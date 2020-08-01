Los Angeles County Public Health Reports 69 New Deaths and 2,651 New Cases of Confirmed COVID-19

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 69 new deaths and 2,651 new cases of COVID-19. The increase in deaths reported today is significantly higher than what was reported last week. Last week’s average was nearly 38 new deaths a day.

There are 2,002 confirmed cases currently hospitalized and 29% of these people are confirmed cases in the ICU. There are a total of 2,568 confirmed and suspect cases that are currently hospitalized and 18% of these people are on ventilators.

Public Health notes deaths are a lagging indicator of the spread of COVID-19 and reflects exposures that occurred weeks earlier.

To date, Public Health has identified 188,481 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 4,621 deaths. Upon further investigation, 42 cases reported earlier were not L.A. County residents.

Of the 69 new deaths reported today, 18 people that passed away (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena) were over the age of 80 years old, 25 people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, 15 people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, and four people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49 years old. Forty-four people had underlying health conditions including 13 people over the age of 80 years old, 17 people between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, 12 people between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, and two people between the ages of 30 and 49 years old. Six deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach and one death was reported by the City of Pasadena.

Ninety-two percent of the people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 4,321 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 48% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 25% among White residents, 15% among Asian residents, 11% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races.

Testing results are available for nearly 1,760,000 individuals with 10% of all people testing positive.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who are grieving a loved one lost to COVID-19. I know you’re hurting, and I know these are incredibly trying times,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “As we are seeing increases these past few days in the numbers of people dying from COVID-19, the reality of the devastation cannot be ignored. Nor can we ignore the reality that there are actions each person can take to prevent these tragic outcomes. Together, we can slow the spread of this deadly virus with simple acts of respect and kindness — wear a face covering, avoid gathering with people you don’t live with, stay home as much as possible, and practice hand hygiene. Together, we can heal.”

Businesses are also responsible for helping to slow the spread of COVID-19 and they must report COVID-19 outbreaks to Public Health. This is a key element in the County’s recovery journey. Health Officer Orders require businesses with three or more known cases of COVID-19 over the span of 14 days, to report the outbreak to Public Health. Employers who have one known case within the workplace must have a protocol that requires that person to self-isolate at home and anyone exposed to self-quarantine.

Residents are also encouraged to report suspected outbreaks and notify the department if their employer isn’t protecting them by following the critical infection control protocols in place. Residents can call 888-700-9995. These tips can be submitted anonymously.

When people gather with people outside of their household it increases the risk of COVID-19 spread. All events and gatherings, unless specifically allowed by Health Officer Orders remain prohibited. The more an individual interacts with others at a gathering and the longer that interaction lasts, the higher the potential risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 and for COVID-19 spreading. The higher the level of community transmission in the area that the gathering is being held, the higher the risk of COVID-19 spreading during a gathering.

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website,

www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

Laboratory Confirmed Cases — 188481 Total Cases*

Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) — 178426

Long Beach — 8099

Pasadena — 1956

Deaths 4621

Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 4339

Long Beach 176

Pasadena 106

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

0 to 4 2545

5 to 11 5662

12 to 17 7207

18 to 29 44201

30 to 49 62091

50 to 64 34799

65 to 79 14008

over 80 6860

Under Investigation 1053

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

Female 88478

Male 86676

Other 76

Under Investigation 3196

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

American Indian/Alaska Native 169

Asian 5696

Black 5042

Hispanic/Latino 60342

Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 598

White 13578

Other 24356

Under Investigation 68645

Hospitalization

Hospitalized (Ever) 12774

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

American Indian/Alaska Native 12

Asian 649

Black 458

Hispanic/Latino 2087

Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 19

White 1069

Other 27

Under Investigation 18

CITY / COMMUNITY (Rate**)

City of Agoura Hills 112 ( 536 )

City of Alhambra 905 ( 1044 )

City of Arcadia 312 ( 540 )

City of Artesia 229 ( 1364 )

