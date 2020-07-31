2020 Census Caravan Will Travel Through 14 Los Angeles County Cities Tomorrow, Aug. 1 to #Getoutthevote

Several cities will be participating in a “Census Parade” tomorrow August 1 with a caravan of 2020 Census vehicles passing through the cities between 9 AM and 3:30 p.m.

The Census Caravan will start in the city of Montebello at the Montebello Country Club at 9 a.m. and travel through the cities at various stops, taking approximately 35 minutes at each stop.

After leaving Montebello the caravan will stop at (in order) in Pico Rivera, Commerce, Bell Gardens, Maywood, Bell, Cudahy, South Gate, Lynwood, Downey, Paramount, Bellflower, Artesia, and end up at the Gardens Casino in the city of Hawaiian Gardens.

.The massive effort by community-based organizations, activists and local leaders is meant to count the hardest-to-reach community members in those cities. The caravan will be driving through low-response Census tracks. That is, the caravan will parade through areas of homes, businesses and houses of worship, which have NOT yet filled out their Census forms.

The list of cities and stops is below for more information go to my2020census.gov

