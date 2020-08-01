July 20-26, 2020 Cerritos and La Mirada Crime Summaries

La Mirada

July 20-26, 2020

Notable Arrests

• Three male juveniles were arrested for vandalism to a block wall near the intersection of Ratliffe St. and Duffield Ave.

• A burglary suspect was arrested near the intersection of Biola Ave. and Mansa

• Eleven suspects were arrested throughout La Mirada for various warrants and narcotics violations.

Residential Burglary

• A daytime burglary was reported on the 14800 block of Calpella St.

• Jewelry, cash and tools were reported stolen during burglary on the 14800 block of Greenworth Dr.

Other Structure Burglary

• A storage shed was broken into during a daytime burglary on the 14600 block of Mercado Ave.

• A storage unit was broken into during a daytime burglary on the 13500 block of Adelfa Dr.

Vehicle Burglary

• A wallet and personal paperwork was reported stolen during an overnight window smash burglary on the 12900 block of Burgess Ave.

Grand Theft

• Golf equipment was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 15500 block of Alicante Rd.

• A catalytic converter was reported stolen during an overnight theft on the 15300 block of Valley View Ave.

• A catalytic converter was reported stolen during an overnight theft on the 14700 block of Rosecrans Ave.

• Two bicycles were reported stolen on the 15500 block of Phoebe Ave.

Grand Theft Auto

• A sedan was reported stolen on the 14200 block of Firestone Blvd.

Cerritos

There was 23 part one crimes reported, down from 43 the week before; 2020 running average stands at 28.3 per week, down from the 2019 average of 33.2.

Miscellaneous crimes were 5, up from 3 the week before; 2020 running average is 7.4, down from 8.8 in 2019.

Alarm calls were 36, up from 26 compared to the week before; 2020 running average is 37.8, down from 47.9 in 2019 Calls for service were 260, down from 274 compared to the week before; 2020 running average is 267.6 calls per week down from 317.2 calls in 2019.

Cerritos high school baseball dugout vandalized

Cerritos station deputies responded to Cerritos High School regarding a vandalism report call. A preliminary investigation revealed that between Friday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 7 persons unknown spray-painted graffiti on the baseball dugout. The graffiti appeared gang related and was homophobic in nature. School officials estimated the damage at $500

Cerritos burglar tracked down by victim

On Thursday, July 23 at approximately 1:43 PM Cerritos Station deputies responded to 19928 Claretta Ave., Cerritos regarding a burglary just occurred call.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the resident was working inside her garage when she noticed an unknown adult male exit her residence through the front door. The victim confronted the suspect as he fled on foot. The female victim immediately contacted Cerritos Station and reported the incident as she gave chase. She followed the suspect and enabled deputies to apprehend him. The 31-year-old suspect, who is a resident of Long Beach, was arrested for burglary.

