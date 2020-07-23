Fullerton School District Holds ‘Surprise’ Star Car and Street Food Truck Pop Up Show

The iconic Ghostbusters Ecto1, a 1959 Cadillac Miller-Meteor Futura Duplex.

By Tammye McDuff • July 23, 2020

The Fullerton School District held a surprise Star Car and Street Food Truck pop up show in the Cypress Home Depot parking lot Tuesday evening, July 22, 2020.

For one night only foodies could nosh on their favorite food truck fare while walking among some of the most famous and recognizable movie cars of all time.

The iconic Ghostbusters Ecto1, a 1959 Cadillac Miller-Meteor Futura Duplex, limo-style end-loader combination car with an ambulance conversion, gained fame in the 1984 film Ghostbusters.

Two Jurassic Park vehicles were on display. Who can forget the sense of awe when Grant and Sattler first saw the Brachiosaurus as they pulled up in the classic Jeep Wrangler YJ, easily the most iconic car in the franchise. When you slap a jungle inspired yellow and green paint job on a Ford Explorer, the ride becomes one of the coolest vehicles in cinematic history. The large sunroof was perfect for viewing dinosaurs, but not from protecting you from T-Rex attacks, it even sported a baby dinosaur at the car show.

Herbie the Love Bug is a 1963 Volkswagen Beetle that had a mind of its own and capable of driving itself in the 1968 Walt Disney film the Love Bug. Herbie had red, white and blue racing stripes, a racing style number 53 and a yellow on black ’63 California license plate with the registration “OFP 857”. The letters and numbers have a hidden meaning. Producer Robert Stevenson first worked with Disney in August of 1957 [857] and OFP stood for ‘Our First Production’.

The sleek and sexy KITT is a vocal 1982 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am which appeared in the original television series ‘Knight Ryder’. KITT was an acronym for Knight Industries Two Thousand and was a microprocessor unit transferred into the body of the vehicle.

And making an appearance as one of the Autobots was Bumblebee. An interesting bit of trivia is that director Michael Bay changed the original Volkswagen car to a 1977 Camaro because it reminded him too much of Herbie. The film was released in the United States December 2018 and became an instant hit with old and young viewers.

Food trucks were in high demand as hundreds of parents and students flooded the Home Depot parking lot for a summers night dinner. Tri Tip Man, Belly Bombz, Dragon Dogs, Vchos Truck and Scooter’s Italian Ice were a few of the favorite options available.

