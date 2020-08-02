50 New Deaths and 2,303 New Cases of Confirmed COVID-19 in L. A. County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 50 new deaths and 2,303 new cases of COVID-19. New COVID-19 reported deaths continue to remain higher than last week’s average of nearly 38 new deaths a day.

Deaths are a lagging indicator of the spread of COVID-19 and reflects exposures that occurred weeks earlier.

To date, Public Health has identified 190,693 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 4,669 deaths. Upon further investigation, 91 cases and two deaths reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.

There are 1,904 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 currently hospitalized and 30% are in the ICU.

Of the 50 new deaths reported today, 12 people that passed away (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena) were over the age of 80 years old, 15 people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, 15 people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, and five people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49 years old. Thirty-six people had underlying health conditions including 12 people over the age of 80 years old, 13 people between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, seven people between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, and four people between the ages of 30 and 49 years old. Two deaths were reported by the City of Pasadena and one death was reported by the City of Long Beach.

Ninety-two percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 4,365 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 48% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 25% among White residents, 15% among Asian residents, 11% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1%among residents identifying with other races.

Testing results are available for nearly 1,779,000 individuals with 10% of all people testing positive.

“To the many families who have lost loved ones to COVID-19, we send you our deepest condolences and prayers,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “The number of deaths we are seeing is a sad reminder of the devastation COVID-19 causes. We can save lives and slow the spread of COVID-19 by modifying our behavior when we are around others. Only by doing our part and working together can we reduce transmission to a lower rate that allows more people to get back to work and allows our children to return to their classrooms. Hopefully, as you make your decisions about how to spend this beautiful weekend, you will do so understanding your power to affect the health of the entire community.”

Immediate actions by business owners and residents to slow the spread of COVID-19 are urgently needed. Adequate testing and case investigations are critical tools to contain spread, but in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 everyone needs to comply with the directives already in place. Laboratory reports for positive COVID-19 test results need to be timely. Businesses must abide by Health Officer Orders, implement the required infection control protocols and report any COVID-19 outbreaks to Public Health. Everyone has to wear a face covering, avoid gathering with people you don’t live with, stay home as much as possible, and practice hand hygiene. People that are COVID-19 positive should respond to Public Health specialist calls and provide the information requested during the case interview process. Self-isolating and quarantining must continue for people that are positive and those individuals exposed to a positive case.

People who have underlying health conditions remain at much greater risk for serious illness from COVID-19. The elderly or people that have serious underlying health conditions should stay home as much as possible.

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website

www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

Laboratory Confirmed Cases — 190693 Total Cases*

Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) — 180578

Long Beach — 8142

Pasadena — 1973

Deaths 4669

Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 4384

Long Beach 177

Pasadena 108

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

0 to 4 2604

5 to 11 5793

12 to 17 7336

18 to 29 44758

30 to 49 62780

50 to 64 35204

65 to 79 14153

over 80 6901

Under Investigation 1049

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

Female 89620

Male 87727

Other 75

Under Investigation 3156

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

American Indian/Alaska Native 170

Asian 5751

Black 5115

Hispanic/Latino 61795

Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 600

White 13711

Other 24208

Under Investigation 69228

Hospitalization

Hospitalized (Ever) 12956

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

American Indian/Alaska Native 12

Asian 653

Black 465

Hispanic/Latino 2112

Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 19

White 1077

Other 27

Under Investigation 19

CITY / COMMUNITY (Rate**)

