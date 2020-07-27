0 New Deaths and 1,703 New Cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County – Data is incomplete due to delays in the State electronic lab reporting system

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 10 new deaths and 1,703 new cases of COVID-19.

The data reported today is incomplete due to delays in the State electronic lab reporting system. The number of cases is expected to increase in the coming days once the data becomes available.

Public Health is reporting 2,033 confirmed cases currently hospitalized and 31% of these people are confirmed cases in the ICU. There are a total of 2,628 confirmed and suspect cases that are currently hospitalized and 16% of these people are on ventilators. The hospitalization data is incomplete due to data from six non-reporting hospitals not being part of today’s update.

To date, Public Health has identified 173,995 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 4,360 deaths.

Of the 10 new deaths, three people that passed away (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena) were over the age of 80, three people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, one person who died was between the ages of 50 and 64 years old, and one person who died was between the ages of 30 and 49 years old. Seven people had underlying health conditions including three people over the age of 80 years old, three people between the ages of 65 and 79 years old, and one person between the ages of 50 and 64 years old. Two deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach. Cumulatively, 92% percent of people who died from COVID-19 had underlying health conditions.

Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 4,069 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 48% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 25% among White residents, 15% among Asian residents, 11% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 33 cases and one death reported earlier were not LA County residents.

Testing results are available for nearly 1,640,000 individuals with 10% of all people testing positive.

“We send our condolences and prayers to our neighbors who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 including the families and colleagues mourning two devoted first responders — a City of Los Angeles Fire Department firefighter and a Los Angeles Police Department officer,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “The actions each of us take affect the lives of others including the very people we rely on to protect us — first responders and healthcare workers. We know that staying physically distant from people not in your household, wearing face coverings and washing hands frequently works to slow the spread of COVID-19 and saves lives. This pandemic has been tragic for many and frustrating and exhausting for most. We know the sooner we get back to slowing the spread the sooner we can move forward on our recovery journey.”

Public Health is asking business owners to renew their commitment to infectious disease control measures and adhere to the Health Officer Order. They are urged to take immediate action to implement strategies that protect workers and customers. The Health Officer Order mandates all indoor operations at many businesses must be suspended. This includes the closure of indoor operations at restaurants, houses of worship, gyms and fitness centers, museums, hair salons and barbershops and personal care services. Violations of the Health Officer Order can result in citations, fines, and the full closure of non-compliant facilities.

It’s important if someone thinks they could be positive for COVID-19 and are awaiting testing results, to stay at home and act as if they are positive. This means self-isolating for 10 days and 24 hours after symptoms and fever subside. If a person tests positive for COVID-19, they should plan on receiving a call from a public health specialist to discuss how to protect themselves and others, to find out where they may have been, and who they were in close contact with while infectious.

Public Health has a dedicated call line for confirmed cases of COVID-19. If you are positive for COVID-19 and have not yet connected with a public health specialist or need more information on services, call toll-free at 1-833-540-0473. Residents who do not have COVID-19 should continue to call 211 for resources or more information.

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Laboratory Confirmed Cases — 173995 Total Cases*

Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) — 164641

Long Beach — 7479

Pasadena — 1875

Deaths 4360

Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 4093

Long Beach 163

Pasadena 104

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

0 to 4 2276

5 to 11 5010

12 to 17 6403

18 to 29 40436

30 to 49 57413

50 to 64 32387

65 to 79 13186

over 80 6579

Under Investigation 951

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

Female 82507

Male 81202

Other 70

Under Investigation 862

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

American Indian/Alaska Native 161

Asian 5337

Black 4687

Hispanic/Latino 53203

Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 573

White 12787

Other 24274

Under Investigation 63619

Hospitalization

Hospitalized (Ever) 12215

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

American Indian/Alaska Native 11

Asian 609

Black 438

Hispanic/Latino 1938

Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 19

White 1025

Other 29

Under Investigation 24

CITY / COMMUNITY (Rate**)

City of Agoura Hills 100 ( 479 )

