Daily Crime Report: 10 Mile Radius from Cerritos

Aug. 12, 2020

CRIME SUMMARIES

Motor Vehicle Theft

GRAND THEFT VEHICLE (GTA): Automobile/Passenger Van

16300 BLK MCRAE AVE, NORWALK, CA 90650

8/9/2020 @ 9:00 PM

Norwalk (Los Angeles Sheriff)

Assault

ASSAULT, AGGRAVATED: CHILD ASSAULT

11500 BLK DARTMOUTH DR, NORWALK, CA 90650

8/9/2020 @ 4:49 PM

Norwalk (Los Angeles Sheriff)

Theft / Larceny

GRAND THEFT: Other (From Boat, Plane, Prvt Res, Yard, Etc)

13700 BLK LA JARA CIR, CERRITOS, CA 90703

8/9/2020 @ 8:00 AM

Cerritos (Los Angeles Sheriff)

Assault

ASSAULT, NON-AGGRAVATED: DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

11700 BLK DEL AMO BLVD, LAKEWOOD, CA 90715

8/9/2020 @ 2:30 AM

Lakewood (Los Angeles Sheriff)

Theft / Larceny

GRAND THEFT: Pick Pocket

11400 BLK 184TH ST, ARTESIA, CA 90701

8/8/2020 @ 2:30 PM

Artesia (Los Angeles Sheriff)

Theft / Larceny

THEFT, PETTY: Other (From Prvt Res, Boat, Plane,Yard)

19500 BLK ST & NORWALK BLVD, CERRITOS, CA

8/8/2020 @ 9:00 AM

Cerritos (Los Angeles Sheriff)

Motor Vehicle Theft

GRAND THEFT VEHICLE (GTA): Truck, Motor Home, Cargo Van

18400 BLK PIONEER BLVD, ARTESIA, CA 90701

8/7/2020 @ 5:00 PM

Artesia (Los Angeles Sheriff)

Assault

ASSAULT, FELONY: ADW, Peace Officer – Hands, Feet, Fist, Etc.

CARSON ST & HAWAIIAN AVE, HAWAIIAN GARDENS, CA 907

8/9/2020 @ 11:15 PM

Hawaiian Gardens (Los Angeles Sheriff)

Assault

ASSAULT, AGGRAVATED: DOMESTIC VIOLENCE

21900 BLK CLARETTA AVE, HAWAIIAN GARDENS, CA 90716

8/7/2020 @ 4:00 PM

Hawaiian Gardens (Los Angeles Sheriff)

