23 New Deaths, 1,476 New Cases COVID-19 in L.A. County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 23 new deaths and 1,476 new cases of COVID-19. New cases and reported deaths are typically lower on weekends as some labs only report on weekdays.

To date, Public Health has identified 192,167 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 4,692 deaths. Upon further investigation, 2 cases reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.

Of the new cases reported today, 68% occurred among individuals under the age of 50. The cumulative total of cases among people between the ages of 18 and 49 years old is 60%.

There are 1,856 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 currently hospitalized. Of hospitalized patients, 31% are in the ICU and 18% are currently ventilated. The number of patients hospitalized each day has dropped over this past week, which may indicate that actions taken over the last three weeks to slow the spread are beginning to have an impact.

Of the 23 new deaths reported today, seven people that passed away (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena) were over the age of 80, six people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, six people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, three people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49 years old and one person died between the ages of 18 to 29 years old. Twenty-three people had underlying health conditions including seven people over the age of 80 years old, six people between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, six people between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, three people between the ages of 30 and 49 years old and one person between the ages of 18 to 29 years old.

Ninety-two percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 4,407 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 48% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 25% among White residents, 15% among Asian residents, 11% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races.

Testing results are available for 1,790,586 individuals with 10% of all people testing positive.

“We join in prayer and sorrow with all those experiencing loss during this pandemic and send our wishes for peace and healing,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “We are hopeful that collective actions taken over the past couple of weeks have allowed us to get back to the work of slowing the spread. It is important to keep in mind that we will need to continue with all the modifications and sacrifices for weeks to come. This is especially true if we want to see our schools re-open for classroom instruction. With increased contact among non-household members, there are many more opportunities for transmission of COVID-19, particularly when public health directives are not followed. We’re safer in the community only if we follow the very specific directives issued by public health. We have a collective responsibility to take immediate action, as individuals and businesses, to slow the spread of COVID-19. The Health Officer Orders are clear about what we need to do. If we can’t find it in us to follow these mandates, including wearing face coverings, distancing when around others, and not having or attending gatherings with non-household members, we jeopardize our ability to move forward on our recovery journey.”

The best protection against COVID-19 continues to be to practice physical distancing, wash your hands frequently, self-isolate if you are sick and wear a clean face covering when in contact with others from outside your household. It’s important if someone thinks they could be positive for COVID-19 and are awaiting testing results, to stay at home and act as if they are positive. This means self-isolating for 10 days and 24 hours after symptoms and fever subside, or until they receive a negative result. If a person tests positive for COVID-19, they should plan on receiving a call from a contact tracer to discuss how to protect themselves and others, to find out where they may have been, and who they were in close contact with while infectious. People who have underlying health conditions remain at much greater risk for serious illness from COVID-19, so it will continue to be very important for the County’s vulnerable residents to stay at home as much as possible, to have groceries and medicine delivered, and to call their providers immediately if they have even mild symptoms.

Public Health has a dedicated call line for confirmed cases of COVID-19. If you are positive for COVID-19 and have not yet connected with a public health specialist or need more information on services, call toll-free at 1-833-540-0473. Residents who do not have COVID-19 should continue to call 211 for resources or more information.

If someone receives a negative test result, they must continue to take every precaution to avoid contracting the virus or spreading the virus to others. A negative test result indicates only that a person wasn’t positive at the time they were tested.

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health websitewww.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

Laboratory Confirmed Cases — 192167 Total Cases*

Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) — 181888br>

Long Beach — 8285

Pasadena — 1994

Deaths 4692

Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 4407

Long Beach 177

Pasadena 108

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

0 to 4 2622

5 to 11 5850

12 to 17 7407

18 to 29 45080

30 to 49 63204

50 to 64 35460

65 to 79 14248

over 80 6949

Under Investigation 1068

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

Female 90275

Male 88363

Other 75

Under Investigation 3175

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

American Indian/Alaska Native 172

Asian 5792

Black 5148

Hispanic/Latino 62367

Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 603

White 13776

Other 24219

Under Investigation 69811

Hospitalization

Hospitalized (Ever) 12998

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

American Indian/Alaska Native 12

Asian 657

Black 468

Hispanic/Latino 2125

Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 20

White 1079

Other 26

Under Investigation 20

CITY / COMMUNITY (Rate**)

