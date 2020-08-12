August 3-9, 2020 La Mirada Crime Summary

Be Aware of COVID-19 Scams

COVID-19 has created opportunities for scammers to send fake emails and texts promoting counterfeit products and soliciting money or personal information.

Do not open or click on phishing emails, links, or attachments that are not recognizable. This gives scammers the opportunity to gain access of your personal information if you click, open, or log into a fake page.

It is advised that residents be cautious of anyone selling products that claim to prevent, treat, diagnose, or cure COVID-19. Counterfeit products including sanitizing products and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) are also known to exist. More information on unapproved or counterfeit PPE can be found at cdc.gov/niosh.

For additional information or to report scams related to COVID-19 contact the La Mirada Community Sheriff’s Station at (562) 902-2960.

Aggravated Assault

• A suspect was arrested for assault near the intersection of La Mirada Blvd. and Leffingwell Rd.

Residential Burglary

• Various power tools were reported stolen from an open garage on the 14800 block of Greenworth Dr.

Other Structure Burglary

• A suspect was arrested for breaking into a vacant building on the 15000 block of La Mirada Blvd.

Vehicle Burglary

• A daytime burglary to a utility vehicle was reported on the 14200 block of Firestone Blvd.

• Cash was reported stolen during an early morning window smash burglary on the 13800 block of Muroc St.

• A daytime window smash burglary was reported on the 12300 block of La Mirada Blvd.

Grand Theft

• A catalytic converter was reported stolen during a daytime theft on the 15900 block of Imperial Hwy.

• A backpack with a laptop reported stolen during an early morning theft on the 14500 block of Stage Rd.

• Several trailer tires were reported stolen on the 15500 block of Macaw St.

Grand Theft Auto

• An attempted vehicle theft was reported on the 14700 block of Alondra Blvd.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments