Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 846 1513 Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 0 Unincorporated – Hawthorne 52 2068 Unincorporated – Hi Vista 5 455 Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 29 2054 Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 136 687 Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 0 Unincorporated – La Rambla 75 3614 Unincorporated – La Verne* 28 1373 Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 77 1089 Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 2 299 Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 173 1331 Unincorporated – Lake Manor 20 1217 Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 0 Unincorporated – Lennox 593 2631 Unincorporated – Leona Valley 16 914 Unincorporated – Littlerock 64 1592 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 7 540 Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 64 1793 Unincorporated – Llano 3 342 Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 63 669 Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 0 Unincorporated – Monrovia 69 1778 Unincorporated – Newhall 6 2727 Unincorporated – North Lancaster 18 1503 Unincorporated – North Whittier 172 2057 Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 289 1202 Unincorporated – Padua Hills 3 1395 Unincorporated – Palmdale 20 2375 Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 3 483 Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 19 971 Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 23 3716 Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – Pomona 11 568 Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 135 1046 Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 67 2518 Unincorporated – Roosevelt 7 752 Unincorporated – Rosewood 16 1244 Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 14 1174 Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 79 2350 Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 564 1105 Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 0 Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 0 Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 610 3017 Unincorporated – San Pasqual 9 442 Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 5 1623 Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 18 6742 Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains* 96 516 Unincorporated – Saugus 21 13548 Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 1 281 Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 1 220 Unincorporated – South El Monte 72 4011 Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 159 1797 Unincorporated – South Whittier 1446 2442 Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 12 1536 Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 139 663 Unincorporated – Sun Village 129 2137 Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 40 3086 Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 10 603 Unincorporated – Val Verde 54 1632 Unincorporated – Valencia 39 1270 Unincorporated – Valinda 641 2743 Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 125 1074 Unincorporated – Walnut Park 590 3655 Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 4 265 Unincorporated – West Carson 328 1485 Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 0 Unincorporated – West LA 41 4307 Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 325 3305 Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 20 1472 Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 824 3060 Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 4 308 Unincorporated – Westhills 9 1073 Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 37 1005 Unincorporated – Whittier 53 1401 Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 0 Unincorporated – Willowbrook 1250 3580 Unincorporated – Wiseburn 107 1775 – Under Investigation 4441

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Four cases previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction.

* Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.

**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health:

www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/nCOV2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

Spanish espanol.cdc.gov/enes/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

