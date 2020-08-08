August 8, 2020: 2,645 New Coronavirus Cases, 51 New Deaths

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 51 new deaths and 2,645 new cases of COVID-19. While these numbers are high, hospitalizations continue to decline as there are currently 1,610 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Of these, 31% are confirmed cases in the ICU.

The reported case numbers today include all of the current lab reports from the electronic lab report system (ELR). The state anticipates sending the backlog of lab reports over the upcoming days. Data sources that track other key indicators, including hospitalizations and deaths, were not affected by this reporting issue.

This State ELR issue has affected the County’s contact tracing efforts. Given the past ELR delays, the department urges any person with a positive lab result to call 1-833-540-0473 to connect with a public health specialist who can provide information about services and support. Residents who do not have COVID-19 should continue to call 211 for resources or more information.

To date, Public Health has identified 206,761 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 4,967 deaths. Upon further investigation, 51 cases and two deaths reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.

Of the 50 new deaths reported today (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena), 15 people that passed away were over the age of 80, 19 people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, 12 people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, three people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49 years old and one person who died was between the ages of 18 and 29 years old. Thirty-eight people had underlying health conditions including 13 people over the age of 80 years old, 16 people between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, seven people between the ages of 50 and 64 years old and two people between the ages of 30 and 49 years old.

Ninety-two percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 4,659 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 49% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 24% among White residents, 15% among Asian residents, 110% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races.

Testing results are available for 1,914,731 individuals with 10% of all people testing positive.

“Each day, we are thinking of the many people across LA County who have lost loved ones to COVID-19. You are in our prayers, and we hope you find healing during this difficult time,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “After a fairly rough July, we are cautiously optimistic about what our numbers are showing in the first week of August, particularly the information on declining daily hospitalizations. As we look to the future and continue planning our recovery, the lessons from our recent past serve as a reminder that we need to continue our vigilance in the face of this still new and dangerous virus. We have many weeks ahead where we need to continue to limit the spread of COVID-19 and this will require putting on hold some activities we may love that put others at grave risk. So please, avoid parties and crowded situations, wear face coverings at all times when out of your home, maintain physical distance from people you don’t live with, and wash your hands frequently.”

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

Laboratory Confirmed Cases — 206761 Total Cases*

Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) — 195926

Long Beach — 8775

Pasadena — 2060

Deaths 4967

Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 4675

Long Beach 181

Pasadena 111

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

0 to 4 2946

5 to 11 6536

12 to 17 8270

18 to 29 48462

30 to 49 67920

50 to 64 38066

65 to 79 15190

over 80 7351

Under Investigation 1185

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

Female 97713

Male 94946

Other 79

Under Investigation 3188

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

American Indian/Alaska Native 179

Asian 6208

Black 5559

Hispanic/Latino 68945

Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 623

White 14801

Other 24898

Under Investigation 74713

Hospitalization

Hospitalized (Ever) 13767

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

American Indian/Alaska Native 11

Asian 704

Black 487

Hispanic/Latino 2293

Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 16

White 1120

Other 28

Under Investigation 16

CITY / COMMUNITY (Rate**)

City of Agoura Hills 125 ( 599 )

City of Alhambra 994 ( 1146 )

City of Arcadia 375 ( 649 )

City of Artesia 252 ( 1500 )

City of Avalon 5 ( 129 )

City of Azusa 1160 ( 2318 )

City of Baldwin Park 2211 ( 2880 )

City of Bell 1243 ( 3421 )

City of Bell Gardens 1502 ( 3487 )

City of Bellflower 1840 ( 2367 )

City of Beverly Hills 556 ( 1611 )

City of Bradbury 13 ( 1216 )

City of Burbank 1090 ( 1017 )

City of Calabasas 212 ( 872 )

City of Carson 1406 ( 1498 )

City of Cerritos 441 ( 881 )

City of Claremont 275 ( 754 )

City of Commerce* 446 ( 3413 )

City of Compton 3128 ( 3131 )

City of Covina 1046 ( 2133 )

City of Cudahy 881 ( 3619 )

City of Culver City 339 ( 850 )

City of Diamond Bar 431 ( 749 )

City of Downey 3226 ( 2823 )

City of Duarte 395 ( 1794 )

City of El Monte 3475 ( 2963 )

City of El Segundo 101 ( 602 )

City of Gardena 943 ( 1538 )

City of Glendale 2606 ( 1262 )

City of Glendora 1027 ( 1946 )

City of Hawaiian Gardens 419 ( 2855 )

City of Hawthorne 1543 ( 1738 )

City of Hermosa Beach 160 ( 813 )

City of Hidden Hills 6 ( 317 )

City of Huntington Park 2265 ( 3808 )

City of Industry 28 ( 6407 )

