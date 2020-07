Daily Crime Report: 5 Mile Radius From Cerritos

4.12 miles #2001513 TRAFFIC COLLISION REPORT WALKER ST/ORCHID WAY, CYPRESS Jul 20, 2020 at 12:09 pm Data provided by Cypress Police Department

4.28 miles #2001509 BURGLARY – COMMERCIAL – FORCED ENTRY 50XX ORANGE AVE Jul 20, 2020 at 6:50 am Data provided by Cypress Police Department

4.11 miles #20-25313 Assault, Simple Assault 75XX VALLEY VIEW ST, Buena Park, CA 90620 Jul 19, 2020 at 11:29 pm Data provided by BUENA PARK POLICE DEPARTMENT

4.76 miles #20-25285 Aggravated Assault,Othr Weapon 60XX LINCOLN AV, Buena Park, CA 90620 Jul 19, 2020 at 5:45 pm Data provided by BUENA PARK POLICE DEPARTMENT

3.73 miles #2001503 BURGLARY – RESIDENTIAL – NO FORCED ENTRY 95XX BLOOMFIELD AVE Jul 19, 2020 at 10:30 am Data provided by Cypress Police Department

3.9 miles #2001505 BURGLARY – FROM MOTOR VEHICLE 93XX ALDERBURY ST Jul 19, 2020 at 2:00 am Data provided by Cypress Police Department