City of Alhambra 812 ( 936 )

City of Arcadia 292 ( 506 )

City of Artesia 217 ( 1292 )

City of Avalon 5 ( 129 )

City of Azusa 938 ( 1875 )

City of Baldwin Park 1807 ( 2354 )

City of Bell 1025 ( 2821 )

City of Bell Gardens 1259 ( 2923 )

City of Bellflower 1584 ( 2038 )

City of Beverly Hills 530 ( 1535 )

City of Bradbury 9 ( 842 )

City of Burbank 909 ( 848 )

City of Calabasas 192 ( 789 )

City of Carson 1153 ( 1229 )

City of Cerritos 388 ( 775 )

City of Claremont 226 ( 619 )

City of Commerce* 372 ( 2846 )

City of Compton 2579 ( 2581 )

City of Covina 869 ( 1772 )

City of Cudahy 754 ( 3097 )

City of Culver City 307 ( 770 )

City of Diamond Bar 353 ( 614 )

City of Downey 2828 ( 2475 )

City of Duarte 337 ( 1531 )

City of El Monte 2825 ( 2409 )

City of El Segundo 95 ( 566 )

City of Gardena 786 ( 1282 )

City of Glendale 2159 ( 1046 )

City of Glendora 850 ( 1611 )

City of Hawaiian Gardens 337 ( 2296 )

City of Hawthorne 1251 ( 1409 )

City of Hermosa Beach 142 ( 722 )

City of Hidden Hills 5 ( 265 )

City of Huntington Park 1889 ( 3176 )

City of Industry 20 ( 4577 )

City of Inglewood 1791 ( 1577 )

City of Irwindale 47 ( 3221 )

City of La Canada Flintridge 115 ( 556 )

City of La Habra Heights 25 ( 458 )

City of La Mirada 579 ( 1167 )

City of La Puente 967 ( 2376 )

City of La Verne 277 ( 832 )

City of Lakewood 839 ( 1044 )

City of Lancaster* 1897 ( 1174 )

City of Lawndale 425 ( 1264 )

City of Lomita 162 ( 782 )

City of Lynwood* 2223 ( 3085 )

City of Malibu 73 ( 563 )

City of Manhattan Beach 250 ( 694 )

City of Maywood 919 ( 3276 )

City of Monrovia 486 ( 1253 )

City of Montebello 1509 ( 2344 )

City of Monterey Park 564 ( 906 )

City of Norwalk 2168 ( 2014 )

City of Palmdale 2209 ( 1390 )

City of Palos Verdes Estates 68 ( 503 )

City of Paramount 1587 ( 2833 )

City of Pico Rivera 1649 ( 2565 )

City of Pomona 3160 ( 2027 )

City of Rancho Palos Verdes 211 ( 494 )

City of Redondo Beach 369 ( 537 )

City of Rolling Hills 5 ( 258 )

City of Rolling Hills Estates 30 ( 370 )

City of Rosemead 511 ( 923 )

City of San Dimas* 333 ( 965 )

City of San Fernando 548 ( 2227 )

City of San Gabriel 378 ( 923 )

City of San Marino 45 ( 339 )

City of Santa Clarita 1975 ( 896 )

City of Santa Fe Springs 338 ( 1841 )

City of Santa Monica 594 ( 643 )

City of Sierra Madre 49 ( 446 )

City of Signal Hill 165 ( 1399 )

City of South El Monte 511 ( 2447 )

City of South Gate 3051 ( 3108 )

City of South Pasadena 208 ( 798 )

City of Temple City 380 ( 1042 )

City of Torrance 947 ( 634 )

City of Vernon 8 ( 3828 )

City of Walnut 188 ( 616 )

City of West Covina 1940 ( 1792 )

City of West Hollywood 409 ( 1107 )

City of Westlake Village 21 ( 251 )

City of Whittier 1464 ( 1674 )

Los Angeles 70756 ( 1749 )

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 151 ( 1841 )

