Norwalk & Census Bureau Launch First Social Media ‘Census Takeover’

Norwalk, CA – With the 2020 Census count concluding on September 30, Norwalk and the U.S. Census Bureau are partnering to launch a social media takeover titled #CensusMattersNorwalk on Wednesday, August 12. As a first of its kind, the dynamic campaign will take place across Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

A variety of materials, including photos and video, will be posted on all three platforms every hour from 9 am to 7 pm. The campaign will also include live stories from the Norwalk Senior Center and Social Services Center.

The goal of the campaign is to increase engagement, especially in the younger demographic, who may be completing the survey for the first time. During the takeover, followers are encouraged to like, share or comment on posts for opportunities to receive Census swag.

Making history, Norwalk is the first municipality to partner with the US Census Bureau on a social media campaign. Following a successful Census Parade in June 2020, the takeover is another example of Norwalk’s innovative Census outreach campaign, which kicked off in April 2019 with the unveiling of Census wrapped transit and City vehicles.