City of Agoura Hills 119 ( 570 )

City of Alhambra 931 ( 1074 )

City of Arcadia 327 ( 566 )

City of Artesia 233 ( 1387 )

City of Avalon 5 ( 129 )

City of Azusa 1071 ( 2140 )

City of Baldwin Park 2028 ( 2642 )

City of Bell 1142 ( 3143 )

City of Bell Gardens 1403 ( 3257 )

City of Bellflower 1705 ( 2193 )

City of Beverly Hills 541 ( 1567 )

City of Bradbury 13 ( 1216 )

City of Burbank 1005 ( 938 )

City of Calabasas 203 ( 835 )

City of Carson 1283 ( 1367 )

City of Cerritos 416 ( 831 )

City of Claremont 250 ( 685 )

City of Commerce* 412 ( 3152 )

City of Compton 2896 ( 2899 )

City of Covina 972 ( 1982 )

City of Cudahy 829 ( 3405 )

City of Culver City 325 ( 815 )

City of Diamond Bar 389 ( 676 )

City of Downey 3038 ( 2659 )

City of Duarte 368 ( 1672 )

City of El Monte 3164 ( 2698 )

City of El Segundo 98 ( 584 )

City of Gardena 867 ( 1414 )

City of Glendale 2397 ( 1161 )

City of Glendora 950 ( 1800 )

City of Hawaiian Gardens 373 ( 2542 )

City of Hawthorne 1415 ( 1594 )

City of Hermosa Beach 148 ( 752 )

City of Hidden Hills 5 ( 265 )

City of Huntington Park 2103 ( 3535 )

City of Industry 25 ( 5721 )

City of Inglewood 2018 ( 1777 )

City of Irwindale 54 ( 3701 )

City of La Canada Flintridge 128 ( 619 )

City of La Habra Heights 28 ( 513 )

City of La Mirada 622 ( 1254 )

City of La Puente 1081 ( 2656 )

City of La Verne 323 ( 970 )

City of Lakewood 910 ( 1132 )

City of Lancaster* 2130 ( 1318 )

City of Lawndale 473 ( 1407 )

City of Lomita 171 ( 825 )

City of Lynwood* 2460 ( 3414 )

City of Malibu 77 ( 594 )

City of Manhattan Beach 267 ( 742 )

City of Maywood 1026 ( 3658 )

City of Monrovia 534 ( 1376 )

City of Montebello 1649 ( 2562 )

City of Monterey Park 643 ( 1033 )

City of Norwalk 2388 ( 2219 )

City of Palmdale 2634 ( 1657 )

City of Palos Verdes Estates 75 ( 555 )

City of Paramount 1750 ( 3124 )

City of Pico Rivera 1754 ( 2729 )

City of Pomona 3735 ( 2395 )

City of Rancho Palos Verdes 227 ( 531 )

City of Redondo Beach 401 ( 584 )

City of Rolling Hills 5 ( 258 )

City of Rolling Hills Estates 31 ( 382 )

City of Rosemead 597 ( 1079 )

City of San Dimas* 363 ( 1052 )

City of San Fernando 617 ( 2507 )

City of San Gabriel 418 ( 1021 )

City of San Marino 54 ( 407 )

City of Santa Clarita 2201 ( 999 )

City of Santa Fe Springs 367 ( 1998 )

City of Santa Monica 644 ( 697 )

City of Sierra Madre 56 ( 510 )

City of Signal Hill 186 ( 1577 )

City of South El Monte 572 ( 2739 )

City of South Gate 3362 ( 3425 )

City of South Pasadena 222 ( 852 )

City of Temple City 405 ( 1111 )

City of Torrance 1046 ( 701 )

City of Vernon 9 ( 4306 )

City of Walnut 207 ( 678 )

