July 20-26, 2020 La Mirada Crime Summary
Notable Arrests
- Three male juveniles were arrested for vandalism to a block wall near the intersection of Ratliffe St. and Duffield Ave.
- A burglary suspect was arrested near the intersection of Biola Ave. and Mansa Dr.
- Eleven suspects were arrested throughout La Mirada for various warrants and narcotics violations.
Residential Burglary
- A daytime burglary was reported on the 14800 block of Calpella St.
- Jewelry, cash and tools were reported stolen during burglary on the 14800 block of Greenworth Dr.
Other Structure Burglary
- A storage shed was broken into during a daytime burglary on the 14600 block of Mercado Ave.
- A storage unit was broken into during a daytime burglary on the 13500 block of Adelfa Dr.
Vehicle Burglary
- A wallet and personal paperwork was reported stolen during an overnight window smash burglary on the 12900 block of Burgess Ave.
Grand Theft
- Golf equipment was reported stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 15500 block of Alicante Rd.
- A catalytic converter was reported stolen during an overnight theft on the 15300 block of Valley View Ave.
- A catalytic converter was reported stolen during an overnight theft on the 14700 block of Rosecrans Ave.
- Two bicycles were reported stolen on the 15500 block of Phoebe Ave.
Grand Theft Auto
- A sedan was reported stolen on the 14200 block of Firestone Blvd.