Los Angeles – Alsace 251 ( 2017 )

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 2 ( 5000 )

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 42 ( 1679 )

Los Angeles – Arleta 858 ( 2496 )

Los Angeles – Atwater Village 146 ( 995 )

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 407 ( 1308 )

Los Angeles – Bel Air 57 ( 676 )

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 76 ( 607 )

Los Angeles – Beverlywood 103 ( 782 )

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights* 2932 ( 3375 )

Los Angeles – Brentwood 200 ( 646 )

Los Angeles – Brookside 1 ( 172 )

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 91 ( 1278 )

Los Angeles – Canoga Park 1198 ( 1835 )

Los Angeles – Carthay 167 ( 1163 )

Los Angeles – Central 1511 ( 3875 )

Los Angeles – Century City 89 ( 696 )

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 1027 ( 3042 )

Los Angeles – Chatsworth 451 ( 1217 )

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 46 ( 502 )

Los Angeles – Chinatown 73 ( 910 )

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 216 ( 1484 )

Los Angeles – Country Club Park 209 ( 1379 )

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 206 ( 1490 )

Los Angeles – Crestview 141 ( 1240 )

Los Angeles – Del Rey 232 ( 775 )

Los Angeles – Downtown* 517 ( 1880 )

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 449 ( 1134 )

Los Angeles – East Hollywood 452 ( 1543 )

Los Angeles – Echo Park 147 ( 1031 )

Los Angeles – El Sereno 759 ( 1815 )

Los Angeles – Elysian Park 64 ( 1120 )

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 167 ( 1642 )

Los Angeles – Encino 362 ( 801 )

Los Angeles – Exposition 53 ( 1594 )

Los Angeles – Exposition Park 866 ( 1928 )

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 26 ( 722 )

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 202 ( 2316 )

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 1575 ( 3320 )

Los Angeles – Glassell Park 450 ( 1424 )

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 160 ( 1486 )

Los Angeles – Granada Hills 779 ( 1339 )

Los Angeles – Green Meadows 623 ( 2897 )

Los Angeles – Hancock Park 167 ( 980 )

Los Angeles – Harbor City 340 ( 1170 )

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 581 ( 1333 )

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 12 ( 498 )

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 380 ( 2107 )

Los Angeles – Harvard Park 1048 ( 2763 )

Los Angeles – Highland Park 722 ( 1492 )

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 295 ( 2127 )

Los Angeles – Hollywood 804 ( 1178 )

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 207 ( 703 )

Los Angeles – Hyde Park 528 ( 1850 )

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 179 ( 2217 )

Los Angeles – Koreatown 764 ( 1478 )

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 54 ( 1184 )

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 586 ( 1388 )

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 387 ( 2947 )

Los Angeles – Leimert Park 211 ( 1385 )

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 768 ( 2356 )

Los Angeles – Little Armenia 295 ( 3676 )

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 344 ( 1214 )

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 48 ( 1532 )

Los Angeles – Longwood 78 ( 1812 )

Los Angeles – Los Feliz 129 ( 597 )

Los Angeles – Manchester Square 104 ( 1218 )

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 14 ( 448 )

Los Angeles – Mar Vista 222 ( 523 )

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 25 ( 573 )

Los Angeles – Melrose 1327 ( 1708 )

Los Angeles – Mid-city 217 ( 1444 )

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 115 ( 639 )

Los Angeles – Mission Hills 472 ( 1957 )

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 336 ( 1392 )

Los Angeles – North Hills 1146 ( 1861 )

Los Angeles – North Hollywood 2110 ( 1393 )

Los Angeles – Northridge 915 ( 1311 )

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 96 ( 451 )

Los Angeles – Pacoima 2059 ( 2675 )

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 18 ( 468 )

Los Angeles – Palms 396 ( 903 )

Los Angeles – Panorama City 1757 ( 2335 )

Los Angeles – Park La Brea 70 ( 515 )

Los Angeles – Pico-Union 1328 ( 3174 )