City of Inglewood 2219 ( 1954 )

City of Irwindale 54 ( 3701 )

City of La Canada Flintridge 132 ( 638 )

City of La Habra Heights 30 ( 550 )

City of La Mirada 669 ( 1349 )

City of La Puente 1146 ( 2816 )

City of La Verne 350 ( 1052 )

City of Lakewood 982 ( 1222 )

City of Lancaster* 2375 ( 1470 )

City of Lawndale 512 ( 1523 )

City of Lomita 190 ( 917 )

City of Lynwood* 2607 ( 3618 )

City of Malibu 86 ( 664 )

City of Manhattan Beach 280 ( 778 )

City of Maywood 1111 ( 3961 )

City of Monrovia 573 ( 1477 )

City of Montebello 1771 ( 2751 )

City of Monterey Park 705 ( 1132 )

City of Norwalk 2579 ( 2396 )

City of Palmdale 2932 ( 1844 )

City of Palos Verdes Estates 76 ( 562 )

City of Paramount 1898 ( 3388 )

City of Pico Rivera 1867 ( 2904 )

City of Pomona 4151 ( 2662 )

City of Rancho Palos Verdes 236 ( 552 )

City of Redondo Beach 457 ( 665 )

City of Rolling Hills 5 ( 258 )

City of Rolling Hills Estates 32 ( 394 )

City of Rosemead 654 ( 1182 )

City of San Dimas* 401 ( 1162 )

City of San Fernando 690 ( 2804 )

City of San Gabriel 454 ( 1109 )

City of San Marino 62 ( 467 )

City of Santa Clarita 2408 ( 1092 )

City of Santa Fe Springs 415 ( 2260 )

City of Santa Monica 684 ( 740 )

City of Sierra Madre 61 ( 555 )

City of Signal Hill 201 ( 1704 )

City of South El Monte 621 ( 2973 )

City of South Gate 3613 ( 3681 )

City of South Pasadena 228 ( 875 )

City of Temple City 424 ( 1163 )

City of Torrance 1132 ( 758 )

City of Vernon 10 ( 4785 )

City of Walnut 217 ( 711 )

City of West Covina 2265 ( 2093 )

City of West Hollywood 447 ( 1210 )

City of Westlake Village 23 ( 275 )

City of Whittier 1711 ( 1957 )

Los Angeles 84437 ( 2088 )

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 189 ( 2304 )

Los Angeles – Alsace 284 ( 2282 )

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 2 ( 5000 )

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 55 ( 2198 )

Los Angeles – Arleta 1099 ( 3198 )

Los Angeles – Atwater Village 174 ( 1186 )

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 499 ( 1603 )

Los Angeles – Bel Air 61 ( 724 )

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 89 ( 711 )

Los Angeles – Beverlywood 123 ( 934 )

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights* 3514 ( 4044 )

Los Angeles – Brentwood 222 ( 717 )

Los Angeles – Brookside 3 ( 516 )

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 97 ( 1362 )

Los Angeles – Canoga Park 1417 ( 2170 )

Los Angeles – Carthay 181 ( 1260 )

Los Angeles – Central 1734 ( 4447 )

Los Angeles – Century City 98 ( 766 )

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 1236 ( 3660 )

Los Angeles – Chatsworth 533 ( 1438 )

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 52 ( 567 )

Los Angeles – Chinatown 91 ( 1135 )

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 244 ( 1677 )

Los Angeles – Country Club Park 239 ( 1577 )

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 254 ( 1837 )

Los Angeles – Crestview 160 ( 1407 )

Los Angeles – Del Rey 284 ( 949 )

Los Angeles – Downtown* 589 ( 2141 )

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 524 ( 1324 )

Los Angeles – East Hollywood 524 ( 1789 )

Los Angeles – Echo Park 180 ( 1263 )

Los Angeles – El Sereno 951 ( 2275 )

Los Angeles – Elysian Park 81 ( 1418 )

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 210 ( 2065 )

Los Angeles – Encino 417 ( 923 )

Los Angeles – Exposition 63 ( 1894 )

Los Angeles – Exposition Park 1039 ( 2313 )

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 26 ( 722 )

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 258 ( 2958 )

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 1856 ( 3912 )

Los Angeles – Glassell Park 539 ( 1705 )

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 194 ( 1802 )

Los Angeles – Granada Hills 929 ( 1596 )

Los Angeles – Green Meadows 763 ( 3548 )

Los Angeles – Hancock Park 180 ( 1056 )

Los Angeles – Harbor City 387 ( 1331 )

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 752 ( 1725 )

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 16 ( 664 )

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 461 ( 2556 )

Los Angeles – Harvard Park 1295 ( 3414 )

Los Angeles – Highland Park 881 ( 1821 )

