Shooting Death 3400 blk of Durfee Avenue, City of El Monte

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau detectives are responding to the 3400 blk of Durfee Avenue in the City of El Monte, to assist El Monte Police Department personnel investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a male adult.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org

