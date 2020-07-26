Vietnam Vet Pepper Sprayed in Portland for No Reason by Trump’s Gestapo Goon Squad

STAFF REPORT

Vietnam Vet Mike Hastie is giving the Trump SS Gestapo a stern non-threatening lecture when another Trump Secret Policeman surprises Hastie and blasts him at close range with pepper spray square in the face. Another is seen pushing a defenseless Hastie aside at they Goose-step by the crowd. Video by @andrewkimmel.

Mike Hastie, who served as an Army medic in Vietnam, was protesting along with thousands of other Black Lives Matter supporters in Portland, Oregon.