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 352 ( 2538 )

Los Angeles – Hollywood 931 ( 1364 )

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 237 ( 805 )

Los Angeles – Hyde Park 637 ( 2232 )

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 216 ( 2676 )

Los Angeles – Koreatown 930 ( 1799 )

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 72 ( 1579 )

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 757 ( 1794 )

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 453 ( 3449 )

Los Angeles – Leimert Park 245 ( 1608 )

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 879 ( 2697 )

Los Angeles – Little Armenia 335 ( 4174 )

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 400 ( 1411 )

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 55 ( 1756 )

Los Angeles – Longwood 101 ( 2347 )

Los Angeles – Los Feliz 155 ( 717 )

Los Angeles – Manchester Square 137 ( 1605 )

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 18 ( 576 )

Los Angeles – Mar Vista 256 ( 603 )

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 27 ( 619 )

Los Angeles – Melrose 1537 ( 1978 )

Los Angeles – Mid-city 254 ( 1690 )

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 134 ( 745 )

Los Angeles – Mission Hills 581 ( 2408 )

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 434 ( 1797 )

Los Angeles – North Hills 1381 ( 2243 )

Los Angeles – North Hollywood 2681 ( 1771 )

Los Angeles – Northridge 1090 ( 1562 )

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 103 ( 484 )

Los Angeles – Pacoima 2613 ( 3394 )

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 19 ( 494 )

Los Angeles – Palms 453 ( 1032 )

Los Angeles – Panorama City 2163 ( 2874 )

Los Angeles – Park La Brea 86 ( 633 )

Los Angeles – Pico-Union 1506 ( 3599 )

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 20 ( 626 )

Los Angeles – Playa Vista 108 ( 987 )

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 265 ( 745 )

Los Angeles – Rancho Park 61 ( 930 )

Los Angeles – Regent Square 23 ( 827 )

Los Angeles – Reseda 1730 ( 2258 )

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 87 ( 1877 )

Los Angeles – Reynier Village 29 ( 686 )

Los Angeles – San Pedro* 1651 ( 2116 )

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 45 ( 1013 )

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 797 ( 913 )

Los Angeles – Silverlake 519 ( 1177 )

Los Angeles – South Carthay 91 ( 859 )

Los Angeles – South Park 1650 ( 4347 )

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 113 ( 2465 )

Los Angeles – Studio City 197 ( 878 )

Los Angeles – Sun Valley 1150 ( 2191 )

Los Angeles – Sunland 356 ( 1744 )

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 5 ( 773 )

Los Angeles – Sylmar* 2523 ( 3062 )

Los Angeles – Tarzana 512 ( 1658 )

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 981 ( 2485 )

Los Angeles – Thai Town 124 ( 1264 )

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 85 ( 977 )

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 17 ( 1302 )

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 14 ( 753 )

Los Angeles – Tujunga 312 ( 1122 )

Los Angeles – University Hills 46 ( 1341 )

Los Angeles – University Park 621 ( 2262 )

Los Angeles – Valley Glen 445 ( 1483 )

Los Angeles – Valley Village 416 ( 1683 )

Los Angeles – Van Nuys 2153 ( 2310 )

Los Angeles – Venice 218 ( 643 )

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 595 ( 3459 )

Los Angeles – Vermont Square 276 ( 3605 )

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 1519 ( 3688 )

Los Angeles – Vernon Central 2428 ( 4669 )

Los Angeles – Victoria Park 176 ( 2095 )

Los Angeles – View Heights 36 ( 975 )

Los Angeles – Watts 1466 ( 3435 )

Los Angeles – Wellington Square 96 ( 1953 )

Los Angeles – West Adams 725 ( 2624 )

Los Angeles – West Hills 406 ( 1001 )

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 404 ( 1073 )

Los Angeles – West Vernon 1810 ( 3374 )

Los Angeles – Westchester 310 ( 601 )

Los Angeles – Westlake 2044 ( 3444 )

Los Angeles – Westwood 269 ( 497 )

Los Angeles – Wholesale District* 2002 ( 5541 )

Los Angeles – Wilmington 1344 ( 2379 )

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 902 ( 1798 )

Los Angeles – Winnetka 968 ( 1869 )

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 692 ( 1017 )

Unincorporated – Acton 53 ( 665 )

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 20 ( 481 )

Unincorporated – Altadena 506 ( 1160 )

Unincorporated – Anaverde 9 ( 597 )

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 5 ( 402 )

Unincorporated – Arcadia 74 ( 927 )

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 1219 ( 2872 )

Unincorporated – Athens Village 181 ( 3696 )

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 218 ( 3218 )

Unincorporated – Azusa 395 ( 2481 )

Unincorporated – Bassett 498 ( 3361 )

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 2 ( 186 )

