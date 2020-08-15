Aug. 12-14 Buena Park Crime Report

Drugs / Alcohol Violations
NARCOTIC VIOLATION
20-026741
BEACH BLVD // CRESCENT AV
8/14/2020 @ 1:43 AM
Orange County Sheriff (north unincorp.)
—————————
Drugs / Alcohol Violations
NARCOTIC VIOLATION
20-026737
7800 BLK 1ST ST
8/14/2020 @ 12:46 AM
Stanton (Orange County Sheriff)
—————————
Drugs / Alcohol Violations
NARCOTIC VIOLATION
20-026707
CRESCENT AV // BEACH BLVD
8/13/2020 @ 8:21 PM
Orange County Sheriff (north unincorp.)
—————————
Weapons
25850(C)(6)LOADED FRARM/UNREG
2020119027
700 BLOCK S BEACH BLVD
8/13/2020 @ 1:15 PM
Anaheim Police
—————————
Vandalism
594(B)(1)VANDALISM +400-FELONY
2020119017
900 BLOCK S BEACH BLVD
8/13/2020 @ 12:22 PM
Anaheim Police
—————————
Vehicle Break-In / Theft
459 PC BURG-AUTO
2020118873
3600 BLOCK W BALL RD
8/12/2020 @ 9:30 PM
Anaheim Police
—————————
Motor Vehicle Theft
STOLEN VEHICLE LOCATED
20-026561
S BEACH BLVD // BALL RD
8/12/2020 @ 9:07 PM
Orange County Sheriff (north unincorp.)
—————————
Vehicle Break-In / Theft
487(A)GRAND THEFT FROM VEHICLE
2020118916
300 BLOCK N SANTA MARIA ST
8/12/2020 @ 6:00 PM
Anaheim Police
—————————
Weapons
WEAPONS VIOLATION
20-026514
8500 BLK BEACH BLVD
8/12/2020 @ 2:58 PM
Orange County Sheriff (north unincorp.)
—————————
Drugs / Alcohol Violations
NARCOTIC VIOLATION
20-026503
8500 BLK BEACH BLVD
8/12/2020 @ 2:16 PM
Orange County Sheriff (north unincorp.)