City of Avalon 5 ( 129 )

City of Azusa 1049 ( 2096 )

City of Baldwin Park 1983 ( 2583 )

City of Bell 1122 ( 3088 )

City of Bell Gardens 1364 ( 3167 )

City of Bellflower 1675 ( 2155 )

City of Beverly Hills 538 ( 1559 )

City of Bradbury 12 ( 1123 )

City of Burbank 992 ( 926 )

City of Calabasas 201 ( 826 )

City of Carson 1259 ( 1342 )

City of Cerritos 414 ( 827 )

City of Claremont 248 ( 680 )

City of Commerce* 396 ( 3030 )

City of Compton 2826 ( 2829 )

City of Covina 951 ( 1940 )

City of Cudahy 815 ( 3347 )

City of Culver City 318 ( 798 )

City of Diamond Bar 379 ( 659 )

City of Downey 2977 ( 2605 )

City of Duarte 363 ( 1649 )

City of El Monte 3101 ( 2644 )

City of El Segundo 97 ( 578 )

City of Gardena 851 ( 1388 )

City of Glendale 2353 ( 1140 )

City of Glendora 921 ( 1746 )

City of Hawaiian Gardens 367 ( 2501 )

City of Hawthorne 1379 ( 1553 )

City of Hermosa Beach 146 ( 742 )

City of Hidden Hills 5 ( 265 )

City of Huntington Park 2057 ( 3458 )

City of Industry 24 ( 5492 )

City of Inglewood 1975 ( 1739 )

City of Irwindale 53 ( 3633 )

City of La Canada Flintridge 126 ( 609 )

City of La Habra Heights 28 ( 513 )

City of La Mirada 611 ( 1232 )

City of La Puente 1054 ( 2590 )

City of La Verne 316 ( 949 )

City of Lakewood 899 ( 1119 )

City of Lancaster* 2071 ( 1282 )

City of Lawndale 458 ( 1363 )

City of Lomita 167 ( 806 )

City of Lynwood* 2420 ( 3359 )

City of Malibu 75 ( 579 )

City of Manhattan Beach 264 ( 733 )

City of Maywood 1011 ( 3604 )

City of Monrovia 526 ( 1356 )

City of Montebello 1625 ( 2524 )

City of Monterey Park 635 ( 1020 )

City of Norwalk 2346 ( 2180 )

City of Palmdale 2497 ( 1571 )

City of Palos Verdes Estates 74 ( 547 )

City of Paramount 1725 ( 3079 )

City of Pico Rivera 1724 ( 2682 )

City of Pomona 3593 ( 2304 )

City of Rancho Palos Verdes 222 ( 519 )

City of Redondo Beach 391 ( 569 )

City of Rolling Hills 5 ( 258 )

City of Rolling Hills Estates 31 ( 382 )

City of Rosemead 587 ( 1061 )

City of San Dimas* 356 ( 1031 )

City of San Fernando 605 ( 2458 )

City of San Gabriel 413 ( 1008 )

City of San Marino 54 ( 407 )

City of Santa Clarita 2152 ( 976 )

City of Santa Fe Springs 358 ( 1949 )

City of Santa Monica 634 ( 686 )

City of Sierra Madre 55 ( 501 )

City of Signal Hill 182 ( 1543 )

City of South El Monte 561 ( 2686 )

City of South Gate 3267 ( 3328 )

City of South Pasadena 218 ( 837 )

City of Temple City 396 ( 1086 )

City of Torrance 1028 ( 689 )

City of Vernon 8 ( 3828 )

City of Walnut 201 ( 658 )

City of West Covina 2107 ( 1947 )

City of West Hollywood 427 ( 1156 )

City of Westlake Village 22 ( 263 )

City of Whittier 1563 ( 1788 )

Los Angeles 76656 ( 1895 )

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 167 ( 2036 )

Los Angeles – Alsace 263 ( 2113 )

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 2 ( 5000 )

