Public Health Reports 51 New Deaths and 2,708 New Cases of Confirmed COVID-19 in Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 51 new deaths and 2,708 new cases of COVID-19. To date, Public Health has identified 178,642 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 4,426 deaths. Public Health anticipates receiving a backlog of cases in the coming days due to previous reporting delays in the State electronic lab system.

Public Health is reporting 2,051 confirmed cases currently hospitalized and 29% of these people are confirmed cases in the ICU. There are a total of 2,621 confirmed and suspect cases that are currently hospitalized and 18% of these people are on ventilators. The hospitalization data is incomplete due to data from three hospitals not included in today’s update.

Of the 51 new deaths, 21 people that passed away (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena) were over the age of 80 years old, 12 people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, 11 people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, five people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49 years old, and two people who died were between the ages of 18 and 29. Forty-four people had underlying health conditions including 20 people over the age of 80 years old, 10 people between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, nine people between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, three people between the ages of 30 and 49 years old, and two people between the ages of 18 and 29 years old.

Testing results are available for nearly 1,675,000 individuals with 10% of all people testing positive.

“To the many people across our communities who are mourning a loved one lost to COVID-19, we send you our heartfelt condolences,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “As individuals, and as a community, we must collectively commit to continuously practice the behaviors that slow the spread of COVID-19. Compliance with public health directives, containment of the virus, and collaboration across all sectors are key for us to move into the long-term recovery that we all want to see happen as soon as possible.”

Public Health underscores the new set of three Cs: Compliance, Containment and Collaboration to move L.A. County forward through its recovery journey and protect the long-term health and well-being of residents and the workforce.

Compliance: Businesses must comply with Health Officer Orders and implement the strict infection control practices and distancing guidelines in place to protect the workforce and the public. Residents must continue to wear face coverings, maintain physical distancing, avoid gathering with people they don’t live with and continue washing their hands and cleaning high- touch surfaces.

Containment: Adequate testing and case investigations are critical tools to contain spread. Case interviews and contact tracing of people who are positive or exposed are isolating and quarantining must continue. Businesses and employers must do their part and alert the department to outbreaks at their work sites.

Collaboration: Collaborating across all sectors and government is imperative to ensure clear messages to the public, uninterrupted supply chains for testing supplies and personal protective equipment, and unity in strategies for re-opening with as much safety as possible.

Ninety-two percent of people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 4,133 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 48% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 25% among White residents, 15% among Asian residents, 11% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 94 cases reported earlier were not LA County residents.

It’s important if someone thinks they could be positive for COVID-19 and are awaiting testing results, to stay at home and isolate until they receive results . If the results are positive, infected people need to self-isolate for 10 days and 24 hours after symptoms and fever subside. If a person tests positive for COVID-19, they should plan on receiving a call from a public health specialist to discuss how to protect themselves and others, to find out where they may have been, and who they were in close contact with while infectious.

Public Health has a dedicated call line for confirmed cases of COVID-19. If you are positive for COVID-19 and have not yet connected with a public health specialist or need more information on services, call toll-free at 1-833-540-0473. Residents who do not have COVID-19 should continue to call 211 for resources or more information.

If someone receives a negative test result, they must continue to take every precaution to avoid contracting the virus or spreading the virus to others. A negative test result indicates only that a person wasn’t positive at the time they were tested.

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website,

www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

Laboratory Confirmed Cases — 178642 Total Cases*

Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) — 169158

Long Beach — 7582

Pasadena — 1902

Deaths 4426

Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 4159

Long Beach 163

Pasadena 104

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

0 to 4 2342

5 to 11 5207

12 to 17 6658

18 to 29 41698

30 to 49 58924

50 to 64 33187

65 to 79 13468

over 80 6684

Under Investigation 990

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

Female 84870

Male 83361

Other 72

Under Investigation 855

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

American Indian/Alaska Native 162

Asian 5433

Black 4774

Hispanic/Latino 54846

Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 581

White 12999

Other 24507

Under Investigation 65856

Hospitalization

Hospitalized (Ever) 12230

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

American Indian/Alaska Native 12

Asian 612

Black 438

Hispanic/Latino 1942

Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 19

White 1032

Other 28

Under Investigation 25

CITY / COMMUNITY (Rate**)