City of Agoura Hills 118 ( 565 ) City of Alhambra 921 ( 1062 ) City of Arcadia 324 ( 561 ) City of Artesia 231 ( 1375 ) City of Avalon 5 ( 129 ) City of Azusa 1056 ( 2110 ) City of Baldwin Park 2014 ( 2623 ) City of Bell 1135 ( 3124 ) City of Bell Gardens 1393 ( 3234 ) City of Bellflower 1700 ( 2187 ) City of Beverly Hills 540 ( 1564 ) City of Bradbury 12 ( 1123 ) City of Burbank 998 ( 931 ) City of Calabasas 201 ( 826 ) City of Carson 1281 ( 1365 ) City of Cerritos 415 ( 829 ) City of Claremont 249 ( 682 ) City of Commerce* 408 ( 3122 ) City of Compton 2879 ( 2882 ) City of Covina 963 ( 1964 ) City of Cudahy 824 ( 3384 ) City of Culver City 325 ( 815 ) City of Diamond Bar 385 ( 669 ) City of Downey 3022 ( 2645 ) City of Duarte 366 ( 1662 ) City of El Monte 3146 ( 2683 ) City of El Segundo 97 ( 578 ) City of Gardena 865 ( 1411 ) City of Glendale 2377 ( 1151 ) City of Glendora 930 ( 1763 ) City of Hawaiian Gardens 369 ( 2514 ) City of Hawthorne 1403 ( 1580 ) City of Hermosa Beach 147 ( 747 ) City of Hidden Hills 5 ( 265 ) City of Huntington Park 2087 ( 3509 ) City of Industry 23 ( 5263 ) City of Inglewood 2009 ( 1769 ) City of Irwindale 54 ( 3701 ) City of La Canada Flintridge 126 ( 609 ) City of La Habra Heights 28 ( 513 ) City of La Mirada 620 ( 1250 ) City of La Puente 1072 ( 2634 ) City of La Verne 320 ( 961 ) City of Lakewood 906 ( 1127 ) City of Lancaster* 2103 ( 1302 ) City of Lawndale 472 ( 1404 ) City of Lomita 169 ( 815 ) City of Lynwood* 2444 ( 3392 ) City of Malibu 76 ( 586 ) City of Manhattan Beach 266 ( 739 ) City of Maywood 1024 ( 3651 ) City of Monrovia 530 ( 1366 ) City of Montebello 1643 ( 2552 ) City of Monterey Park 640 ( 1028 ) City of Norwalk 2380 ( 2211 ) City of Palmdale 2572 ( 1618 ) City of Palos Verdes Estates 74 ( 547 ) City of Paramount 1742 ( 3109 ) City of Pico Rivera 1744 ( 2713 ) City of Pomona 3674 ( 2356 ) City of Rancho Palos Verdes 227 ( 531 ) City of Redondo Beach 396 ( 576 ) City of Rolling Hills 5 ( 258 ) City of Rolling Hills Estates 31 ( 382 ) City of Rosemead 596 ( 1077 ) City of San Dimas* 361 ( 1046 ) City of San Fernando 616 ( 2503 ) City of San Gabriel 415 ( 1013 ) City of San Marino 54 ( 407 ) City of Santa Clarita 2182 ( 990 ) City of Santa Fe Springs 366 ( 1993 ) City of Santa Monica 640 ( 692 ) City of Sierra Madre 56 ( 510 ) City of Signal Hill 184 ( 1560 ) City of South El Monte 569 ( 2724 ) City of South Gate 3327 ( 3390 ) City of South Pasadena 219 ( 841 ) City of Temple City 400 ( 1097 ) City of Torrance 1041 ( 697 ) City of Vernon 9 ( 4306 ) City of Walnut 205 ( 671 ) City of West Covina 2132 ( 1970 ) City of West Hollywood 431 ( 1166 ) City of Westlake Village 22 ( 263 ) City of Whittier 1577 ( 1804 ) Los Angeles 77849 ( 1925 ) Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 171 ( 2085 ) Los Angeles – Alsace 268 ( 2153 ) Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 2 ( 5000 ) Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 49 ( 1958 ) Los Angeles – Arleta 988 ( 2875 ) Los Angeles – Atwater Village 164 ( 1118 ) Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 443 ( 1423 ) Los Angeles – Bel Air 58 ( 688 ) Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 86 ( 687 ) Los Angeles – Beverlywood 114 ( 865 ) Los Angeles – Boyle Heights* 3263 ( 3756 ) Los Angeles – Brentwood 212 ( 685 ) Los Angeles – Brookside 1 ( 172 ) Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 93 ( 1306 ) Los Angeles – Canoga Park 1310 ( 2006 ) Los Angeles – Carthay 170 ( 1184 ) Los Angeles – Central 1626 ( 4170 ) Los Angeles – Century City 93 ( 727 ) Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 1127 ( 3338 ) Los Angeles – Chatsworth 498 ( 1344 ) Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 47 ( 512 ) Los Angeles – Chinatown 83 ( 1035 ) Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 229 ( 1574 ) Los Angeles – Country Club Park 226 ( 1491 ) Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 231 ( 1670 ) Los Angeles – Crestview 147 ( 1293 ) Los Angeles – Del Rey 254 ( 848 ) Los Angeles – Downtown* 550 ( 1999 ) Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 481 ( 1215 ) Los Angeles – East Hollywood 494 ( 1687 ) Los Angeles – Echo Park 161 ( 1129 ) Los Angeles – El Sereno 856 ( 2047 ) Los Angeles – Elysian Park 75 ( 1313 ) Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 180 ( 1770 ) Los Angeles – Encino 390 ( 863 ) Los Angeles – Exposition 58 ( 1744 ) Los Angeles – Exposition Park 945 ( 2104 ) Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 26 ( 722 ) Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 239 ( 2741 ) Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 1729 ( 3644 ) Los Angeles – Glassell Park 507 ( 1604 ) Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 181 ( 1682 ) Los Angeles – Granada Hills 838 ( 1440 ) Los Angeles – Green Meadows 698 ( 3246 ) Los Angeles – Hancock Park 173 ( 1015 ) Los Angeles – Harbor City 361 ( 1242 ) Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 664 ( 1523 ) Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 14 ( 581 ) Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 425 ( 2357 ) Los Angeles – Harvard Park 1188 ( 3132 ) Los Angeles – Highland Park 806 ( 1666 ) Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 330 ( 2379 ) Los Angeles – Hollywood 866 ( 1269 ) Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 223 ( 758 ) Los Angeles – Hyde Park 577 ( 2022 ) Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 197 ( 2440 ) Los Angeles – Koreatown 851 ( 1646 ) Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 62 ( 1360 ) Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 694 ( 1644 ) Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 413 ( 3145 ) Los Angeles – Leimert Park 232 ( 1523 ) Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 815 ( 2500 ) Los Angeles – Little Armenia 323 ( 4025 ) Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 371 ( 1309 ) Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 51 ( 1628 ) Los Angeles – Longwood 92 ( 2138 ) Los Angeles – Los Feliz 148 ( 685 ) Los Angeles – Manchester Square 123 ( 1441 ) Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 18 ( 576 ) Los Angeles – Mar Vista 240 ( 565 ) Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 27 ( 619 ) Los Angeles – Melrose 1441 ( 1855 ) Los Angeles – Mid-city 234 ( 1557 ) Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 126 ( 701 ) Los Angeles – Mission Hills 519 ( 2151 ) Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 391 ( 1619 ) Los Angeles – North Hills 1273 ( 2067 ) Los Angeles – North Hollywood 2402 ( 1586 ) Los Angeles – Northridge 1012 ( 1450 ) Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 98 ( 460 ) Los Angeles – Pacoima 2352 ( 3055 ) Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 18 ( 468 ) Los Angeles – Palms 429 ( 978 ) Los Angeles – Panorama City 1941 ( 2579 ) Los Angeles – Park La Brea 85 ( 626 ) Los Angeles – Pico-Union 1433 ( 3425 ) Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 20 ( 626 ) Los Angeles – Playa Vista 102 ( 932 ) Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 240 ( 674 ) Los Angeles – Rancho Park 60 ( 915 ) Los Angeles – Regent Square 21 ( 755 ) Los Angeles – Reseda 1598 ( 2086 ) Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 81 ( 1747 ) Los Angeles – Reynier Village 27 ( 639 ) Los Angeles – San Pedro* 1554 ( 1991 ) Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 37 ( 833 ) Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 728 ( 834 ) Los Angeles – Silverlake 474 ( 1075 ) Los Angeles – South Carthay 82 ( 774 ) Los Angeles – South Park 1522 ( 4009 ) Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 106 ( 2312 ) Los Angeles – Studio City 190 ( 847 ) Los Angeles – Sun Valley 1018 ( 1940 ) Los Angeles – Sunland 334 ( 1637 ) Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 4 ( 618 ) Los Angeles – Sylmar* 2295 ( 2785 ) Los Angeles – Tarzana 495 ( 1603 ) Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 933 ( 2363 ) Los Angeles – Thai Town 110 ( 1121 ) Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 80 ( 919 ) Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 17 ( 1302 ) Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 14 ( 753 ) Los Angeles – Tujunga 275 ( 989 ) Los Angeles – University Hills 45 ( 1312 ) Los Angeles – University Park 571 ( 2080 ) Los Angeles – Valley Glen 400 ( 1333 ) Los Angeles – Valley Village 395 ( 1598 ) Los Angeles – Van Nuys 1953 ( 2096 ) Los Angeles – Venice 204 ( 602 ) Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 542 ( 3151 ) Los Angeles – Vermont Square 253 ( 3304 ) Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 1399 ( 3397 ) Los Angeles – Vernon Central 2240 ( 4308 ) Los Angeles – Victoria Park 148 ( 1762 ) Los Angeles – View Heights 33 ( 893 ) Los Angeles – Watts 1363 ( 3194 ) Los Angeles – Wellington Square 90 ( 1831 ) Los Angeles – West Adams 671 ( 2429 ) Los Angeles – West Hills 380 ( 937 ) Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 377 ( 1002 ) Los Angeles – West Vernon 1673 ( 3119 ) Los Angeles – Westchester 295 ( 572 ) Los Angeles – Westlake 1936 ( 3262 ) Los Angeles – Westwood 252 ( 466 ) Los Angeles – Wholesale District* 1916 ( 5303 ) Los Angeles – Wilmington 1196 ( 2117 ) Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 840 ( 1674 ) Los Angeles – Winnetka 887 ( 1713 ) Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 640 ( 940 ) Unincorporated – Acton 44 ( 552 ) Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 20 ( 481 ) Unincorporated – Altadena 468 ( 1073 ) Unincorporated – Anaverde 8 ( 531 ) Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 4 ( 321 ) Unincorporated – Arcadia 72 ( 902 ) Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 1109 ( 2613 ) Unincorporated – Athens Village 165 ( 3369 ) Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 196 ( 2893 ) Unincorporated – Azusa 363 ( 2280 ) Unincorporated – Bassett 480 ( 3240 ) Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 1 ( 93 ) Unincorporated – Bradbury 4 ( 3704 ) Unincorporated – Canyon Country 82 ( 1061 ) Unincorporated – Castaic* 1858 ( 6833 ) Unincorporated – Cerritos 11 ( 1874 ) Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 ( 0 ) Unincorporated – Claremont 3 ( 427 ) Unincorporated – Covina 311 ( 1849 ) Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 230 ( 1750 ) Unincorporated – Del Aire 49 ( 1115 ) Unincorporated – Del Rey 3 ( 943 ) Unincorporated – Del Sur 7 ( 290 ) Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 25 ( 1003 ) Unincorporated – Duarte 86 ( 1942 ) Unincorporated – East Covina 4 ( 1216 ) Unincorporated – East La Mirada 76 ( 1436 ) Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 ( 0 ) Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 4621 ( 3689 ) Unincorporated – East Pasadena 51 ( 797 ) Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 479 ( 3129 ) Unincorporated – East Whittier 53 ( 999 ) Unincorporated – El Camino Village 111 ( 1263 ) Unincorporated – El Monte 6 ( 4138 ) Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 5 ( 301 ) Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 2518 ( 3892 ) Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 ( 0 ) Unincorporated – Glendora 6 ( 909 ) Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 738 ( 1320 ) Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 ( 0 ) Unincorporated – Hawthorne 45 ( 1790 ) Unincorporated – Hi Vista 4 ( 364 ) Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 23 ( 1629 ) Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 119 ( 601 ) Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 ( 0 ) Unincorporated – La Rambla 71 ( 3422 ) Unincorporated – La Verne* 22 ( 1078 ) Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 62 ( 877 ) Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 1 ( 150 ) Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 135 ( 1039 ) Unincorporated – Lake Manor 14 ( 852 ) Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 ( 0 ) Unincorporated – Lennox 483 ( 2143 ) Unincorporated – Leona Valley 15 ( 857 ) Unincorporated – Littlerock 52 ( 1293 ) Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 7 ( 540 ) Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 56 ( 1569 ) Unincorporated – Llano 3 ( 342 ) Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 57 ( 606 ) Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 ( 0 ) Unincorporated – Monrovia 66 ( 1701 ) Unincorporated – Newhall 5 ( 2273 ) Unincorporated – North Lancaster 17 ( 1419 ) Unincorporated – North Whittier 142 ( 1699 ) Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 251 ( 1044 ) Unincorporated – Padua Hills 2 ( 930 ) Unincorporated – Palmdale 19 ( 2257 ) Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 3 ( 483 ) Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 17 ( 869 ) Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 19 ( 3069 ) Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 ( 0 ) Unincorporated – Pomona 9 ( 464 ) Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 118 ( 914 ) Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 60 ( 2255 ) Unincorporated – Roosevelt 4 ( 430 ) Unincorporated – Rosewood 16 ( 1244 ) Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 14 ( 1174 ) Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 66 ( 1964 ) Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 479 ( 939 ) Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 ( 0 ) Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 ( 0 ) Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 509 ( 2517 ) Unincorporated – San Pasqual 9 ( 442 ) Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 5 ( 1623 ) Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 7 ( 2622 ) Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains* 86 ( 462 ) Unincorporated – Saugus 14 ( 9032 ) Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 1 ( 281 ) Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 1 ( 220 ) Unincorporated – South El Monte 58 ( 3231 ) Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 132 ( 1492 ) Unincorporated – South Whittier 1199 ( 2025 ) Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 11 ( 1408 ) Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 119 ( 568 ) Unincorporated – Sun Village 96 ( 1590 ) Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 38 ( 2932 ) Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 10 ( 603 ) Unincorporated – Val Verde 44 ( 1330 ) Unincorporated – Valencia 35 ( 1139 ) Unincorporated – Valinda 543 ( 2323 ) Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 106 ( 911 ) Unincorporated – Walnut Park 528 ( 3271 ) Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 3 ( 199 ) Unincorporated – West Carson 283 ( 1281 ) Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 ( 0 ) Unincorporated – West LA 35 ( 3676 ) Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 274 ( 2786 ) Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 18 ( 1325 ) Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 695 ( 2581 ) Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 4 ( 308 ) Unincorporated – Westhills 8 ( 954 ) Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 36 ( 977 ) Unincorporated – Whittier 52 ( 1374 ) Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 ( 0 ) Unincorporated – Willowbrook 1084 ( 3105 ) Unincorporated – Wiseburn 97 ( 1609 ) – Under Investigation 4217

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. 91 cases and two deaths previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction. * Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community. **Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/ncov2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- ncov/index.html Spanish https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html

World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

The Department of Public Health is committed to promoting health equity and ensuring optimal health and well-being for all 10 million residents of Los Angeles County. Through a variety of programs, community partnerships and services, Public Health oversees environmental health, disease control, and community and family health. Nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health comprises nearly 4,500 employees and has an annual budget of $1.2 billion. To learn more about Los Angeles County Public Health, please visit www.publichealth .lacounty.gov, and follow LA County Public Health on social media at twitter.com/lacounty.gov, and follow LA County Public Health on social media at twitter.com/lapublichealth, facebook.com/lapublichealth, instagram.com/lapublichealth and youtube.com/lapublichealth.

