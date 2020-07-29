Sheriff’s Investigating Death of Man in Diamond Bar

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau detectives are continuing to investigate the blunt force trauma death of a man. The incident was reported Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at approximately 3:23 a.m., on the 1100 block of Cleghorn Drive in Diamond Bar.
Walnut Station deputies responded to a rescue call of a man bleeding from the head. Upon their arrival, they observed a male adult suffering from a blunt trauma wound to the head.
The male Hispanic in his 60’s was pronounced dead at the scene.
This incident is being investigated as a suspicious death.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