City of Agoura Hills 101 ( 484 )

City of Alhambra 848 ( 978 )

City of Arcadia 301 ( 521 )

City of Artesia 222 ( 1322 )

City of Avalon 5 ( 129 )

City of Azusa 986 ( 1970 )

City of Baldwin Park 1873 ( 2440 )

City of Bell 1049 ( 2887 )

City of Bell Gardens 1291 ( 2997 )

City of Bellflower 1617 ( 2080 )

City of Beverly Hills 530 ( 1535 )

City of Bradbury 12 ( 1123 )

City of Burbank 926 ( 864 )

City of Calabasas 194 ( 798 )

City of Carson 1175 ( 1252 )

City of Cerritos 396 ( 791 )

City of Claremont 236 ( 647 )

City of Commerce* 379 ( 2900 )

City of Compton 2665 ( 2668 )

City of Covina 898 ( 1831 )

City of Cudahy 769 ( 3159 )

City of Culver City 311 ( 780 )

City of Diamond Bar 364 ( 633 )

City of Downey 2876 ( 2517 )

City of Duarte 349 ( 1585 )

City of El Monte 2914 ( 2485 )

City of El Segundo 97 ( 578 )

City of Gardena 808 ( 1318 )

City of Glendale 2223 ( 1077 )

City of Glendora 874 ( 1656 )

City of Hawaiian Gardens 352 ( 2398 )

City of Hawthorne 1305 ( 1470 )

City of Hermosa Beach 144 ( 732 )

City of Hidden Hills 5 ( 265 )

City of Huntington Park 1943 ( 3266 )

City of Industry 22 ( 5034 )

City of Inglewood 1857 ( 1635 )

City of Irwindale 48 ( 3290 )

City of La Canada Flintridge 118 ( 570 )

City of La Habra Heights 25 ( 458 )

City of La Mirada 597 ( 1204 )

City of La Puente 993 ( 2440 )

City of La Verne 289 ( 868 )

City of Lakewood 864 ( 1075 )

City of Lancaster* 1957 ( 1211 )

City of Lawndale 432 ( 1285 )

City of Lomita 163 ( 786 )

City of Lynwood* 2303 ( 3197 )

City of Malibu 73 ( 563 )

City of Manhattan Beach 254 ( 706 )

City of Maywood 959 ( 3419 )

City of Monrovia 502 ( 1294 )

City of Montebello 1558 ( 2420 )

City of Monterey Park 591 ( 949 )

City of Norwalk 2242 ( 2083 )

City of Palmdale 2318 ( 1458 )

City of Palos Verdes Estates 70 ( 518 )

City of Paramount 1624 ( 2899 )

City of Pico Rivera 1673 ( 2603 )

City of Pomona 3341 ( 2143 )

City of Rancho Palos Verdes 216 ( 505 )

City of Redondo Beach 376 ( 547 )

City of Rolling Hills 5 ( 258 )

City of Rolling Hills Estates 31 ( 382 )

City of Rosemead 541 ( 977 )

City of San Dimas* 344 ( 997 )

City of San Fernando 568 ( 2308 )

City of San Gabriel 397 ( 969 )

City of San Marino 51 ( 384 )

City of Santa Clarita 2040 ( 925 )

City of Santa Fe Springs 343 ( 1868 )

City of Santa Monica 605 ( 654 )

City of Sierra Madre 49 ( 446 )

City of Signal Hill 171 ( 1450 )

City of South El Monte 528 ( 2528 )

City of South Gate 3131 ( 3190 )

City of South Pasadena 209 ( 802 )

City of Temple City 389 ( 1067 )

City of Torrance 972 ( 651 )

City of Vernon 8 ( 3828 )

City of Walnut 192 ( 629 )

City of West Covina 2004 ( 1852 )