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 49 ( 1958 )

Los Angeles – Arleta 970 ( 2822 )

Los Angeles – Atwater Village 162 ( 1105 )

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 436 ( 1401 )

Los Angeles – Bel Air 58 ( 688 )

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 83 ( 663 )

Los Angeles – Beverlywood 113 ( 858 )

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights* 3191 ( 3673 )

Los Angeles – Brentwood 212 ( 685 )

Los Angeles – Brookside 1 ( 172 )

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 93 ( 1306 )

Los Angeles – Canoga Park 1298 ( 1988 )

Los Angeles – Carthay 169 ( 1177 )

Los Angeles – Central 1605 ( 4116 )

Los Angeles – Century City 93 ( 727 )

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 1108 ( 3281 )

Los Angeles – Chatsworth 487 ( 1314 )

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 46 ( 502 )

Los Angeles – Chinatown 82 ( 1022 )

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 228 ( 1567 )

Los Angeles – Country Club Park 222 ( 1465 )

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 224 ( 1620 )

Los Angeles – Crestview 146 ( 1284 )

Los Angeles – Del Rey 249 ( 832 )

Los Angeles – Downtown* 543 ( 1974 )

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 474 ( 1197 )

Los Angeles – East Hollywood 489 ( 1670 )

Los Angeles – Echo Park 160 ( 1122 )

Los Angeles – El Sereno 841 ( 2012 )

Los Angeles – Elysian Park 75 ( 1313 )

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 175 ( 1721 )

Los Angeles – Encino 388 ( 859 )

Los Angeles – Exposition 58 ( 1744 )

Los Angeles – Exposition Park 936 ( 2084 )

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 26 ( 722 )

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 232 ( 2660 )

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 1708 ( 3600 )

Los Angeles – Glassell Park 499 ( 1579 )

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 177 ( 1644 )

Los Angeles – Granada Hills 825 ( 1418 )

Los Angeles – Green Meadows 688 ( 3199 )

Los Angeles – Hancock Park 172 ( 1009 )

Los Angeles – Harbor City 355 ( 1221 )

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 648 ( 1486 )

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 14 ( 581 )

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 415 ( 2301 )

Los Angeles – Harvard Park 1155 ( 3045 )

Los Angeles – Highland Park 793 ( 1639 )

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 319 ( 2300 )

Los Angeles – Hollywood 857 ( 1256 )

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 219 ( 744 )

Los Angeles – Hyde Park 570 ( 1997 )

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 194 ( 2403 )

Los Angeles – Koreatown 839 ( 1623 )

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 61 ( 1338 )

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 680 ( 1611 )

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 404 ( 3076 )

Los Angeles – Leimert Park 227 ( 1490 )

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 811 ( 2488 )

Los Angeles – Little Armenia 313 ( 3900 )

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 363 ( 1281 )

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 52 ( 1660 )

Los Angeles – Longwood 92 ( 2138 )

Los Angeles – Los Feliz 145 ( 671 )

Los Angeles – Manchester Square 121 ( 1418 )

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 18 ( 576 )

Los Angeles – Mar Vista 236 ( 556 )

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 27 ( 619 )

Los Angeles – Melrose 1428 ( 1838 )

Los Angeles – Mid-city 231 ( 1537 )

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 126 ( 701 )

Los Angeles – Mission Hills 513 ( 2127 )

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 380 ( 1574 )

Los Angeles – North Hills 1247 ( 2025 )

Los Angeles – North Hollywood 2346 ( 1549 )

Los Angeles – Northridge 992 ( 1421 )

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 98 ( 460 )

Los Angeles – Pacoima 2286 ( 2970 )

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 18 ( 468 )

Los Angeles – Palms 421 ( 960 )

Los Angeles – Panorama City 1907 ( 2534 )

Los Angeles – Park La Brea 83 ( 611 )

Los Angeles – Pico-Union 1406 ( 3360 )

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 20 ( 626 )

