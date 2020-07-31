Male Adult Found Dead in Compton

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide detectives responded to investigate the death of a male adult that occurred on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at approximately 3:56 P.M. on the 3200 block of North Alameda Street, Compton

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google Play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org