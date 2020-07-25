Paramount DUI Checkpoint Nets 13 Arrests

Paramount, Calif. – Two (2) were arrested for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and one (1) was arrested for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Marijuana while conducting a DUI checkpoint on July 24, 2020.

The checkpoint was held on Paramount Blvd., at All American City Way from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Eight (8) drivers were arrested and released for operating a vehicle unlicensed or with a suspended/revoked license, six (6) vehicles were towed. Two (2) were arrested for other criminal charges, including Reckless Driving and an Outstanding Warrant.

Checkpoint locations are based on a history of crashes and DUI arrests. The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired.

As businesses continue to reopen, including bars and restaurants, impaired driving remains a top traffic safety concern.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department will continue to hold DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoints throughout the year.

Funding for this checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

