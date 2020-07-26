Socialize

Vietnam Vet Pepper Sprayed in Portland for No Reason by Trump’s Gestapo Goon Squad

STAFF REPORT

Vietnam Vet Mike Hastie is giving the Trump SS Gestapo a stern non-threatening lecture when another Trump Secret Policeman surprises Hastie and blasts him at close range with pepper spray square in the face. Another is seen pushing a defenseless Hastie aside at they Goose-step by the crowd. Video by @andrewkimmel.

Mike Hastie, who served as an Army medic in Vietnam, was protesting along with thousands of other Black Lives Matter supporters in Portland, Oregon.

 

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.