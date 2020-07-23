July 13-19 La Mirada Crime Summary

Robbery

• A daytime robbery by force was reported on the 14700 block of Beach Blvd. A case of beer was stolen. No injuries were sustained during the incident.

Aggravated Assault

• A victim was assaulted by 3 known suspects over a money dispute on the 13900 block of Ramhurst Dr. The victim was treated for his injuries.

• A deputy was assaulted during a late night traffic stop near the intersection of Tacuba Dr. and Wicker Dr. The suspect was detained and arrested for assault and driving under the influence.

Residential Burglary

• A garage remote was reported stolen during a burglary on the 13500 block of La Jolla Cir.

• A bicycle was reported stolen during an afternoon burglary on the 12200 block of Santa Gertrudes Ave.

Other Structure Burglary

• Tools and cash were reported stolen during an early morning burglary on the 14600 block of Firestone Blvd.

Vehicle Burglary

• An overnight burglary was reported on the 13200 block of Clearwood Ave. Various power tools were reported stolen.

• Luggage and cash were reported stolen during an afternoon window pry burglary on the 14700 block of Firestone Blvd.

Grand Theft

• A laptop, briefcase, and sunglasses were stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 13600 block of La Jolla Cir.

• A catalytic converter was reported stolen during an early morning theft on the 15000 block of Lowe Dr.

Grand Theft Auto

• A trailer was reported stolen on the 14500 block of Industry Cir.

• A SUV was reported stolen on the 14000 block of Biola Ave.

• A truck was reported stolen on

Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments