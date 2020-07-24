Public Health Unveils Compliance Plan to Enforce Orders – 49 New Deaths and 2,014 New Cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County

July 24, 2020

As health inspectors continue to conduct visits to ensure infection control measures are in place in businesses across the County, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has created a tiered compliance and enforcement plan that will include citations and fines for businesses that continue to violate Health Officer Orders.

Since March, Public Health received a total of 17,808 Health Officer Order complaints and investigated more than 17,000 restaurants, more than 3,500 grocery stores, more than 600 pools, and more than 3,000 other businesses.

Twenty-six restaurants, one grocery store, one pool and 67 other businesses were shut down for Health Officer Order violations. Most of the businesses under investigation either came into compliance or were working to come into compliance and that’s why they were not closed.

Compliance with the Health Officer Orders is paramount for the long-term reopening of many economic sectors while ensuring the public health and safety of residents, which includes consumers and those who make up the workforce of these sectors.

Beginning at the end of August, fines will be issued to businesses that are non-compliant that can range from $100 for the first offense to $500 and a 30 day permit suspension for multiple offenses. This includes businesses licensed and permitted by the department and those that are not.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with families experiencing the grief of losing a loved one to COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “I’m pleased that we’re seeing great compliance in some areas and we want to continue to see that. But we need to plan for the long-term reopening of our economic sectors while ensuring the public health and safety of our residents and our workforce. We want to be reasonable and work with business owners, but we also know that time is of the essence to slow the spread of this virus and protect the health of workers, customers, and their families.”

Health Officer Orders are in place to prevent more cases, more serious illnesses, increased hospitalizations and more deaths. Current Orders require business owners to close indoor operations at many businesses and take immediate action to implement strategies that protect workers and customers.

Today, Public Health has confirmed 49 new deaths and 2,014 new cases of COVID-19. To date, Public Health has identified 166,848 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County, and a total of 4,262 deaths.

Of the 49 new deaths, 30 people that passed away (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena) were over the age of 65 years old, 10 people who died were between the ages of 41 and 65 years, and seven people who died were between the ages of 18 and 40 years old. Thirty-eight people had underlying health conditions including 25 people over the age of 65 years old, 10 people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old and three people between the ages of 18 and 40 years old. One death was reported by the City of Long Beach and one death was reported by the City of Pasadena. There are 2,210 confirmed cases currently hospitalized, 28% of these people are confirmed cases in the ICU and 19% are confirmed cases on ventilators. The number of hospitalizations has remained over 2,200 for five consecutive days.

Testing results are available for nearly 1,593,000 individuals with 10% of all people testing positive.

Ninety-two percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 3,976 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 47% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 26% among White residents, 15% among Asian residents, 11% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 36 cases reported earlier were not LA County residents.

Because this virus is easily transmitted among people in contact with each other, business owners and residents must do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19. Public Health urges everyone to avoid the Three C’s: Crowded places, Confined spaces and Close contact with others not in your household. Everyone should always wear a face covering securely over your nose and mouth and keep six feet apart from others not in your household when out in public. Public Health reminds everyone that you remain safer at home.

It is important if someone thinks they could be positive for COVID-19 and are awaiting testing results, to stay at home and act as if they are positive. This means self-isolating for 10 days and 24 hours after symptoms and fever subside. If a person has a positive lab result for COVID-19, expect a public health specialist from LA County Public Health to contact them by phone to interview about possible exposures and to identify others who may have also been exposed to the infection. The information is protected and cannot be shared with others except in emergency situations. A public health specialist will never ask for a social security number, payment or documented status.

Public Health has a dedicated call line for confirmed cases of COVID-19. If you are positive for COVID-19 and have not yet connected with a public health specialist or need more information on services, call toll-free at 1-833-540-0473. Residents who do not have COVID-19 should continue to call 211 for resources or more information.

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website,

www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

Laboratory Confirmed Cases — 166848 Total Cases*

Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) — 157983

Long Beach — 7063

Pasadena — 1802

Deaths 4262

Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 3998

Long Beach 161

Pasadena 103

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

0 to 17 — 12910

18 to 40 –70870

41 to 65 –55397

over 65 –17899

Under Investigation –907

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

Female 79051

Male 78054

Other 65

Under Investigation 813

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

American Indian/Alaska Native 153

Asian 5125

Black 4451

Hispanic/Latino 49937

Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 547

White 12205

Other 23534

Under Investigation 62031

Hospitalization

Hospitalized (Ever) 11960

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

American Indian/Alaska Native 10

Asian 600

Black 424

Hispanic/Latino 1882

Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 16

White 1016

Other 28

Under Investigation 22

CITY / COMMUNITY (Rate**)

CCity of Agoura Hills 96 ( 460 )

City of Alhambra 765 ( 882 )

City of Arcadia 281 ( 487 )

City of Artesia 204 ( 1215 )

City of Avalon 5 ( 129 )

City of Azusa 878 ( 1755 )

City of Baldwin Park 1729 ( 2252 )

City of Bell 984 ( 2708 )

City of Bell Gardens 1198 ( 2781 )

City of Bellflower 1508 ( 1940 )

City of Beverly Hills 523 ( 1515 )

City of Bradbury 7 ( 655 )

City of Burbank 869 ( 811 )

City of Calabasas 185 ( 761 )

City of Carson 1094 ( 1166 )

City of Cerritos 371 ( 741 )

City of Claremont 214 ( 587 )

City of Commerce* 360 ( 2755 )

City of Compton 2454 ( 2456 )

City of Covina 837 ( 1707 )

City of Cudahy 734 ( 3015 )

City of Culver City 301 ( 755 )

City of Diamond Bar 341 ( 593 )

City of Downey 2748 ( 2405 )

City of Duarte 322 ( 1463 )

City of El Monte 2691 ( 2295 )

City of El Segundo 94 ( 560 )

City of Gardena 754 ( 1230 )

City of Glendale 2081 ( 1008 )

City of Glendora 811 ( 1537 )

City of Hawaiian Gardens 322 ( 2194 )

City of Hawthorne 1202 ( 1354 )

City of Hermosa Beach 139 ( 707 )

City of Hidden Hills 5 ( 265 )

City of Huntington Park 1815 ( 3051 )

City of Industry 20 ( 4577 )

City of Inglewood 1717 ( 1512 )

City of Irwindale 45 ( 3084 )

City of La Canada Flintridge 109 ( 527 )

City of La Habra Heights 24 ( 440 )

City of La Mirada 563 ( 1135 )

City of La Puente 911 ( 2238 )

City of La Verne 259 ( 778 )

City of Lakewood 815 ( 1014 )

City of Lancaster* 1803 ( 1116 )

City of Lawndale 407 ( 1211 )

City of Lomita 156 ( 753 )

City of Lynwood* 2144 ( 2976 )

City of Malibu 73 ( 563 )

City of Manhattan Beach 242 ( 672 )

City of Maywood 886 ( 3159 )

City of Monrovia 466 ( 1201 )

City of Montebello 1458 ( 2265 )

City of Monterey Park 540 ( 867 )

City of Norwalk 2078 ( 1931 )

City of Palmdale 2121 ( 1334 )

City of Palos Verdes Estates 65 ( 481 )

City of Paramount 1536 ( 2742 )

City of Pico Rivera 1592 ( 2477 )

City of Pomona 2957 ( 1896 )

City of Rancho Palos Verdes 207 ( 484 )

City of Redondo Beach 365 ( 531 )

City of Rolling Hills 5 ( 258 )

City of Rolling Hills Estates 30 ( 370 )

City of Rosemead 485 ( 876 )

City of San Dimas* 323 ( 936 )

City of San Fernando 513 ( 2084 )

City of San Gabriel 363 ( 886 )

City of San Marino 44 ( 331 )

City of Santa Clarita 1903 ( 863 )

City of Santa Fe Springs 326 ( 1775 )

City of Santa Monica 574 ( 621 )

City of Sierra Madre 45 ( 410 )

City of Signal Hill 160 ( 1356 )

City of South El Monte 480 ( 2298 )

City of South Gate 2929 ( 2984 )

City of South Pasadena 205 ( 787 )

City of Temple City 369 ( 1012 )

City of Torrance 919 ( 616 )

City of Vernon 20 ( 9569 )

City of Walnut 178 ( 583 )

City of West Covina 1852 ( 1711 )

City of West Hollywood 400 ( 1083 )

City of Westlake Village 21 ( 251 )

City of Whittier 1394 ( 1594 )

Los Angeles 67894 ( 1679 )

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 148 ( 1804 )

Los Angeles – Alsace 240 ( 1928 )

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 2 ( 5000 )

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 42 ( 1679 )

Los Angeles – Arleta 810 ( 2357 )

Los Angeles – Atwater Village 143 ( 975 )

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 394 ( 1266 )

Los Angeles – Bel Air 57 ( 676 )

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 74 ( 591 )

Los Angeles – Beverlywood 102 ( 774 )

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights* 2793 ( 3215 )

Los Angeles – Brentwood 193 ( 623 )

Los Angeles – Brookside 1 ( 172 )

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 86 ( 1208 )

Los Angeles – Canoga Park 1138 ( 1743 )

Los Angeles – Carthay 166 ( 1156 )

Los Angeles – Central 1458 ( 3739 )

Los Angeles – Century City 91 ( 711 )

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 989 ( 2929 )

Los Angeles – Chatsworth 428 ( 1155 )

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 45 ( 491 )

Los Angeles – Chinatown 68 ( 848 )

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 206 ( 1416 )

Los Angeles – Country Club Park 208 ( 1373 )

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 188 ( 1359 )

Los Angeles – Crestview 141 ( 1240 )

Los Angeles – Del Rey 225 ( 752 )

Los Angeles – Downtown* 504 ( 1832 )

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 435 ( 1099 )

Los Angeles – East Hollywood 436 ( 1489 )

Los Angeles – Echo Park 133 ( 933 )

Los Angeles – El Sereno 730 ( 1746 )

Los Angeles – Elysian Park 61 ( 1068 )

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 158 ( 1553 )

Los Angeles – Encino 353 ( 781 )

Los Angeles – Exposition 51 ( 1533 )

Los Angeles – Exposition Park 835 ( 1859 )

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 24 ( 667 )

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 193 ( 2213 )

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 1497 ( 3155 )

Los Angeles – Glassell Park 429 ( 1357 )

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 156 ( 1449 )

Los Angeles – Granada Hills 745 ( 1280 )

Los Angeles – Green Meadows 579 ( 2692 )

Los Angeles – Hancock Park 159 ( 933 )

Los Angeles – Harbor City 334 ( 1149 )

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 562 ( 1289 )

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 12 ( 498 )

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 374 ( 2074 )

Los Angeles – Harvard Park 992 ( 2615 )

Los Angeles – Highland Park 701 ( 1449 )

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 283 ( 2040 )

Los Angeles – Hollywood 757 ( 1109 )

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 197 ( 669 )

Los Angeles – Hyde Park 507 ( 1776 )

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 172 ( 2131 )

Los Angeles – Koreatown 724 ( 1401 )

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 52 ( 1141 )

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 551 ( 1306 )

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 379 ( 2886 )

Los Angeles – Leimert Park 202 ( 1326 )

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 732 ( 2246 )

Los Angeles – Little Armenia 292 ( 3639 )

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 332 ( 1171 )

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 45 ( 1436 )

Los Angeles – Longwood 75 ( 1743 )

Los Angeles – Los Feliz 126 ( 583 )

Los Angeles – Manchester Square 96 ( 1125 )

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 12 ( 384 )

Los Angeles – Mar Vista 216 ( 509 )

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 23 ( 528 )

Los Angeles – Melrose 1255 ( 1615 )

Los Angeles – Mid-city 211 ( 1404 )

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 109 ( 606 )

Los Angeles – Mission Hills 440 ( 1824 )

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 313 ( 1296 )

Los Angeles – North Hills 1096 ( 1780 )

Los Angeles – North Hollywood 2001 ( 1321 )

Los Angeles – Northridge 868 ( 1244 )

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 92 ( 432 )

Los Angeles – Pacoima 1959 ( 2545 )

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 18 ( 468 )

Los Angeles – Palms 385 ( 877 )

Los Angeles – Panorama City 1692 ( 2249 )

Los Angeles – Park La Brea 65 ( 479 )

Los Angeles – Pico-Union 1293 ( 3090 )

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 16 ( 501 )

Los Angeles – Playa Vista 87 ( 795 )

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 209 ( 587 )

Los Angeles – Rancho Park 57 ( 869 )

Los Angeles – Regent Square 21 ( 755 )

Los Angeles – Reseda 1389 ( 1813 )

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 58 ( 1251 )

Los Angeles – Reynier Village 27 ( 639 )

Los Angeles – San Pedro* 1463 ( 1875 )

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 30 ( 675 )

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 625 ( 716 )

Los Angeles – Silverlake 426 ( 966 )

Los Angeles – South Carthay 76 ( 717 )

Los Angeles – South Park 1331 ( 3506 )

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 96 ( 2094 )

Los Angeles – Studio City 171 ( 762 )

Los Angeles – Sun Valley 844 ( 1608 )

Los Angeles – Sunland 300 ( 1470 )

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 4 ( 618 )

Los Angeles – Sylmar* 1965 ( 2385 )

Los Angeles – Tarzana 459 ( 1487 )

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 821 ( 2079 )

Los Angeles – Thai Town 96 ( 979 )

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 68 ( 781 )

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 17 ( 1302 )

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 11 ( 592 )

Los Angeles – Tujunga 246 ( 885 )

Los Angeles – University Hills 42 ( 1225 )

Los Angeles – University Park 519 ( 1890 )

Los Angeles – Valley Glen 329 ( 1096 )

Los Angeles – Valley Village 369 ( 1493 )

Los Angeles – Van Nuys 1684 ( 1807 )

Los Angeles – Venice 173 ( 511 )

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 494 ( 2872 )

Los Angeles – Vermont Square 222 ( 2899 )

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 1211 ( 2940 )

Los Angeles – Vernon Central 1970 ( 3789 )

Los Angeles – Victoria Park 125 ( 1488 )

Los Angeles – View Heights 23 ( 623 )

Los Angeles – Watts 1158 ( 2714 )

Los Angeles – Wellington Square 76 ( 1546 )

Los Angeles – West Adams 591 ( 2139 )

Los Angeles – West Hills 328 ( 809 )

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 337 ( 895 )

Los Angeles – West Vernon 1455 ( 2712 )

Los Angeles – Westchester 261 ( 506 )

Los Angeles – Westlake 1761 ( 2967 )

Los Angeles – Westwood 217 ( 401 )

Los Angeles – Wholesale District* 1800 ( 4982 )

Los Angeles – Wilmington 1021 ( 1807 )

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 703 ( 1401 )

Los Angeles – Winnetka 761 ( 1470 )

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 557 ( 818 )

Unincorporated – Acton 40 ( 502 )

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 17 ( 409 )

Unincorporated – Altadena 391 ( 896 )

Unincorporated – Anaverde 5 ( 332 )

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 3 ( 241 )

Unincorporated – Arcadia 60 ( 752 )

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 939 ( 2212 )

Unincorporated – Athens Village 130 ( 2655 )

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 162 ( 2391 )

Unincorporated – Azusa 311 ( 1953 )

Unincorporated – Bassett 432 ( 2916 )

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 1 ( 93 )

Unincorporated – Bradbury 4 ( 3704 )

Unincorporated – Canyon Country 69 ( 893 )

Unincorporated – Castaic* 1842 ( 6774 )

Unincorporated – Cerritos 8 ( 1363 )

Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Claremont 3 ( 427 )

Unincorporated – Covina 266 ( 1582 )

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 205 ( 1560 )

Unincorporated – Del Aire 45 ( 1024 )

Unincorporated – Del Rey 1 ( 314 )

Unincorporated – Del Sur 5 ( 207 )

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 20 ( 802 )

Unincorporated – Duarte 78 ( 1762 )

Unincorporated – East Covina 3 ( 912 )

Unincorporated – East La Mirada 73 ( 1379 )

Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 3966 ( 3166 )

Unincorporated – East Pasadena 27 ( 422 )

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 397 ( 2593 )

Unincorporated – East Whittier 51 ( 961 )

Unincorporated – El Camino Village 101 ( 1149 )

Unincorporated – El Monte 5 ( 3448 )

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 5 ( 301 )

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 2144 ( 3313 )

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Glendora 4 ( 606 )

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 644 ( 1152 )

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Hawthorne 34 ( 1352 )

Unincorporated – Hi Vista 1 ( 91 )

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 15 ( 1062 )

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 99 ( 500 )

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – La Rambla 70 ( 3373 )

Unincorporated – La Verne* 19 ( 931 )

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 53 ( 750 )

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 1 ( 150 )

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 113 ( 870 )

Unincorporated – Lake Manor 13 ( 791 )

Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Lennox 394 ( 1748 )

Unincorporated – Leona Valley 15 ( 857 )

Unincorporated – Littlerock 43 ( 1069 )

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 4 ( 308 )

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 51 ( 1429 )

Unincorporated – Llano 2 ( 228 )

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 48 ( 510 )

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Monrovia 53 ( 1366 )

Unincorporated – Newhall 4 ( 1818 )

Unincorporated – North Lancaster 11 ( 918 )

Unincorporated – North Whittier 127 ( 1519 )

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 214 ( 890 )

Unincorporated – Padua Hills 1 ( 465 )

Unincorporated – Palmdale 15 ( 1781 )

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 2 ( 322 )

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 14 ( 716 )

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 15 ( 2423 )

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Pomona 9 ( 464 )

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 109 ( 845 )

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 53 ( 1992 )

Unincorporated – Roosevelt 4 ( 430 )

Unincorporated – Rosewood 16 ( 1244 )

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 14 ( 1174 )

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 55 ( 1636 )

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 417 ( 817 )

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 420 ( 2077 )

Unincorporated – San Pasqual 7 ( 344 )

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 3 ( 974 )

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 6 ( 2247 )

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains* 73 ( 392 )

Unincorporated – Saugus 12 ( 7742 )

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 1 ( 281 )

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 1 ( 220 )

Unincorporated – South El Monte 45 ( 2507 )

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 120 ( 1356 )

Unincorporated – South Whittier 1043 ( 1761 )

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 8 ( 1024 )

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 99 ( 472 )

Unincorporated – Sun Village 83 ( 1375 )

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 27 ( 2083 )

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 9 ( 543 )

Unincorporated – Val Verde 39 ( 1179 )

Unincorporated – Valencia 31 ( 1009 )

Unincorporated – Valinda 487 ( 2084 )

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 96 ( 825 )

Unincorporated – Walnut Park 475 ( 2942 )

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 3 ( 199 )

Unincorporated – West Carson 244 ( 1105 )

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – West LA 34 ( 3571 )

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 251 ( 2552 )

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 18 ( 1325 )

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 602 ( 2236 )

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 4 ( 308 )

Unincorporated – Westhills 7 ( 834 )

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 31 ( 842 )

Unincorporated – Whittier 49 ( 1295 )

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Willowbrook 937 ( 2684 )

Unincorporated – Wiseburn 87 ( 1444 )

– Under Investigation 4488These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Thirty-six cases previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction. * Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community.**Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes.Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus: Los Angeles County Department of Public Health publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/ California Department of Public Health www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/ncov2019.aspx Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- ncov/index.html Spanish https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus LA County residents can also call 2-1-1 The Department of Public Health is committed to promoting health equity and ensuring optimal health and well-being for all 10 million residents of Los Angeles County. Through a variety of programs, community partnerships and services, Public Health oversees environmental health, disease control, and community and family health. Nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health comprises nearly 4,500 employees and has an annual budget of $1.2 billion. To learn more about Los Angeles County Public Health, please visit www.publichealth .lacounty.gov, and follow LA County Public Health on social media at twitter.com/lacounty.gov, and follow LA County Public Health on social media at twitter.com/lapublichealth, facebook.com/lapublichealth, instagram.com/lapublichealth and youtube.com/lapublichealth.



