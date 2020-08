Earthquake Hits Area Around City of Orange in Southern California-Update Centered in Yorba Linda

A large earthquake was just felt here in the city of Orange, in Orange County, Ca.

The temblor was more of a shock thanĀ a rolling movement and lasted only seconds.

HMG will update when available.

UPDATE:

The quake was centered 1.86 miles SW of Yorba Linda.