City of West Covina 2149 ( 1985 )

City of West Hollywood 433 ( 1172 )

City of Westlake Village 22 ( 263 )

City of Whittier 1583 ( 1811 )

Los Angeles 78381 ( 1938 )

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 172 ( 2097 )

Los Angeles – Alsace 269 ( 2162 )

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 2 ( 5000 )

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 49 ( 1958 )

Los Angeles – Arleta 994 ( 2892 )

Los Angeles – Atwater Village 164 ( 1118 )

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 449 ( 1443 )

Los Angeles – Bel Air 58 ( 688 )

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 87 ( 695 )

Los Angeles – Beverlywood 116 ( 881 )

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights* 3283 ( 3779 )

Los Angeles – Brentwood 213 ( 688 )

Los Angeles – Brookside 1 ( 172 )

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 93 ( 1306 )

Los Angeles – Canoga Park 1321 ( 2023 )

Los Angeles – Carthay 171 ( 1191 )

Los Angeles – Central 1646 ( 4221 )

Los Angeles – Century City 93 ( 727 )

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 1136 ( 3364 )

Los Angeles – Chatsworth 500 ( 1349 )

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 48 ( 523 )

Los Angeles – Chinatown 84 ( 1047 )

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 230 ( 1580 )

Los Angeles – Country Club Park 226 ( 1491 )

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 232 ( 1678 )

Los Angeles – Crestview 147 ( 1293 )

Los Angeles – Del Rey 257 ( 858 )

Los Angeles – Downtown* 550 ( 1999 )

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 481 ( 1215 )

Los Angeles – East Hollywood 499 ( 1704 )

Los Angeles – Echo Park 163 ( 1143 )

Los Angeles – El Sereno 865 ( 2069 )

Los Angeles – Elysian Park 75 ( 1313 )

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 181 ( 1780 )

Los Angeles – Encino 390 ( 863 )

Los Angeles – Exposition 59 ( 1774 )

Los Angeles – Exposition Park 952 ( 2119 )

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 26 ( 722 )

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 239 ( 2741 )

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 1739 ( 3665 )

Los Angeles – Glassell Park 509 ( 1611 )

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 181 ( 1682 )

Los Angeles – Granada Hills 844 ( 1450 )

Los Angeles – Green Meadows 708 ( 3292 )

Los Angeles – Hancock Park 173 ( 1015 )

Los Angeles – Harbor City 362 ( 1245 )

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 668 ( 1532 )

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 14 ( 581 )

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 426 ( 2362 )

Los Angeles – Harvard Park 1204 ( 3174 )

Los Angeles – Highland Park 812 ( 1678 )

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 331 ( 2386 )

Los Angeles – Hollywood 871 ( 1276 )

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 225 ( 764 )

Los Angeles – Hyde Park 579 ( 2029 )

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 197 ( 2440 )

Los Angeles – Koreatown 857 ( 1658 )

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 63 ( 1382 )

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 700 ( 1659 )

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 417 ( 3175 )

Los Angeles – Leimert Park 232 ( 1523 )

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 825 ( 2531 )

Los Angeles – Little Armenia 328 ( 4087 )

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 374 ( 1320 )

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 52 ( 1660 )

Los Angeles – Longwood 93 ( 2161 )

Los Angeles – Los Feliz 148 ( 685 )

Los Angeles – Manchester Square 125 ( 1464 )

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 18 ( 576 )

Los Angeles – Mar Vista 243 ( 572 )

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 27 ( 619 )

Los Angeles – Melrose 1446 ( 1861 )

Los Angeles – Mid-city 235 ( 1564 )

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 127 ( 706 )

Los Angeles – Mission Hills 522 ( 2164 )

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 394 ( 1632 )

Los Angeles – North Hills 1279 ( 2077 )

Los Angeles – North Hollywood 2425 ( 1601 )

Los Angeles – Northridge 1014 ( 1453 )

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 98 ( 460 )

Los Angeles – Pacoima 2366 ( 3074 )

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 18 ( 468 )

Los Angeles – Palms 430 ( 980 )

