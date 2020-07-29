Norwalk Virtual Recreation Programming Launching Next Week

Norwalk, CA – Typically, our summer programming is filled with activities for children, parents and seniors alike. However, due to COVID-19, we have all had to adapt to virtual hangouts, social distancing and face coverings, and our recreational programming has also made changes. We are excited to launch our “Play in Place Summer Programs.”
Below are two programs offered:
Kids Adventure Camp – Children, ages 6-12, are invited to have fun with a variety of crafts, games and activities. Zoom meetings are Monday, Wednesday, and Friday with both morning and afternoon meet ups.
Virtual Teen Programs – Youth, ages 13-18, can socialize with other teens, obtain college prep and learn valuable skills essential to online learning. FREE!
Program flyers are available at www.norwalk.org/city-hall/advanced-components/news-list. Participants may register at www.norwalk.org/city-hall/departments/recreation-park-services
We encourage our community to follow our social media pages for info on additional programming. Residents may also call Recreation at (562) 929-5566.
