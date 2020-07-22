Vector Control Puts Los Angeles on ‘Mosquito Watch’

Los Angeles, CA. The Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District (GLACVCD/District) recently launched its grassroots outreach program, Mosquito Watch. This neighborhood program, facilitated by the District’s Community Liaisons, educates, mobilizes and empowers Angelenos to take action against mosquitoes as populations and virus activity increase.

A new resource website, TipTossTakeAction.org, allows individuals to join Mosquito Watch by taking a pledge to protect their communities. They are then guided through three easy steps to learn about mosquito breeding source reduction and sharing the information with their neighbors.



“Mosquito control is a shared responsibility and Mosquito Watch was launched to provide residents with the tools and resources to take an active role in reducing the threat of mosquito-borne disease in their neighborhoods,” said Mary-Joy Coburn, director of Community Affairs at GLACVCD.



So far this year, the District has confirmed 25 mosquito samples positive for West Nile virus in its service area. See chart below. The newest positive samples were collected from Rowland Heights, Signal Hill, and Winnetka.

WNV POSITIVE MOSQUITO SAMPLES City/Community Date First Detected # WNV Positive Mosquito Samples to Date this Year Rowland Heights 7/10/2020 1 Signal Hill 7/09/2020 1 Winnetka 7/07/2020 1 Van Nuys 7/02/2020 1 Woodland Hills 6/17/2020 1 North Hollywood 6/18/2020 4 Valley Village 6/18/2020 4 Studio City 6/18/2020 3 Toluca Lake 6/18/2020 2 Valley Glen 6/18/2020 2 Sherman Oaks 6/11/2020 1 Pico Rivera 5/20/2020 3 Hacienda Heights 5/20/2020 1 Total # WNV Positive Mosquito Samples to Date this Year 25

*New Detections are in Red*

**Additional Detections are ITALICIZED**

Greater Los Angeles County is also home to invasive Aedes mosquitoes, which can transmit Zika, dengue, chikungunya, and yellow fever viruses. There is currently no local transmission of these viruses in California; however, the presence of Aedes mosquitoes increases the risk.

“Mosquito Watch is for residents who are tired of mosquito bites and are looking for simple, long-term solutions to control mosquitoes,” added Coburn. “This is also a useful tool for existing neighborhood watch groups who already have programs in place to share information with their community.”

As mosquito activities increase, it is important to remind residents that there are simple solutions to reduce mosquito populations and to protect loved ones from mosquito bites.

Follow the tips below to prevent mosquito bites:

Apply mosquito repellent to exposed skin before going outdoors and reapply as recommended on the label.

Wear insect repellent containing CDC and EPA approved active ingredients: DEET®, Picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

Wear light-colored, long-sleeved shirts and long pants.

Close or repair all unscreened doors and windows to prevent mosquitoes from entering the home.

Follow the tips below to reduce mosquito populations on your property:

Eliminate standing water in clogged rain gutters, rain barrels, discarded tires, buckets, watering troughs, or anything that holds water for more than a week.

Ensure that swimming pools, spas, and ponds are properly maintained.

Change the water in pet dishes, birdbaths, and other small containers weekly.

Request mosquitofish from your local vector control district for placement in ornamental ponds.

Report neglected (green) swimming pools in your neighborhood to your vector control district.

For more information about Mosquito Watch or to take the pledge, visit www.TipTossTakeAction.org. Residents can also contact the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District at 562-944-9656 or online at www.glacvcd.org for additional mosquito-related questions.