City of West Hollywood 416 ( 1126 )

City of Westlake Village 22 ( 263 )

City of Whittier 1490 ( 1704 )

Los Angeles 72414 ( 1790 )

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 156 ( 1902 )

Los Angeles – Alsace 257 ( 2065 )

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 2 ( 5000 )

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 44 ( 1759 )

Los Angeles – Arleta 890 ( 2589 )

Los Angeles – Atwater Village 153 ( 1043 )

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 416 ( 1337 )

Los Angeles – Bel Air 57 ( 676 )

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 78 ( 623 )

Los Angeles – Beverlywood 107 ( 812 )

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights* 3005 ( 3459 )

Los Angeles – Brentwood 201 ( 649 )

Los Angeles – Brookside 1 ( 172 )

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 92 ( 1292 )

Los Angeles – Canoga Park 1222 ( 1872 )

Los Angeles – Carthay 168 ( 1170 )

Los Angeles – Central 1538 ( 3944 )

Los Angeles – Century City 90 ( 704 )

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 1056 ( 3127 )

Los Angeles – Chatsworth 461 ( 1244 )

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 46 ( 502 )

Los Angeles – Chinatown 76 ( 948 )

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 219 ( 1505 )

Los Angeles – Country Club Park 212 ( 1399 )

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 214 ( 1547 )

Los Angeles – Crestview 145 ( 1276 )

Los Angeles – Del Rey 238 ( 795 )

Los Angeles – Downtown* 526 ( 1912 )

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 458 ( 1157 )

Los Angeles – East Hollywood 460 ( 1571 )

Los Angeles – Echo Park 147 ( 1031 )

Los Angeles – El Sereno 786 ( 1880 )

Los Angeles – Elysian Park 66 ( 1155 )

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 169 ( 1662 )

Los Angeles – Encino 368 ( 815 )

Los Angeles – Exposition 53 ( 1594 )

Los Angeles – Exposition Park 893 ( 1988 )

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 26 ( 722 )

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 211 ( 2419 )

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 1610 ( 3393 )

Los Angeles – Glassell Park 461 ( 1459 )

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 165 ( 1533 )

Los Angeles – Granada Hills 793 ( 1363 )

Los Angeles – Green Meadows 638 ( 2967 )

Los Angeles – Hancock Park 167 ( 980 )

Los Angeles – Harbor City 341 ( 1173 )

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 601 ( 1378 )

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 12 ( 498 )

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 389 ( 2157 )

Los Angeles – Harvard Park 1076 ( 2836 )

Los Angeles – Highland Park 744 ( 1537 )

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 303 ( 2185 )

Los Angeles – Hollywood 824 ( 1207 )

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 213 ( 724 )

Los Angeles – Hyde Park 543 ( 1903 )

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 186 ( 2304 )

Los Angeles – Koreatown 788 ( 1524 )

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 56 ( 1228 )

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 611 ( 1448 )

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 389 ( 2962 )

Los Angeles – Leimert Park 217 ( 1424 )

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 782 ( 2399 )

Los Angeles – Little Armenia 298 ( 3713 )

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 347 ( 1224 )

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 51 ( 1628 )

Los Angeles – Longwood 81 ( 1882 )

Los Angeles – Los Feliz 135 ( 625 )

Los Angeles – Manchester Square 109 ( 1277 )

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 14 ( 448 )

Los Angeles – Mar Vista 228 ( 537 )

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 26 ( 596 )

Los Angeles – Melrose 1365 ( 1757 )

Los Angeles – Mid-city 223 ( 1484 )

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 117 ( 651 )

Los Angeles – Mission Hills 479 ( 1986 )

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 352 ( 1458 )

Los Angeles – North Hills 1169 ( 1898 )

Los Angeles – North Hollywood 2170 ( 1433 )

Los Angeles – Northridge 941 ( 1348 )

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 97 ( 456 )

Los Angeles – Pacoima 2116 ( 2749 )

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 18 ( 468 )

Los Angeles – Palms 405 ( 923 )

