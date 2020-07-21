57% of New COVID Cases are Under 41 Years Old – 50 New Deaths and 2,741 New Cases in Los Angeles County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 50 new deaths and 2,741 new cases of COVID-19. Of the new cases reported by Public Health today (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena), 57% occurred in people under the age of 41 years old.

This continues to confirm younger people are driving new infections and spread of COVID-19.

To date, Public Health has identified 161,673 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 4,154 deaths. There are 2,218 confirmed cases currently hospitalized, 26% of these people are confirmed cases in the ICU and 18% are confirmed cases on ventilators. This is the third consecutive day of over 2,200 hospitalization.

Testing results are available for over 1,559,000 individuals with 9.6% of all people testing positive.

“Every day we think of the many families experiencing the profound grief of losing a loved one to COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “The tragedy of what we are witnessing is that many of our younger residents are interacting with each other and not adhering to the recommended prevention measures, while our older residents continue to experience the results of this increased spread with the worst health outcomes, including death. People over the age of 65 years old account for 11% of all cases but account for nearly 75% of all deaths. Our behaviors, including the wearing of face coverings and the adherence of physical distancing —simple actions of kindness and caring — can protect those we love.”

Of the 50 new deaths, 34 people that passed away (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena) were over the age of 65 years old and 15 people who died were between the ages of 41 and 65 years. 39 people had underlying health conditions including 29 people over the age of 65 years old and 10 people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old. One death was reported by the City of Long Beach.

Ninety-two percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 3,867 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 47% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 26% among White residents, 15% among Asian residents, 11% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, 113 cases reported earlier were not LA County residents.

If a person has a positive lab result for COVID-19, expect a public health specialist from LA County Public Health to contact them by phone to interview about possible exposures and to identify others who may have also been exposed to the infection. The information is protected and cannot be shared with others except in emergency situations. A public health specialist will never ask for a social security number, payment or documented status. Remember that if you think you could be positive and are awaiting testing results, to stay at home and act as if you are positive for COVID-19. This means self-isolating for 10 days and 24 hours after symptoms and fever subside.

To encourage participation in case investigation and contact tracing efforts to help slow the spread of COVID-19, Public Health is providing $10 million to community-based organizations and piloting a $20 gift card incentive for full participation in the interview process.

Public Health has a dedicated call line for confirmed cases of COVID-19. If you are positive for COVID-19 and have not yet connected with a public health specialist or need more information on services, call toll-free at 1-833-540-0473. Residents who do not have COVID-19 should continue to call 211 for resources or more information.

Business owners and residents must do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19. Current Health Officer Orders require business owners to close indoor operations at many businesses and take immediate action to implement strategies that protect workers and customers. Public Health urges everyone to avoid the Three C’s: Crowded places, Confined spaces and Close contact with others not in your household. Everyone should always wear a face covering securely over your nose and mouth and keep six feet apart from others not in your household when out in public. Public Health reminds everyone that you remain safer at home.

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website,

www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

Laboratory Confirmed Cases — 161673 Total Cases*

Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) — 153424

Long Beach — 6522

Pasadena — 1727

Deaths 4154

Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 3893

Long Beach 159

Pasadena 102

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

0 to 17 — 12389

18 to 40 –68766

41 to 65 –53861

over 65 –17538

Under Investigation –870

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

Female 76728

Male 75847

Other 62

Under Investigation 787

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

American Indian/Alaska Native 142

Asian 4970

Black 4308

Hispanic/Latino 47927

Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 519

White 11801

Other 23214

Under Investigation 60543

Hospitalization

Hospitalized (Ever) 11371

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

American Indian/Alaska Native 10

Asian 582

Black 413

Hispanic/Latino 1820

Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 17

White 997

Other 28

Under Investigation 26

CITY / COMMUNITY (Rate**)

City of Agoura Hills 90 ( 431 )

City of Alhambra 746 ( 860 )

City of Arcadia 274 ( 474 )

City of Artesia 193 ( 1149 )

City of Avalon 5 ( 129 )

City of Azusa 852 ( 1703 )

City of Baldwin Park 1685 ( 2195 )

City of Bell 966 ( 2659 )

City of Bell Gardens 1166 ( 2707 )

City of Bellflower 1469 ( 1890 )

City of Beverly Hills 502 ( 1454 )

City of Bradbury 7 ( 655 )

City of Burbank 835 ( 779 )

City of Calabasas 176 ( 724 )

City of Carson 1061 ( 1131 )

City of Cerritos 361 ( 721 )

City of Claremont 208 ( 570 )

City of Commerce* 345 ( 2640 )

City of Compton 2380 ( 2382 )

City of Covina 805 ( 1642 )

City of Cudahy 705 ( 2896 )

City of Culver City 293 ( 735 )

City of Diamond Bar 337 ( 586 )

City of Downey 2685 ( 2350 )

City of Duarte 316 ( 1435 )

City of El Monte 2618 ( 2232 )

City of El Segundo 89 ( 530 )

City of Gardena 734 ( 1197 )