Los Angeles – Playa Vista 100 ( 913 )

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 237 ( 666 )

Los Angeles – Rancho Park 60 ( 915 )

Los Angeles – Regent Square 21 ( 755 )

Los Angeles – Reseda 1577 ( 2058 )

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 78 ( 1682 )

Los Angeles – Reynier Village 27 ( 639 )

Los Angeles – San Pedro* 1538 ( 1971 )

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 36 ( 810 )

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 722 ( 827 )

Los Angeles – Silverlake 466 ( 1057 )

Los Angeles – South Carthay 80 ( 755 )

Los Angeles – South Park 1497 ( 3944 )

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 105 ( 2291 )

Los Angeles – Studio City 189 ( 842 )

Los Angeles – Sun Valley 994 ( 1894 )

Los Angeles – Sunland 330 ( 1617 )

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 4 ( 618 )

Los Angeles – Sylmar* 2255 ( 2737 )

Los Angeles – Tarzana 491 ( 1590 )

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 924 ( 2340 )

Los Angeles – Thai Town 105 ( 1070 )

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 77 ( 885 )

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 17 ( 1302 )

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 14 ( 753 )

Los Angeles – Tujunga 275 ( 989 )

Los Angeles – University Hills 45 ( 1312 )

Los Angeles – University Park 567 ( 2065 )

Los Angeles – Valley Glen 388 ( 1293 )

Los Angeles – Valley Village 395 ( 1598 )

Los Angeles – Van Nuys 1927 ( 2068 )

Los Angeles – Venice 203 ( 599 )

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 533 ( 3099 )

Los Angeles – Vermont Square 251 ( 3278 )

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 1369 ( 3324 )

Los Angeles – Vernon Central 2201 ( 4233 )

Los Angeles – Victoria Park 146 ( 1738 )

Los Angeles – View Heights 31 ( 839 )

Los Angeles – Watts 1341 ( 3142 )

Los Angeles – Wellington Square 89 ( 1811 )

Los Angeles – West Adams 662 ( 2396 )

Los Angeles – West Hills 375 ( 925 )

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 373 ( 991 )

Los Angeles – West Vernon 1639 ( 3055 )

Los Angeles – Westchester 289 ( 560 )

Los Angeles – Westlake 1919 ( 3233 )

Los Angeles – Westwood 244 ( 451 )

Los Angeles – Wholesale District* 1905 ( 5273 )

Los Angeles – Wilmington 1173 ( 2077 )

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 825 ( 1644 )

Los Angeles – Winnetka 865 ( 1670 )

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 631 ( 927 )

Unincorporated – Acton 44 ( 552 )

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 20 ( 481 )

Unincorporated – Altadena 455 ( 1043 )

Unincorporated – Anaverde 8 ( 531 )

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 4 ( 321 )

Unincorporated – Arcadia 71 ( 890 )

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 1087 ( 2561 )

Unincorporated – Athens Village 160 ( 3267 )

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 190 ( 2804 )

Unincorporated – Azusa 359 ( 2255 )

Unincorporated – Bassett 477 ( 3219 )

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 1 ( 93 )

Unincorporated – Bradbury 4 ( 3704 )

Unincorporated – Canyon Country 81 ( 1048 )

Unincorporated – Castaic* 1859 ( 6837 )

Unincorporated – Cerritos 11 ( 1874 )

Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Claremont 3 ( 427 )

Unincorporated – Covina 308 ( 1831 )

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 229 ( 1742 )

Unincorporated – Del Aire 49 ( 1115 )

Unincorporated – Del Rey 2 ( 629 )

Unincorporated – Del Sur 7 ( 290 )

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 24 ( 963 )

Unincorporated – Duarte 85 ( 1920 )

Unincorporated – East Covina 4 ( 1216 )

Unincorporated – East La Mirada 75 ( 1417 )

Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 4533 ( 3619 )

Unincorporated – East Pasadena 49 ( 765 )