Los Angeles – Panorama City 1785 ( 2372 )

Los Angeles – Park La Brea 72 ( 530 )

Los Angeles – Pico-Union 1352 ( 3231 )

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 17 ( 532 )

Los Angeles – Playa Vista 95 ( 868 )

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 223 ( 627 )

Los Angeles – Rancho Park 58 ( 884 )

Los Angeles – Regent Square 21 ( 755 )

Los Angeles – Reseda 1479 ( 1930 )

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 70 ( 1510 )

Los Angeles – Reynier Village 27 ( 639 )

Los Angeles – San Pedro* 1515 ( 1941 )

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 33 ( 743 )

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 665 ( 762 )

Los Angeles – Silverlake 447 ( 1014 )

Los Angeles – South Carthay 78 ( 736 )

Los Angeles – South Park 1425 ( 3754 )

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 99 ( 2160 )

Los Angeles – Studio City 182 ( 811 )

Los Angeles – Sun Valley 909 ( 1732 )

Los Angeles – Sunland 316 ( 1548 )

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 4 ( 618 )

Los Angeles – Sylmar* 2095 ( 2543 )

Los Angeles – Tarzana 474 ( 1535 )

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 866 ( 2193 )

Los Angeles – Thai Town 102 ( 1040 )

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 75 ( 862 )

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 16 ( 1225 )

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 11 ( 592 )

Los Angeles – Tujunga 261 ( 939 )

Los Angeles – University Hills 42 ( 1225 )

Los Angeles – University Park 540 ( 1967 )

Los Angeles – Valley Glen 365 ( 1216 )

Los Angeles – Valley Village 385 ( 1557 )

Los Angeles – Van Nuys 1801 ( 1933 )

Los Angeles – Venice 192 ( 567 )

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 517 ( 3006 )

Los Angeles – Vermont Square 237 ( 3095 )

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 1295 ( 3144 )

Los Angeles – Vernon Central 2078 ( 3996 )

Los Angeles – Victoria Park 135 ( 1607 )

Los Angeles – View Heights 26 ( 704 )

Los Angeles – Watts 1256 ( 2943 )

Los Angeles – Wellington Square 86 ( 1750 )

Los Angeles – West Adams 623 ( 2255 )

Los Angeles – West Hills 352 ( 868 )

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 355 ( 943 )

Los Angeles – West Vernon 1564 ( 2916 )

Los Angeles – Westchester 274 ( 531 )

Los Angeles – Westlake 1841 ( 3102 )

Los Angeles – Westwood 228 ( 421 )

Los Angeles – Wholesale District* 1858 ( 5143 )

Los Angeles – Wilmington 1100 ( 1947 )

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 757 ( 1509 )

Los Angeles – Winnetka 816 ( 1576 )

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 601 ( 883 )

Unincorporated – Acton 40 ( 502 )

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 18 ( 433 )

Unincorporated – Altadena 423 ( 970 )

Unincorporated – Anaverde 5 ( 332 )

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 3 ( 241 )

Unincorporated – Arcadia 68 ( 852 )

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 1020 ( 2403 )

Unincorporated – Athens Village 148 ( 3022 )

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 181 ( 2672 )

Unincorporated – Azusa 343 ( 2154 )

Unincorporated – Bassett 464 ( 3132 )

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 1 ( 93 )

Unincorporated – Bradbury 4 ( 3704 )

Unincorporated – Canyon Country 75 ( 970 )

Unincorporated – Castaic* 1853 ( 6815 )

Unincorporated – Cerritos 11 ( 1874 )

Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Claremont 3 ( 427 )

Unincorporated – Covina 292 ( 1736 )

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 225 ( 1712 )

Unincorporated – Del Aire 49 ( 1115 )

Unincorporated – Del Rey 1 ( 314 )

Unincorporated – Del Sur 7 ( 290 )

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 22 ( 882 )

Unincorporated – Duarte 82 ( 1852 )

Unincorporated – East Covina 4 ( 1216 )

Unincorporated – East La Mirada 73 ( 1379 )

Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 4282 ( 3418 )

Unincorporated – East Pasadena 42 ( 656 )

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 440 ( 2874 )

Unincorporated – East Whittier 52 ( 980 )

Unincorporated – El Camino Village 101 ( 1149 )

Unincorporated – El Monte 6 ( 4138 )

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 5 ( 301 )

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 2323 ( 3590 )

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Glendora 5 ( 758 )

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 692 ( 1237 )

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Hawthorne 39 ( 1551 )

Unincorporated – Hi Vista 1 ( 91 )

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 17 ( 1204 )

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 108 ( 545 )

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – La Rambla 70 ( 3373 )

Unincorporated – La Verne* 19 ( 931 )

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 57 ( 806 )

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 1 ( 150 )

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 126 ( 970 )

Unincorporated – Lake Manor 14 ( 852 )

Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Lennox 439 ( 1947 )

Unincorporated – Leona Valley 15 ( 857 )

Unincorporated – Littlerock 48 ( 1194 )

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 4 ( 308 )

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 53 ( 1485 )

Unincorporated – Llano 2 ( 228 )

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 51 ( 542 )

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Monrovia 59 ( 1520 )

Unincorporated – Newhall 4 ( 1818 )

Unincorporated – North Lancaster 16 ( 1336 )

Unincorporated – North Whittier 139 ( 1663 )

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 230 ( 957 )

Unincorporated – Padua Hills 1 ( 465 )

Unincorporated – Palmdale 15 ( 1781 )

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 2 ( 322 )

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 14 ( 716 )

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 18 ( 2908 )

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Pomona 9 ( 464 )

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 115 ( 891 )

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 56 ( 2104 )

Unincorporated – Roosevelt 4 ( 430 )

Unincorporated – Rosewood 16 ( 1244 )

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 14 ( 1174 )

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 62 ( 1845 )

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 451 ( 884 )

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 469 ( 2319 )

Unincorporated – San Pasqual 7 ( 344 )

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 3 ( 974 )

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 6 ( 2247 )

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains* 77 ( 414 )

Unincorporated – Saugus 13 ( 8387 )

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 1 ( 281 )

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 1 ( 220 )

Unincorporated – South El Monte 56 ( 3120 )

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 127 ( 1435 )

Unincorporated – South Whittier 1115 ( 1883 )

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 11 ( 1408 )

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 108 ( 515 )

Unincorporated – Sun Village 93 ( 1541 )

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 28 ( 2160 )

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 9 ( 543 )

Unincorporated – Val Verde 42 ( 1269 )

Unincorporated – Valencia 32 ( 1042 )

Unincorporated – Valinda 523 ( 2238 )

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 101 ( 868 )

Unincorporated – Walnut Park 503 ( 3116 )

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 3 ( 199 )

Unincorporated – West Carson 261 ( 1182 )

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – West LA 35 ( 3676 )

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 263 ( 2674 )

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 18 ( 1325 )

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 639 ( 2373 )

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 4 ( 308 )

Unincorporated – Westhills 8 ( 954 )

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 35 ( 950 )

Unincorporated – Whittier 51 ( 1348 )

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Willowbrook 1013 ( 2901 )

Unincorporated – Wiseburn 94 ( 1560 )

– Under Investigation 4695

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. 94 cases previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction. * Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community. **Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/ncov2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- ncov/index.html Spanish https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html

World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

The Department of Public Health is committed to promoting health equity and ensuring optimal health and well-being for all 10 million residents of Los Angeles County. Through a variety of programs, community partnerships and services, Public Health oversees environmental health, disease control, and community and family health. Nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health comprises nearly 4,500 employees and has an annual budget of $1.2 billion. To learn more about Los Angeles County Public Health, please visit www.publichealth .lacounty.gov, and follow LA County Public Health on social media at twitter.com/lacounty.gov, and follow LA County Public Health on social media at twitter.com/lapublichealth, facebook.com/lapublichealth, instagram.com/lapublichealth and youtube.com/lapublichealth.