City of Glendale 2001 ( 969 )

City of Glendora 784 ( 1486 )

City of Hawaiian Gardens 311 ( 2119 )

City of Hawthorne 1160 ( 1306 )

City of Hermosa Beach 135 ( 686 )

City of Hidden Hills 5 ( 265 )

City of Huntington Park 1769 ( 2974 )

City of Industry 20 ( 4577 )

City of Inglewood 1654 ( 1456 )

City of Irwindale 43 ( 2947 )

City of La Canada Flintridge 107 ( 517 )

City of La Habra Heights 23 ( 422 )

City of La Mirada 547 ( 1103 )

City of La Puente 875 ( 2150 )

City of La Verne 247 ( 742 )

City of Lakewood 784 ( 976 )

City of Lancaster* 1745 ( 1080 )

City of Lawndale 392 ( 1166 )

City of Lomita 153 ( 738 )

City of Lynwood* 2078 ( 2884 )

City of Malibu 71 ( 548 )

City of Manhattan Beach 230 ( 639 )

City of Maywood 865 ( 3084 )

City of Monrovia 449 ( 1157 )

City of Montebello 1409 ( 2189 )

City of Monterey Park 524 ( 842 )

City of Norwalk 2016 ( 1873 )

City of Palmdale 2028 ( 1276 )

City of Palos Verdes Estates 63 ( 466 )

City of Paramount 1493 ( 2665 )

City of Pico Rivera 1547 ( 2407 )

City of Pomona 2833 ( 1817 )

City of Rancho Palos Verdes 204 ( 477 )

City of Redondo Beach 353 ( 514 )

City of Rolling Hills 4 ( 206 )

City of Rolling Hills Estates 30 ( 370 )

City of Rosemead 475 ( 858 )

City of San Dimas* 306 ( 887 )

City of San Fernando 496 ( 2015 )

City of San Gabriel 358 ( 874 )

City of San Marino 44 ( 331 )

City of Santa Clarita 1839 ( 834 )

City of Santa Fe Springs 318 ( 1732 )

City of Santa Monica 560 ( 606 )

City of Sierra Madre 45 ( 410 )

City of Signal Hill 159 ( 1348 )

City of South El Monte 470 ( 2250 )

City of South Gate 2840 ( 2893 )

City of South Pasadena 204 ( 783 )

City of Temple City 360 ( 988 )

City of Torrance 885 ( 593 )

City of Vernon 20 ( 9569 )

City of Walnut 171 ( 560 )

City of West Covina 1795 ( 1658 )

City of West Hollywood 394 ( 1066 )

City of Westlake Village 19 ( 227 )

City of Whittier 1332 ( 1523 )

Los Angeles 66099 ( 1634 )

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 144 ( 1756 )

Los Angeles – Alsace 231 ( 1856 )

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 2 ( 5000 )

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 40 ( 1599 )

Los Angeles – Arleta 785 ( 2284 )

Los Angeles – Atwater Village 139 ( 948 )

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 388 ( 1247 )

Los Angeles – Bel Air 56 ( 664 )

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 72 ( 575 )

Los Angeles – Beverlywood 100 ( 759 )

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights* 2722 ( 3133 )

Los Angeles – Brentwood 181 ( 585 )

Los Angeles – Brookside 1 ( 172 )

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 75 ( 1053 )

Los Angeles – Canoga Park 1107 ( 1696 )

Los Angeles – Carthay 164 ( 1142 )

Los Angeles – Central 1428 ( 3662 )

Los Angeles – Century City 88 ( 688 )

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 961 ( 2846 )

Los Angeles – Chatsworth 411 ( 1109 )

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 45 ( 491 )

Los Angeles – Chinatown 67 ( 835 )

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 202 ( 1388 )

Los Angeles – Country Club Park 206 ( 1359 )

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 182 ( 1316 )

Los Angeles – Crestview 141 ( 1240 )

Los Angeles – Del Rey 214 ( 715 )

Los Angeles – Downtown* 490 ( 1781 )

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 425 ( 1074 )

Los Angeles – East Hollywood 432 ( 1475 )

Los Angeles – Echo Park 132 ( 926 )

Los Angeles – El Sereno 707 ( 1691 )

Los Angeles – Elysian Park 60 ( 1050 )

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 158 ( 1553 )

Los Angeles – Encino 343 ( 759 )

Los Angeles – Exposition 52 ( 1563 )

Los Angeles – Exposition Park 806 ( 1794 )

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 23 ( 639 )

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 188 ( 2156 )

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 1435 ( 3025 )

Los Angeles – Glassell Park 410 ( 1297 )

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 154 ( 1431 )

Los Angeles – Granada Hills 724 ( 1244 )

Los Angeles – Green Meadows 563 ( 2618 )

Los Angeles – Hancock Park 158 ( 927 )

Los Angeles – Harbor City 325 ( 1118 )

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 538 ( 1234 )

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 11 ( 457 )

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 366 ( 2029 )