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 470 ( 3070 )

Unincorporated – East Whittier 53 ( 999 )

Unincorporated – El Camino Village 109 ( 1240 )

Unincorporated – El Monte 6 ( 4138 )

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 5 ( 301 )

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 2479 ( 3831 )

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Glendora 6 ( 909 )

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 721 ( 1289 )

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Hawthorne 45 ( 1790 )

Unincorporated – Hi Vista 2 ( 182 )

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 22 ( 1558 )

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 118 ( 596 )

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – La Rambla 70 ( 3373 )

Unincorporated – La Verne* 21 ( 1029 )

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 60 ( 849 )

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 1 ( 150 )

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 133 ( 1024 )

Unincorporated – Lake Manor 14 ( 852 )

Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Lennox 472 ( 2094 )

Unincorporated – Leona Valley 15 ( 857 )

Unincorporated – Littlerock 50 ( 1243 )

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 7 ( 540 )

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 54 ( 1513 )

Unincorporated – Llano 3 ( 342 )

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 55 ( 584 )

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Monrovia 67 ( 1726 )

Unincorporated – Newhall 5 ( 2273 )

Unincorporated – North Lancaster 17 ( 1419 )

Unincorporated – North Whittier 141 ( 1687 )

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 247 ( 1028 )

Unincorporated – Padua Hills 1 ( 465 )

Unincorporated – Palmdale 17 ( 2019 )

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 3 ( 483 )

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 16 ( 818 )

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 19 ( 3069 )

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Pomona 9 ( 464 )

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 118 ( 914 )

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 60 ( 2255 )

Unincorporated – Roosevelt 4 ( 430 )

Unincorporated – Rosewood 16 ( 1244 )

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 14 ( 1174 )

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 66 ( 1964 )

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 468 ( 917 )

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 503 ( 2488 )

Unincorporated – San Pasqual 8 ( 393 )

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 4 ( 1299 )

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 7 ( 2622 )

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains* 84 ( 451 )

Unincorporated – Saugus 14 ( 9032 )

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 1 ( 281 )

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 1 ( 220 )

Unincorporated – South El Monte 57 ( 3175 )

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 129 ( 1458 )

Unincorporated – South Whittier 1177 ( 1987 )

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 11 ( 1408 )

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 115 ( 549 )

Unincorporated – Sun Village 94 ( 1557 )

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 38 ( 2932 )

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 9 ( 543 )

Unincorporated – Val Verde 44 ( 1330 )

Unincorporated – Valencia 34 ( 1107 )

Unincorporated – Valinda 538 ( 2302 )

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 105 ( 902 )

Unincorporated – Walnut Park 525 ( 3252 )

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 3 ( 199 )

Unincorporated – West Carson 276 ( 1250 )

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – West LA 35 ( 3676 )

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 272 ( 2766 )

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 18 ( 1325 )

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 684 ( 2540 )

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 4 ( 308 )

Unincorporated – Westhills 8 ( 954 )

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 36 ( 977 )

Unincorporated – Whittier 51 ( 1348 )

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Willowbrook 1066 ( 3053 )

Unincorporated – Wiseburn 94 ( 1560 )

– Under Investigation 4783

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. 42 cases previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction. * Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community. **Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/ncov2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- ncov/index.html Spanish https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html

World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

The Department of Public Health is committed to promoting health equity and ensuring optimal health and well-being for all 10 million residents of Los Angeles County. Through a variety of programs, community partnerships and services, Public Health oversees environmental health, disease control, and community and family health. Nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health comprises nearly 4,500 employees and has an annual budget of $1.2 billion. To learn more about Los Angeles County Public Health, please visit www.publichealth .lacounty.gov, and follow LA County Public Health on social media at twitter.com/lacounty.gov, and follow LA County Public Health on social media at twitter.com/lapublichealth, facebook.com/lapublichealth, instagram.com/lapublichealth and youtube.com/lapublichealth.

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments