Compliance Helps Move L.A. County Forward: 17 New Deaths and 2,039 New Cases of COVID-19

To underscore the ongoing need to protect the long-term health and well-being of residents and the workforce as we move forward in the recovery journey, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) introduces and underscores a new set of three Cs: Compliance, Containment, and Collaboration.

Compliance: Businesses must comply with Health Officer Orders and implement the strict infection control practices and distancing guidelines in place to protect the workforce and the public. Residents must continue to wear face coverings, maintain physical distancing, avoid gathering with people they don’t live with and continue washing their hands and cleaning high- touch surfaces.

Containment: Adequate testing and case investigations are critical tools to contain spread. The Department of Health Services has announced testing capacity has expanded to over 65% to serve communities hardest hit by COVID-19 that experience racial and economic disparities. Case interviews and contact tracing of people who are positive or exposed are isolating and quarantining must continue. Businesses and employers must also do their part and alert the department to outbreaks at their work sites.

Collaboration: Collaborating across all sectors and government is imperative to ensure clear messages to the public, uninterrupted supply chains for testing supplies and personal protective equipment, and unity in strategies for re-opening with as much safety as possible.

Today, Public Health has confirmed 17 new deaths and 2,039 new cases of COVID-19. Public Health anticipates receiving a backlog of cases in the coming days.

Since May, the majority of cases have occurred among people between the ages of 18 and 49 years old. People between the ages of 30 and 49 year old account for the largest proportion of cases and roughly the same proportion of cases as seen since May. Other age groups are flat or decreasing slightly.

Public Health is reporting 2,017 confirmed cases currently hospitalized and 29% of these people are confirmed cases in the ICU. There are a total of 2,552 confirmed and suspect cases that are currently hospitalized and 18% of these people are on ventilators. The hospitalization data is incomplete due to data from five non-reporting hospitals not being part of today’s update.

Testing results are available for nearly 1,649,000 individuals with 10% of all people testing positive.

“To the many families who are experiencing the profound grief of losing a loved one to COVID-19, we are so sorry for your loss. We also send our deepest sympathies to Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia who recently lost his mother to this virus,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “It has been 145 days since the COVID-19 public health emergency was declared in Los Angeles County. These past 145 days have given us time to learn a lot more about COVID-19–how to coexist with it as we await development of treatments and vaccines, and how to slow the spread to give our health system a fighting chance of treating those who fall seriously ill. We must drive compliance, containment, and collaboration efforts that will move with us into the long-term recovery that we all want to see happen as soon as possible. There is mounting evidence that these strategies work. The task in front of us is to be able to thread the needle so that we continue with our recovery journey while protecting the health and well-being of our residents, our workforce and our community. We have to do both.”

Public Health continues tracking the number of positive cases and deaths among healthcare workers related to the COVID-19 pandemic response. A total of 11,481 healthcare workers and first responders have confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County and there have been a total 74 deaths. Health care workers who are employed in skilled nursing facilities, and long-term care facilities continue to make up the highest proportion of cases at 35 percent, but their percentage has been declining as the number of cases in outpatient settings rises. Nurses (including LVNs and practical nurses) continue to account for the most deaths (45%) and those who work in skilled nursing facilities represent the largest portion of the healthcare worker deaths (65%).

To date, Public Health has identified 176,028 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 4,375 deaths. Ninety-two percent of people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 4,083 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 48% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 25% among White residents, 15% among Asian residents, 11% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, six cases and two deaths reported earlier were not LA County residents.

Of the 17 new deaths, seven people that passed away (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena) were over the age of 80, seven people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, one person who died was between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, and two people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49 years old. Fourteen people had underlying health conditions including six people over the age of 80 years old, six people between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, one person between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, and one person between the ages of 30 and 49 years old.

It’s important if someone thinks they could be positive for COVID-19 and are awaiting testing results, to stay at home and act as if they are positive. This means self-isolating for 10 days and 24 hours after symptoms and fever subside. If a person tests positive for COVID-19, they should plan on receiving a call from a public health specialist to discuss how to protect themselves and others, to find out where they may have been, and who they were in close contact with while infectious.

Public Health has a dedicated call line for confirmed cases of COVID-19. If you are positive for COVID-19 and have not yet connected with a public health specialist or need more information on services, call toll-free at 1-833-540-0473. Residents who do not have COVID-19 should continue to call 211 for resources or more information.

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

Laboratory Confirmed Cases — 176028 Total Cases*

Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) — 166652

Long Beach — 7479

Pasadena — 1897

Deaths 4375

Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 4108

Long Beach 163

Pasadena 104

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

0 to 4 2314

5 to 11 5118

12 to 17 6535

18 to 29 41024

30 to 49 58057

50 to 64 32717

65 to 79 13304

over 80 6617

Under Investigation 966

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

Female 83544

Male 82153

Other 71

Under Investigation 884

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

American Indian/Alaska Native 163

Asian 5391

Black 4727

Hispanic/Latino 54354

Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 575

White 12885

Other 24335

Under Investigation 64203

Hospitalization

Hospitalized (Ever) 12230

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

American Indian/Alaska Native 12

Asian 612

Black 438

Hispanic/Latino 1942

Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 19

White 1032

Other 28

Under Investigation 25

CITY / COMMUNITY (Rate**)

City of Agoura Hills 100 ( 479 )

City of Alhambra 820 ( 946 )

City of Arcadia 299 ( 518 )

City of Artesia 219 ( 1304 )

City of Avalon 5 ( 129 )

City of Azusa 962 ( 1922 )

City of Baldwin Park 1843 ( 2401 )

City of Bell 1038 ( 2857 )

City of Bell Gardens 1277 ( 2965 )

City of Bellflower 1593 ( 2049 )

City of Beverly Hills 530 ( 1535 )

City of Bradbury 12 ( 1123 )

City of Burbank 922 ( 860 )

City of Calabasas 193 ( 793 )

City of Carson 1165 ( 1241 )

City of Cerritos 390 ( 779 )

City of Claremont 231 ( 633 )

City of Commerce* 376 ( 2877 )

City of Compton 2603 ( 2606 )

City of Covina 881 ( 1797 )

City of Cudahy 761 ( 3126 )

City of Culver City 309 ( 775 )

City of Diamond Bar 355 ( 617 )

City of Downey 2843 ( 2488 )

City of Duarte 343 ( 1558 )

City of El Monte 2853 ( 2433 )

City of El Segundo 95 ( 566 )

City of Gardena 795 ( 1297 )

City of Glendale 2183 ( 1057 )

City of Glendora 859 ( 1628 )

City of Hawaiian Gardens 340 ( 2317 )

City of Hawthorne 1276 ( 1437 )

City of Hermosa Beach 142 ( 722 )

City of Hidden Hills 5 ( 265 )

City of Huntington Park 1917 ( 3223 )

City of Industry 21 ( 4805 )

City of Inglewood 1823 ( 1605 )

City of Irwindale 47 ( 3221 )

City of La Canada Flintridge 117 ( 565 )

City of La Habra Heights 25 ( 458 )

City of La Mirada 587 ( 1183 )

City of La Puente 982 ( 2413 )

City of La Verne 283 ( 850 )

City of Lakewood 844 ( 1050 )

City of Lancaster* 1911 ( 1183 )

City of Lawndale 428 ( 1273 )

City of Lomita 163 ( 786 )

City of Lynwood* 2245 ( 3116 )

City of Malibu 73 ( 563 )

City of Manhattan Beach 251 ( 697 )

City of Maywood 932 ( 3323 )

City of Monrovia 496 ( 1278 )

City of Montebello 1526 ( 2370 )

City of Monterey Park 575 ( 924 )

City of Norwalk 2189 ( 2034 )

City of Palmdale 2227 ( 1401 )

City of Palos Verdes Estates 69 ( 510 )

City of Paramount 1595 ( 2847 )

City of Pico Rivera 1658 ( 2579 )

City of Pomona 3206 ( 2056 )

City of Rancho Palos Verdes 212 ( 496 )

City of Redondo Beach 373 ( 543 )

City of Rolling Hills 5 ( 258 )

City of Rolling Hills Estates 31 ( 382 )

City of Rosemead 521 ( 941 )

City of San Dimas* 336 ( 973 )

City of San Fernando 566 ( 2300 )

City of San Gabriel 385 ( 940 )