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 17 ( 532 )

Los Angeles – Playa Vista 92 ( 840 )

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 219 ( 615 )

Los Angeles – Rancho Park 57 ( 869 )

Los Angeles – Regent Square 21 ( 755 )

Los Angeles – Reseda 1446 ( 1887 )

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 66 ( 1424 )

Los Angeles – Reynier Village 27 ( 639 )

Los Angeles – San Pedro* 1489 ( 1908 )

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 31 ( 698 )

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 645 ( 739 )

Los Angeles – Silverlake 440 ( 998 )

Los Angeles – South Carthay 77 ( 727 )

Los Angeles – South Park 1387 ( 3654 )

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 98 ( 2138 )

Los Angeles – Studio City 180 ( 802 )

Los Angeles – Sun Valley 886 ( 1688 )

Los Angeles – Sunland 313 ( 1534 )

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 4 ( 618 )

Los Angeles – Sylmar* 2056 ( 2495 )

Los Angeles – Tarzana 470 ( 1522 )

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 848 ( 2148 )

Los Angeles – Thai Town 99 ( 1009 )

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 72 ( 827 )

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 17 ( 1302 )

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 11 ( 592 )

Los Angeles – Tujunga 252 ( 906 )

Los Angeles – University Hills 42 ( 1225 )

Los Angeles – University Park 525 ( 1912 )

Los Angeles – Valley Glen 347 ( 1156 )

Los Angeles – Valley Village 382 ( 1545 )

Los Angeles – Van Nuys 1758 ( 1886 )

Los Angeles – Venice 188 ( 555 )

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 510 ( 2965 )

Los Angeles – Vermont Square 232 ( 3030 )

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 1265 ( 3071 )

Los Angeles – Vernon Central 2043 ( 3929 )

Los Angeles – Victoria Park 130 ( 1548 )

Los Angeles – View Heights 25 ( 677 )

Los Angeles – Watts 1207 ( 2828 )

Los Angeles – Wellington Square 81 ( 1648 )

Los Angeles – West Adams 612 ( 2215 )

Los Angeles – West Hills 349 ( 861 )

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 347 ( 922 )

Los Angeles – West Vernon 1526 ( 2845 )

Los Angeles – Westchester 269 ( 521 )

Los Angeles – Westlake 1806 ( 3043 )

Los Angeles – Westwood 225 ( 416 )

Los Angeles – Wholesale District* 1836 ( 5082 )

Los Angeles – Wilmington 1073 ( 1900 )

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 731 ( 1457 )

Los Angeles – Winnetka 801 ( 1547 )

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 591 ( 868 )

Unincorporated – Acton 40 ( 502 )

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 17 ( 409 )

Unincorporated – Altadena 415 ( 951 )

Unincorporated – Anaverde 5 ( 332 )

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 3 ( 241 )

Unincorporated – Arcadia 65 ( 814 )

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 987 ( 2326 )

Unincorporated – Athens Village 134 ( 2736 )

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 173 ( 2554 )

Unincorporated – Azusa 325 ( 2041 )

Unincorporated – Bassett 450 ( 3037 )

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 1 ( 93 )

Unincorporated – Bradbury 4 ( 3704 )

Unincorporated – Canyon Country 75 ( 970 )

Unincorporated – Castaic* 1850 ( 6804 )

Unincorporated – Cerritos 9 ( 1533 )

Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Claremont 3 ( 427 )

Unincorporated – Covina 281 ( 1671 )

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 217 ( 1651 )

Unincorporated – Del Aire 46 ( 1047 )

Unincorporated – Del Rey 1 ( 314 )

Unincorporated – Del Sur 6 ( 248 )

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 21 ( 842 )

Unincorporated – Duarte 79 ( 1784 )

Unincorporated – East Covina 4 ( 1216 )

Unincorporated – East La Mirada 73 ( 1379 )

Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 4148 ( 3311 )

Unincorporated – East Pasadena 42 ( 656 )

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 430 ( 2809 )

