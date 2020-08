Crime Report: Five Mile Radius from Fullerton

3.59 miles #202043778 BENCH WARRANT MISDEMEANOR 3XX S JENSEN WAY, FULLERTON, CA Aug 9, 2020 at 12:53 am Data provided by Fullerton Police Department (CA) Crimes Uploaded Yesterday, but Occurred in the Last 2 Days 3.85 miles #202043671 DV AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 13XX PECKHAM ST, FULLERTON, CA Aug 8, 2020 at 8:22 pm Data provided by Fullerton Police Department (CA) 2.45 miles #202043827 PETTY THEFT-FROM MOTOR VEHICLE 22XX CHEYENNE WAY, FULLERTON, CA Aug 8, 2020 at 11:00 am Data provided by Fullerton Police Department (CA) 3.58 miles #202043578 ROBBERY-MISC 22XX W COMMONWEALTH AVE, FULLERTON, CA Aug 8, 2020 at 5:28 am Data provided by Fullerton Police Department (CA) 4.26 miles #202043561 POSS ID OF 10+ W/INTENT DEFRAU BROOKHURST & SOUTHGATE, FULLERTON, CA Aug 8, 2020 at 1:27 am Data provided by Fullerton Police Department (CA) 3.93 miles #202043552 VANDALISM/MORE THAN $400 23XX IRIS CRT, FULLERTON, CA Aug 8, 2020 at 12:00 am Data provided by Fullerton Police Department (CA) 3.57 miles #202043516 GRAND THEFT-OTHER 22XX W MALVERN AVE, FULLERTON, CA Aug 7, 2020 at 9:00 pm Data provided by Fullerton Police Department (CA) 3.81 miles #202043505 POSS ID INFO TO DEFRAUD 20XX W COMMONWEALTH AVE, FULLERTON, CA Aug 7, 2020 at 8:06 pm Data provided by Fullerton Police Department (CA) 2.66 miles #20-27488 Theft/Joyride/Embezz, Auto Veh 71XX BEACH, Buena Park, CA 90620 Aug 7, 2020 at 3:30 pm Data provided by BUENA PARK POLICE DEPARTMENT 3.78 miles #202043402 BATTERY-SIMPLE ASSAULT 18XX W MALVERN AVE, FULLERTON, CA Aug 7, 2020 at 8:55 am Data provided by Fullerton Police Department (CA) 3.49 miles #202043385 STORED VEHICLE 33XX CAROL DR, FULLERTON, CA Aug 7, 2020 at 7:41 am Data provided by Fullerton Police Department (CA) 3.77 miles #202043400 BURGLARY-RESIDENTIAL 11XX KOHLENBERGER DR, FULLERTON, CA Aug 7, 2020 at 4:53 am