City of San Marino 49 ( 369 )

City of Santa Clarita 2001 ( 908 )

City of Santa Fe Springs 338 ( 1841 )

City of Santa Monica 601 ( 650 )

City of Sierra Madre 49 ( 446 )

City of Signal Hill 168 ( 1424 )

City of South El Monte 519 ( 2485 )

City of South Gate 3081 ( 3139 )

City of South Pasadena 208 ( 798 )

City of Temple City 382 ( 1048 )

City of Torrance 958 ( 642 )

City of Vernon 8 ( 3828 )

City of Walnut 191 ( 626 )

City of West Covina 1970 ( 1820 )

City of West Hollywood 412 ( 1115 )

City of Westlake Village 22 ( 263 )

City of Whittier 1476 ( 1688 )

Los Angeles 71661 ( 1772 )

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 153 ( 1865 )

Los Angeles – Alsace 253 ( 2033 )

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 2 ( 5000 )

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 42 ( 1679 )

Los Angeles – Arleta 880 ( 2560 )

Los Angeles – Atwater Village 150 ( 1023 )

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 410 ( 1317 )

Los Angeles – Bel Air 57 ( 676 )

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 77 ( 615 )

Los Angeles – Beverlywood 104 ( 789 )

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights* 2980 ( 3430 )

Los Angeles – Brentwood 202 ( 653 )

Los Angeles – Brookside 1 ( 172 )

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 91 ( 1278 )

Los Angeles – Canoga Park 1217 ( 1864 )

Los Angeles – Carthay 167 ( 1163 )

Los Angeles – Central 1530 ( 3924 )

Los Angeles – Century City 91 ( 711 )

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 1037 ( 3071 )

Los Angeles – Chatsworth 457 ( 1233 )

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 46 ( 502 )

Los Angeles – Chinatown 75 ( 935 )

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 219 ( 1505 )

Los Angeles – Country Club Park 210 ( 1386 )

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 209 ( 1511 )

Los Angeles – Crestview 142 ( 1249 )

Los Angeles – Del Rey 235 ( 785 )

Los Angeles – Downtown* 524 ( 1905 )

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 454 ( 1147 )

Los Angeles – East Hollywood 457 ( 1560 )

Los Angeles – Echo Park 147 ( 1031 )

Los Angeles – El Sereno 780 ( 1866 )

Los Angeles – Elysian Park 65 ( 1138 )

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 169 ( 1662 )

Los Angeles – Encino 364 ( 806 )

Los Angeles – Exposition 53 ( 1594 )

Los Angeles – Exposition Park 877 ( 1952 )

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 26 ( 722 )

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 205 ( 2351 )

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 1588 ( 3347 )

Los Angeles – Glassell Park 458 ( 1449 )

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 163 ( 1514 )

Los Angeles – Granada Hills 787 ( 1352 )

Los Angeles – Green Meadows 628 ( 2920 )

Los Angeles – Hancock Park 167 ( 980 )

Los Angeles – Harbor City 340 ( 1170 )

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 595 ( 1365 )

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 12 ( 498 )

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 387 ( 2146 )

Los Angeles – Harvard Park 1068 ( 2815 )

Los Angeles – Highland Park 735 ( 1519 )

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 300 ( 2163 )

Los Angeles – Hollywood 815 ( 1194 )

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 211 ( 717 )

Los Angeles – Hyde Park 533 ( 1867 )

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 183 ( 2267 )

Los Angeles – Koreatown 781 ( 1511 )

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 54 ( 1184 )

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 596 ( 1412 )

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 389 ( 2962 )

Los Angeles – Leimert Park 214 ( 1405 )

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 779 ( 2390 )

Los Angeles – Little Armenia 298 ( 3713 )

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 346 ( 1221 )

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 50 ( 1596 )

Los Angeles – Longwood 78 ( 1812 )

Los Angeles – Los Feliz 133 ( 616 )

Los Angeles – Manchester Square 106 ( 1242 )

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 14 ( 448 )

Los Angeles – Mar Vista 223 ( 525 )

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 26 ( 596 )

Los Angeles – Melrose 1344 ( 1730 )

Los Angeles – Mid-city 220 ( 1464 )

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 115 ( 639 )