Los Angeles – Panorama City 1951 ( 2593 )

Los Angeles – Park La Brea 85 ( 626 )

Los Angeles – Pico-Union 1437 ( 3434 )

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 20 ( 626 )

Los Angeles – Playa Vista 102 ( 932 )

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 241 ( 677 )

Los Angeles – Rancho Park 61 ( 930 )

Los Angeles – Regent Square 21 ( 755 )

Los Angeles – Reseda 1607 ( 2097 )

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 81 ( 1747 )

Los Angeles – Reynier Village 28 ( 662 )

Los Angeles – San Pedro* 1563 ( 2003 )

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 37 ( 833 )

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 736 ( 844 )

Los Angeles – Silverlake 475 ( 1078 )

Los Angeles – South Carthay 84 ( 793 )

Los Angeles – South Park 1533 ( 4038 )

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 108 ( 2356 )

Los Angeles – Studio City 190 ( 847 )

Los Angeles – Sun Valley 1029 ( 1961 )

Los Angeles – Sunland 339 ( 1661 )

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 4 ( 618 )

Los Angeles – Sylmar* 2316 ( 2811 )

Los Angeles – Tarzana 498 ( 1613 )

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 937 ( 2373 )

Los Angeles – Thai Town 110 ( 1121 )

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 80 ( 919 )

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 17 ( 1302 )

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 14 ( 753 )

Los Angeles – Tujunga 278 ( 1000 )

Los Angeles – University Hills 45 ( 1312 )

Los Angeles – University Park 575 ( 2094 )

Los Angeles – Valley Glen 400 ( 1333 )

Los Angeles – Valley Village 397 ( 1606 )

Los Angeles – Van Nuys 1971 ( 2115 )

Los Angeles – Venice 210 ( 620 )

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 548 ( 3186 )

Los Angeles – Vermont Square 255 ( 3330 )

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 1403 ( 3406 )

Los Angeles – Vernon Central 2257 ( 4341 )

Los Angeles – Victoria Park 149 ( 1774 )

Los Angeles – View Heights 34 ( 920 )

Los Angeles – Watts 1372 ( 3215 )

Los Angeles – Wellington Square 90 ( 1831 )

Los Angeles – West Adams 674 ( 2439 )

Los Angeles – West Hills 381 ( 940 )

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 385 ( 1023 )

Los Angeles – West Vernon 1689 ( 3149 )

Los Angeles – Westchester 296 ( 574 )

Los Angeles – Westlake 1947 ( 3280 )

Los Angeles – Westwood 254 ( 469 )

Los Angeles – Wholesale District* 1923 ( 5323 )

Los Angeles – Wilmington 1200 ( 2124 )

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 845 ( 1684 )

Los Angeles – Winnetka 896 ( 1730 )

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 645 ( 948 )

Unincorporated – Acton 45 ( 565 )

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 20 ( 481 )

Unincorporated – Altadena 470 ( 1077 )

Unincorporated – Anaverde 8 ( 531 )

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 4 ( 321 )

Unincorporated – Arcadia 73 ( 915 )

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 1115 ( 2627 )

Unincorporated – Athens Village 166 ( 3390 )

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 198 ( 2923 )

Unincorporated – Azusa 366 ( 2299 )

Unincorporated – Bassett 482 ( 3253 )

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 1 ( 93 )

Unincorporated – Bradbury 4 ( 3704 )

Unincorporated – Canyon Country 82 ( 1061 )

Unincorporated – Castaic* 1858 ( 6833 )

Unincorporated – Cerritos 11 ( 1874 )

Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Claremont 4 ( 570 )

Unincorporated – Covina 314 ( 1867 )

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 230 ( 1750 )

Unincorporated – Del Aire 49 ( 1115 )

Unincorporated – Del Rey 3 ( 943 )

Unincorporated – Del Sur 7 ( 290 )

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 25 ( 1003 )

Unincorporated – Duarte 87 ( 1965 )

Unincorporated – East Covina 4 ( 1216 )

