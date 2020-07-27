Monday AP News of the Day

Turmoil in US cities as police and protesters clash; On Portland’s streets: Anger, fear, and a fence that divides
Protests took a violent turn in several U.S. cities over the weekend, with demonstrators squaring off against federal agents outside a courthouse in Portland and forcing police in Seattle to retreat into a station house.
Both Sides of a Fence: On the streets of Portland, the fence protecting the federal courthouse from nightly assault by protesters is a stark dividing line between two radically different world views. The thousands of demonstrators outside the black, wrought-iron fence and the dozens of federal agents hunkered down inside the besieged courthouse traverse the same endless hours of mayhem just feet apart from each other, but their experiences could not be more different.
