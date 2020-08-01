Rose Hills and State Senator Bob Archuleta Will Host Back-to-School Giveaway

STAFF REPORT • August 1, 2020

WHITTIER – State Senator Bob Archuleta, D-Pico Rivera, and Rose Hills Memorial Park & Mortuary come together to distribute more than 1,000 backpacks filled with an array of school supplies to students of all grades on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020.

Families, who preregistered online, will take part in a drive-thru distribution event from 2 to 5 p.m. at Rose Hills Garden View Reception Center, 3888 Workman Mill Road, Whittier, CA, 90601.

The schools in the Thirty-Second Senate District will practice distance learning, with some families needing assistance with buying the required school supplies.

“Although the upcoming school year will look different because of the safety precaution of distance learning put in place to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, our students still need necessary tools for a productive learning experience, whether in a classroom or their respective homes,” Sen. Archuleta said. “A number of our families are struggling financially because of the pandemic, so I commend businesses, such as Rose Hills, for providing assistance and being a true community partner.”

The Back-to-School Giveaway is one of several ways Rose Hills is committed to supporting its community.

“We understand the need to support our communities and committed to doing so,” said Bruce Lazenby, executive director of business development for Rose Hills. “Families who have been unable to work due to COVID-19 closures and stay at home orders are struggling to afford the necessary school supplies.”

For more information about the Back-to-School Giveaway, visit backtoschoolrh.eventbrite.com

State Senator Bob Archuleta proudly represents Senate District 32, which includes the cities and unincorporated areas of Artesia, Bellflower, Buena Park, Cerritos, Commerce, Downey, Hacienda Heights, Hawaiian Gardens, La Habra Heights, Lakewood, La Mirada, Montebello, Norwalk, Pico Rivera, Santa Fe Springs, South Whittier, West Whittier-Los Nietos, and Whittier.

