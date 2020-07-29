July 20-26, 2020 La Mirada Crime Summary

Notable Arrests

Eleven suspects were arrested throughout La Mirada for various warrants and narcotics violations.

A burglary suspect was arrested near the intersection of Biola Ave. and Mansa Dr.

Three male juveniles were arrested for vandalism to a block wall near the intersection of Ratliffe St. and Duffield Ave.

Residential Burglary

Jewelry, cash and tools were reported stolen during burglary on the 14800 block of Greenworth Dr.

A daytime burglary was reported on the 14800 block of Calpella St.

Other Structure Burglary

A storage unit was broken into during a daytime burglary on the 13500 block of Adelfa Dr.

A storage shed was broken into during a daytime burglary on the 14600 block of Mercado Ave.

Vehicle Burglary

A wallet and personal paperwork was reported stolen during an overnight window smash burglary on the 12900 block of Burgess Ave.

Grand Theft

Golf equipment was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 15500 block of Alicante Rd.

A catalytic converter was reported stolen during an overnight theft on the 15300 block of Valley View Ave.

A catalytic converter was reported stolen during an overnight theft on the 14700 block of Rosecrans Ave.