Unincorporated – East La Mirada 76 ( 1436 )

Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 4652 ( 3714 )

Unincorporated – East Pasadena 51 ( 797 )

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 478 ( 3123 )

Unincorporated – East Whittier 53 ( 999 )

Unincorporated – El Camino Village 111 ( 1263 )

Unincorporated – El Monte 6 ( 4138 )

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 5 ( 301 )

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 2548 ( 3938 )

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Glendora 6 ( 909 )

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 741 ( 1325 )

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Hawthorne 45 ( 1790 )

Unincorporated – Hi Vista 5 ( 455 )

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 23 ( 1629 )

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 119 ( 601 )

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – La Rambla 71 ( 3422 )

Unincorporated – La Verne* 22 ( 1078 )

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 63 ( 891 )

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 1 ( 150 )

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 139 ( 1070 )

Unincorporated – Lake Manor 14 ( 852 )

Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Lennox 486 ( 2156 )

Unincorporated – Leona Valley 15 ( 857 )

Unincorporated – Littlerock 52 ( 1293 )

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 7 ( 540 )

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 56 ( 1569 )

Unincorporated – Llano 3 ( 342 )

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 59 ( 627 )

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Monrovia 67 ( 1726 )

Unincorporated – Newhall 5 ( 2273 )

Unincorporated – North Lancaster 17 ( 1419 )

Unincorporated – North Whittier 142 ( 1699 )

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 253 ( 1053 )

Unincorporated – Padua Hills 2 ( 930 )

Unincorporated – Palmdale 19 ( 2257 )

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 3 ( 483 )

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 17 ( 869 )

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 19 ( 3069 )

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Pomona 9 ( 464 )

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 122 ( 945 )

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 60 ( 2255 )

Unincorporated – Roosevelt 4 ( 430 )

Unincorporated – Rosewood 16 ( 1244 )

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 14 ( 1174 )

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 67 ( 1993 )

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 481 ( 943 )

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 515 ( 2547 )

Unincorporated – San Pasqual 9 ( 442 )

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 5 ( 1623 )

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 7 ( 2622 )

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains* 87 ( 467 )

Unincorporated – Saugus 14 ( 9032 )

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 1 ( 281 )

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 1 ( 220 )

Unincorporated – South El Monte 59 ( 3287 )

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 133 ( 1503 )

Unincorporated – South Whittier 1208 ( 2040 )

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 11 ( 1408 )

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 120 ( 572 )

Unincorporated – Sun Village 98 ( 1624 )

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 38 ( 2932 )

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 10 ( 603 )

Unincorporated – Val Verde 44 ( 1330 )

Unincorporated – Valencia 35 ( 1139 )

Unincorporated – Valinda 547 ( 2341 )

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 106 ( 911 )

Unincorporated – Walnut Park 530 ( 3283 )

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 3 ( 199 )

Unincorporated – West Carson 284 ( 1286 )

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – West LA 36 ( 3782 )

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 278 ( 2827 )

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 18 ( 1325 )

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 697 ( 2589 )

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 4 ( 308 )

Unincorporated – Westhills 8 ( 954 )

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 36 ( 977 )

Unincorporated – Whittier 52 ( 1374 )

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Willowbrook 1089 ( 3119 )

Unincorporated – Wiseburn 97 ( 1609 )

– Under Investigation 4259

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Two cases previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction. * Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community. **Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/ncov2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- ncov/index.html Spanish https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html

World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

The Department of Public Health is committed to promoting health equity and ensuring optimal health and well-being for all 10 million residents of Los Angeles County. Through a variety of programs, community partnerships and services, Public Health oversees environmental health, disease control, and community and family health. Nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health comprises nearly 4,500 employees and has an annual budget of $1.2 billion. To learn more about Los Angeles County Public Health, please visit www.publichealth .lacounty.gov, and follow LA County Public Health on social media at twitter.com/lacounty.gov, and follow LA County Public Health on social media at twitter.com/lapublichealth, facebook.com/lapublichealth, instagram.com/lapublichealth and youtube.com/lapublichealth.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments