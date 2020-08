Cerritos City Council to review proposed CalMet Services rate adjustment at Aug. 27 meeting

The Cerritos City Council will review a request from CalMet Services for an extraordinary adjustment to the maximum allowable rates for solid waste management services in the City of Cerritos at its meeting on Thursday, August 27 at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held via teleconference.

For information about how to participate in the meeting, visit the City’s website at cerritos.us beginning Friday, August 21 or call (562) 916-1248.