Unincorporated – East Whittier 51 ( 961 )

Unincorporated – El Camino Village 100 ( 1138 )

Unincorporated – El Monte 5 ( 3448 )

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 5 ( 301 )

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 2245 ( 3470 )

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Glendora 4 ( 606 )

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 676 ( 1209 )

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Hawthorne 37 ( 1472 )

Unincorporated – Hi Vista 1 ( 91 )

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 15 ( 1062 )

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 104 ( 525 )

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – La Rambla 70 ( 3373 )

Unincorporated – La Verne* 19 ( 931 )

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 54 ( 764 )

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 1 ( 150 )

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 118 ( 908 )

Unincorporated – Lake Manor 13 ( 791 )

Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Lennox 420 ( 1863 )

Unincorporated – Leona Valley 15 ( 857 )

Unincorporated – Littlerock 43 ( 1069 )

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 4 ( 308 )

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 53 ( 1485 )

Unincorporated – Llano 2 ( 228 )

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 49 ( 521 )

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Monrovia 59 ( 1520 )

Unincorporated – Newhall 4 ( 1818 )

Unincorporated – North Lancaster 15 ( 1252 )

Unincorporated – North Whittier 137 ( 1639 )

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 222 ( 924 )

Unincorporated – Padua Hills 1 ( 465 )

Unincorporated – Palmdale 15 ( 1781 )

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 2 ( 322 )

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 14 ( 716 )

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 17 ( 2746 )

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Pomona 9 ( 464 )

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 112 ( 868 )

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 55 ( 2067 )

Unincorporated – Roosevelt 4 ( 430 )

Unincorporated – Rosewood 16 ( 1244 )

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 14 ( 1174 )

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 59 ( 1755 )

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 436 ( 855 )

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 447 ( 2211 )

Unincorporated – San Pasqual 7 ( 344 )

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 3 ( 974 )

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 6 ( 2247 )

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains* 76 ( 408 )

Unincorporated – Saugus 12 ( 7742 )

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 1 ( 281 )

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 1 ( 220 )

Unincorporated – South El Monte 53 ( 2953 )

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 124 ( 1401 )

Unincorporated – South Whittier 1095 ( 1849 )

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 11 ( 1408 )

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 103 ( 491 )

Unincorporated – Sun Village 86 ( 1425 )

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 27 ( 2083 )

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 9 ( 543 )

Unincorporated – Val Verde 41 ( 1239 )

Unincorporated – Valencia 32 ( 1042 )

Unincorporated – Valinda 508 ( 2174 )

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 101 ( 868 )

Unincorporated – Walnut Park 487 ( 3017 )

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 3 ( 199 )

Unincorporated – West Carson 257 ( 1164 )

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – West LA 34 ( 3571 )

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 260 ( 2644 )

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 18 ( 1325 )

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 627 ( 2329 )

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 4 ( 308 )

Unincorporated – Westhills 8 ( 954 )

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 33 ( 896 )

Unincorporated – Whittier 51 ( 1348 )

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Willowbrook 975 ( 2793 )

Unincorporated – Wiseburn 88 ( 1460 )

– Under Investigation 4574

These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. 33 cases and one death previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction. * Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community. **Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/

California Department of Public Health www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/ncov2019.aspx

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- ncov/index.html Spanish https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html

World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus

LA County residents can also call 2-1-1

The Department of Public Health is committed to promoting health equity and ensuring optimal health and well-being for all 10 million residents of Los Angeles County. Through a variety of programs, community partnerships and services, Public Health oversees environmental health, disease control, and community and family health. Nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health comprises nearly 4,500 employees and has an annual budget of $1.2 billion. To learn more about Los Angeles County Public Health, please visit www.publichealth .lacounty.gov, and follow LA County Public Health on social media at twitter.com/lacounty.gov, and follow LA County Public Health on social media at twitter.com/lapublichealth, facebook.com/lapublichealth, instagram.com/lapublichealth and youtube.com/lapublichealth.

