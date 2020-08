FDA Recalls 115 Hand Sanitizers Labeling Them Toxic or Ineffective

The FDA is continually updating their warning list of National Drug Code registry numbers (NDC numbers) for hand sanitizers containing methanol as well as products that have too-low alcohol contents. As of August 4, the FDA’s recall list includes the following 115 variations on the agency’s full list, where you may also view NDC numbers. Recent additions include the following:

Biokaab Inc . dgreen Advanced Sanitizer Alcohol Free (with multiple NDCs).



. dgreen Advanced Sanitizer Alcohol Free (with multiple NDCs). Biokaab Inc. Hand Sanitizer (with multiple NDCs).

Hand Sanitizer (with multiple NDCs). Spartan Chemical Co Inc. Lite ’n Foamy Lemon Blossom Hand Sanitizer (with multiple NDCs).

Lite ’n Foamy Lemon Blossom Hand Sanitizer (with multiple NDCs). Datsen Hand Sanitizer (NDC not listed).

Hand Sanitizer (NDC not listed). Clean Humans Hand Sanitizer (NDC not listed).

Hand Sanitizer (NDC not listed). Greenfrog Hand Sanitizing Wipes (with multiple NDCs).

Hand Sanitizing Wipes (with multiple NDCs). Roque Plast SA de CV’ s Command Gel AntiBac Instant Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 50058-100-08)

s Command Gel AntiBac Instant Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 50058-100-08) Albek de Mexico’s NuuxSan Instant Hand Sanitizer (with multiple NDCs)

NuuxSan Instant Hand Sanitizer (with multiple NDCs) Leiper’s Fork Distillery Disinfectant both in bulk and 16-oz bottles (NDC not listed).

The full list can be found below:

The FDA shared that methanol “is not an acceptable active ingredient for hand sanitizers, and must not be used due to its toxic effects.” The FDA is asking customers to safely dispose of the sanitizer in question (view full lists here and here). Additionally, the FDA says its working to correct “false and misleading” claims on hand sanitizers being sold during the COVID-19 pandemic — primarily, on those that promise 24-hour protection against viruses like COVID-19.

