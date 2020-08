Drive Thru Food Distribution in Commerce August 15 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Join the city of Commerce and State Senator Bob Archuleta (D-Norwalk) for a free drive-thru food distribution at Commerce City Hall this Saturday Aug. 15 from 10 a.m. -12 p.m.

The food will go to the first 300 families. Other sponsors include Moreno Brother Boxing Gym, City of Refuge, Heart of Compassion Food Bank, and IET Capital.