Los Angeles – Mission Hills 478 ( 1981 )

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 349 ( 1445 )

Los Angeles – North Hills 1160 ( 1884 )

Los Angeles – North Hollywood 2142 ( 1415 )

Los Angeles – Northridge 932 ( 1335 )

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 96 ( 451 )

Los Angeles – Pacoima 2094 ( 2720 )

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 18 ( 468 )

Los Angeles – Palms 399 ( 909 )

Los Angeles – Panorama City 1768 ( 2350 )

Los Angeles – Park La Brea 71 ( 523 )

Los Angeles – Pico-Union 1339 ( 3200 )

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 17 ( 532 )

Los Angeles – Playa Vista 93 ( 850 )

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 221 ( 621 )

Los Angeles – Rancho Park 57 ( 869 )

Los Angeles – Regent Square 21 ( 755 )

Los Angeles – Reseda 1466 ( 1913 )

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 68 ( 1467 )

Los Angeles – Reynier Village 27 ( 639 )

Los Angeles – San Pedro* 1499 ( 1921 )

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 31 ( 698 )

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 655 ( 751 )

Los Angeles – Silverlake 445 ( 1009 )

Los Angeles – South Carthay 78 ( 736 )

Los Angeles – South Park 1408 ( 3709 )

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 99 ( 2160 )

Los Angeles – Studio City 181 ( 807 )

Los Angeles – Sun Valley 905 ( 1724 )

Los Angeles – Sunland 315 ( 1544 )

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 4 ( 618 )

Los Angeles – Sylmar* 2075 ( 2518 )

Los Angeles – Tarzana 473 ( 1532 )

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 856 ( 2168 )

Los Angeles – Thai Town 102 ( 1040 )

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 72 ( 827 )

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 17 ( 1302 )

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 11 ( 592 )

Los Angeles – Tujunga 257 ( 924 )

Los Angeles – University Hills 42 ( 1225 )

Los Angeles – University Park 531 ( 1934 )

Los Angeles – Valley Glen 361 ( 1203 )

Los Angeles – Valley Village 383 ( 1549 )

Los Angeles – Van Nuys 1782 ( 1912 )

Los Angeles – Venice 188 ( 555 )

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 513 ( 2983 )

Los Angeles – Vermont Square 233 ( 3043 )

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 1285 ( 3120 )

Los Angeles – Vernon Central 2063 ( 3967 )

Los Angeles – Victoria Park 132 ( 1572 )

Los Angeles – View Heights 26 ( 704 )

Los Angeles – Watts 1224 ( 2868 )

Los Angeles – Wellington Square 84 ( 1709 )

Los Angeles – West Adams 616 ( 2229 )

Los Angeles – West Hills 352 ( 868 )

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 350 ( 930 )

Los Angeles – West Vernon 1538 ( 2867 )

Los Angeles – Westchester 271 ( 525 )

Los Angeles – Westlake 1814 ( 3056 )

Los Angeles – Westwood 227 ( 420 )

Los Angeles – Wholesale District* 1851 ( 5123 )

Los Angeles – Wilmington 1087 ( 1924 )

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 747 ( 1489 )

Los Angeles – Winnetka 813 ( 1570 )

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 598 ( 879 )

Unincorporated – Acton 40 ( 502 )

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 18 ( 433 )

Unincorporated – Altadena 418 ( 958 )

Unincorporated – Anaverde 5 ( 332 )

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 3 ( 241 )

Unincorporated – Arcadia 67 ( 839 )

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 1013 ( 2387 )

Unincorporated – Athens Village 141 ( 2879 )

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 177 ( 2613 )

Unincorporated – Azusa 335 ( 2104 )

Unincorporated – Bassett 459 ( 3098 )

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 1 ( 93 )

Unincorporated – Bradbury 4 ( 3704 )

Unincorporated – Canyon Country 75 ( 970 )

Unincorporated – Castaic* 1851 ( 6807 )

Unincorporated – Cerritos 9 ( 1533 )

Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Claremont 3 ( 427 )

Unincorporated – Covina 282 ( 1677 )

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 220 ( 1674 )

Unincorporated – Del Aire 46 ( 1047 )

Unincorporated – Del Rey 1 ( 314 )

Unincorporated – Del Sur 7 ( 290 )