Unincorporated – Bradbury 4 ( 3704 )

Unincorporated – Canyon Country 91 ( 1178 )

Unincorporated – Castaic* 1869 ( 6874 )

Unincorporated – Cerritos 12 ( 2044 )

Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Claremont 4 ( 570 )

Unincorporated – Covina 335 ( 1992 )

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 245 ( 1864 )

Unincorporated – Del Aire 57 ( 1298 )

Unincorporated – Del Rey 3 ( 943 )

Unincorporated – Del Sur 8 ( 331 )

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 33 ( 1324 )

Unincorporated – Duarte 98 ( 2213 )

Unincorporated – East Covina 4 ( 1216 )

Unincorporated – East La Mirada 79 ( 1493 )

Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 5031 ( 4016 )

Unincorporated – East Pasadena 57 ( 890 )

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 516 ( 3371 )

Unincorporated – East Whittier 58 ( 1093 )

Unincorporated – El Camino Village 123 ( 1399 )

Unincorporated – El Monte 6 ( 4138 )

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 6 ( 361 )

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 2760 ( 4266 )

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Glendora 9 ( 1364 )

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 787 ( 1407 )

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Hawthorne 49 ( 1949 )

Unincorporated – Hi Vista 5 ( 455 )

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 27 ( 1912 )

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 123 ( 621 )

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – La Rambla 75 ( 3614 )

Unincorporated – La Verne* 24 ( 1176 )

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 69 ( 976 )

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 1 ( 150 )

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 154 ( 1185 )

Unincorporated – Lake Manor 15 ( 913 )

Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Lennox 537 ( 2382 )

Unincorporated – Leona Valley 15 ( 857 )

Unincorporated – Littlerock 58 ( 1442 )

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 7 ( 540 )

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 61 ( 1709 )

Unincorporated – Llano 3 ( 342 )

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 63 ( 669 )

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Monrovia 66 ( 1701 )

Unincorporated – Newhall 6 ( 2727 )

Unincorporated – North Lancaster 18 ( 1503 )

Unincorporated – North Whittier 153 ( 1830 )

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 271 ( 1127 )

Unincorporated – Padua Hills 3 ( 1395 )

Unincorporated – Palmdale 20 ( 2375 )

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 3 ( 483 )

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 19 ( 971 )

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 21 ( 3393 )

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Pomona 9 ( 464 )

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 129 ( 1000 )

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 64 ( 2405 )

Unincorporated – Roosevelt 7 ( 752 )

Unincorporated – Rosewood 16 ( 1244 )

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 14 ( 1174 )

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 68 ( 2023 )

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 517 ( 1013 )

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 558 ( 2760 )

Unincorporated – San Pasqual 9 ( 442 )

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 5 ( 1623 )

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 11 ( 4120 )

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains* 93 ( 499 )

Unincorporated – Saugus 20 ( 12903 )

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 1 ( 281 )

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 1 ( 220 )

Unincorporated – South El Monte 64 ( 3565 )

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 148 ( 1673 )

Unincorporated – South Whittier 1333 ( 2251 )

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 11 ( 1408 )

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 124 ( 591 )

Unincorporated – Sun Village 104 ( 1723 )

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 40 ( 3086 )

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 10 ( 603 )

Unincorporated – Val Verde 48 ( 1451 )

Unincorporated – Valencia 38 ( 1237 )

Unincorporated – Valinda 584 ( 2499 )

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 115 ( 988 )

Unincorporated – Walnut Park 560 ( 3469 )

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 4 ( 265 )

Unincorporated – West Carson 310 ( 1404 )

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – West LA 39 ( 4097 )

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 294 ( 2989 )

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 19 ( 1398 )

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 745 ( 2767 )

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 4 ( 308 )

Unincorporated – Westhills 8 ( 954 )

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 36 ( 977 )

Unincorporated – Whittier 52 ( 1374 )

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Willowbrook 1166 ( 3340 )

Unincorporated – Wiseburn 103 ( 1709 )

– Under Investigation 4184

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Fifty-one cases and two deaths previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction. * Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community. **Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/ncov2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- ncov/index.html Spanish https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html

World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

The Department of Public Health is committed to promoting health equity and ensuring optimal health and well-being for all 10 million residents of Los Angeles County. Through a variety of programs, community partnerships and services, Public Health oversees environmental health, disease control, and community and family health. Nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health comprises nearly 4,500 employees and has an annual budget of $1.2 billion. To learn more about Los Angeles County Public Health, please visit www.publichealth .lacounty.gov, and follow LA County Public Health on social media at twitter.com/lacounty.gov, and follow LA County Public Health on social media at twitter.com/lapublichealth, facebook.com/lapublichealth, instagram.com/lapublichealth and youtube.com/lapublichealth.