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 21 ( 842 )

Unincorporated – Duarte 80 ( 1807 )

Unincorporated – East Covina 4 ( 1216 )

Unincorporated – East La Mirada 73 ( 1379 )

Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 4206 ( 3358 )

Unincorporated – East Pasadena 42 ( 656 )

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 434 ( 2835 )

Unincorporated – East Whittier 51 ( 961 )

Unincorporated – El Camino Village 100 ( 1138 )

Unincorporated – El Monte 6 ( 4138 )

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 5 ( 301 )

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 2287 ( 3535 )

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Glendora 5 ( 758 )

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 676 ( 1209 )

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Hawthorne 39 ( 1551 )

Unincorporated – Hi Vista 1 ( 91 )

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 17 ( 1204 )

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 108 ( 545 )

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – La Rambla 70 ( 3373 )

Unincorporated – La Verne* 19 ( 931 )

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 55 ( 778 )

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 1 ( 150 )

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 120 ( 924 )

Unincorporated – Lake Manor 13 ( 791 )

Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Lennox 430 ( 1908 )

Unincorporated – Leona Valley 15 ( 857 )

Unincorporated – Littlerock 46 ( 1144 )

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 4 ( 308 )

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 53 ( 1485 )

Unincorporated – Llano 2 ( 228 )

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 50 ( 531 )

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Monrovia 59 ( 1520 )

Unincorporated – Newhall 4 ( 1818 )

Unincorporated – North Lancaster 15 ( 1252 )

Unincorporated – North Whittier 138 ( 1651 )

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 225 ( 936 )

Unincorporated – Padua Hills 1 ( 465 )

Unincorporated – Palmdale 15 ( 1781 )

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 2 ( 322 )

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 14 ( 716 )

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 18 ( 2908 )

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Pomona 9 ( 464 )

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 113 ( 876 )

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 55 ( 2067 )

Unincorporated – Roosevelt 4 ( 430 )

Unincorporated – Rosewood 16 ( 1244 )

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 14 ( 1174 )

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 61 ( 1815 )

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 437 ( 856 )

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 451 ( 2230 )

Unincorporated – San Pasqual 7 ( 344 )

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 3 ( 974 )

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 6 ( 2247 )

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains* 76 ( 408 )

Unincorporated – Saugus 12 ( 7742 )

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 1 ( 281 )

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 1 ( 220 )

Unincorporated – South El Monte 56 ( 3120 )

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 125 ( 1413 )

Unincorporated – South Whittier 1097 ( 1852 )

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 11 ( 1408 )

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 104 ( 496 )

Unincorporated – Sun Village 86 ( 1425 )

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 28 ( 2160 )

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 9 ( 543 )

Unincorporated – Val Verde 41 ( 1239 )

Unincorporated – Valencia 32 ( 1042 )

Unincorporated – Valinda 514 ( 2199 )

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 101 ( 868 )

Unincorporated – Walnut Park 491 ( 3042 )

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 3 ( 199 )

Unincorporated – West Carson 258 ( 1168 )

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – West LA 35 ( 3676 )

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 262 ( 2664 )

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 18 ( 1325 )

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 632 ( 2347 )

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 4 ( 308 )

Unincorporated – Westhills 8 ( 954 )

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 35 ( 950 )

Unincorporated – Whittier 51 ( 1348 )

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Willowbrook 984 ( 2818 )

Unincorporated – Wiseburn 92 ( 1526 )

– Under Investigation 4636

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Six cases and two deaths previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction. * Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community. **Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/ncov2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- ncov/index.html Spanish https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html

World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

The Department of Public Health is committed to promoting health equity and ensuring optimal health and well-being for all 10 million residents of Los Angeles County. Through a variety of programs, community partnerships and services, Public Health oversees environmental health, disease control, and community and family health. Nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health comprises nearly 4,500 employees and has an annual budget of $1.2 billion. To learn more about Los Angeles County Public Health, please visit www.publichealth .lacounty.gov, and follow LA County Public Health on social media at twitter.com/lacounty.gov, and follow LA County Public Health on social media at twitter.com/lapublichealth, facebook.com/lapublichealth, instagram.com/lapublichealth and youtube.com/lapublichealth.