Los Angeles – Harvard Park 960 ( 2531 )

Los Angeles – Highland Park 693 ( 1432 )

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 278 ( 2004 )

Los Angeles – Hollywood 738 ( 1081 )

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 194 ( 659 )

Los Angeles – Hyde Park 485 ( 1699 )

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 170 ( 2106 )

Los Angeles – Koreatown 705 ( 1364 )

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 52 ( 1141 )

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 523 ( 1239 )

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 373 ( 2840 )

Los Angeles – Leimert Park 197 ( 1293 )

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 714 ( 2190 )

Los Angeles – Little Armenia 282 ( 3514 )

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 320 ( 1129 )

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 45 ( 1436 )

Los Angeles – Longwood 74 ( 1719 )

Los Angeles – Los Feliz 127 ( 588 )

Los Angeles – Manchester Square 86 ( 1007 )

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 10 ( 320 )

Los Angeles – Mar Vista 210 ( 494 )

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 23 ( 528 )

Los Angeles – Melrose 1230 ( 1583 )

Los Angeles – Mid-city 208 ( 1384 )

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 106 ( 589 )

Los Angeles – Mission Hills 430 ( 1782 )

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 299 ( 1238 )

Los Angeles – North Hills 1063 ( 1726 )

Los Angeles – North Hollywood 1935 ( 1278 )

Los Angeles – Northridge 845 ( 1211 )

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 90 ( 423 )

Los Angeles – Pacoima 1900 ( 2468 )

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 17 ( 442 )

Los Angeles – Palms 379 ( 864 )

Los Angeles – Panorama City 1642 ( 2182 )

Los Angeles – Park La Brea 64 ( 471 )

Los Angeles – Pico-Union 1253 ( 2995 )

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 16 ( 501 )

Los Angeles – Playa Vista 82 ( 749 )

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 206 ( 579 )

Los Angeles – Rancho Park 57 ( 869 )

Los Angeles – Regent Square 21 ( 755 )

Los Angeles – Reseda 1348 ( 1759 )

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 57 ( 1230 )

Los Angeles – Reynier Village 26 ( 615 )

Los Angeles – San Pedro* 1445 ( 1852 )

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 29 ( 653 )

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 604 ( 692 )

Los Angeles – Silverlake 419 ( 950 )

Los Angeles – South Carthay 72 ( 680 )

Los Angeles – South Park 1295 ( 3411 )

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 91 ( 1985 )

Los Angeles – Studio City 166 ( 740 )

Los Angeles – Sun Valley 831 ( 1583 )

Los Angeles – Sunland 297 ( 1455 )

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 3 ( 464 )

Los Angeles – Sylmar* 1902 ( 2308 )

Los Angeles – Tarzana 453 ( 1467 )

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 800 ( 2026 )

Los Angeles – Thai Town 92 ( 938 )

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 67 ( 770 )

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 17 ( 1302 )

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 11 ( 592 )

Los Angeles – Tujunga 242 ( 870 )

Los Angeles – University Hills 42 ( 1225 )

Los Angeles – University Park 504 ( 1836 )

Los Angeles – Valley Glen 324 ( 1079 )

Los Angeles – Valley Village 360 ( 1456 )

Los Angeles – Van Nuys 1632 ( 1751 )

Los Angeles – Venice 164 ( 484 )

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 485 ( 2820 )

Los Angeles – Vermont Square 219 ( 2860 )

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 1175 ( 2853 )

Los Angeles – Vernon Central 1920 ( 3692 )

Los Angeles – Victoria Park 125 ( 1488 )

Los Angeles – View Heights 22 ( 596 )

Los Angeles – Watts 1135 ( 2660 )

Los Angeles – Wellington Square 73 ( 1485 )

Los Angeles – West Adams 574 ( 2077 )

Los Angeles – West Hills 320 ( 789 )

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 327 ( 869 )

Los Angeles – West Vernon 1413 ( 2634 )

Los Angeles – Westchester 258 ( 500 )

Los Angeles – Westlake 1717 ( 2893 )

Los Angeles – Westwood 208 ( 384 )

Los Angeles – Wholesale District* 1775 ( 4913 )

Los Angeles – Wilmington 995 ( 1761 )

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 689 ( 1373 )

Los Angeles – Winnetka 746 ( 1441 )

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 532 ( 782 )

Unincorporated – Acton 40 ( 502 )

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 17 ( 409 )

Unincorporated – Altadena 375 ( 860 )

Unincorporated – Anaverde 5 ( 332 )

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 3 ( 241 )

Unincorporated – Arcadia 57 ( 714 )

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 914 ( 2154 )

Unincorporated – Athens Village 129 ( 2634 )

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 157 ( 2317 )

Unincorporated – Azusa 296 ( 1859 )

Unincorporated – Bassett 415 ( 2801 )

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 1 ( 93 )

Unincorporated – Bradbury 4 ( 3704 )

Unincorporated – Canyon Country 69 ( 893 )

Unincorporated – Castaic* 1839 ( 6763 )

Unincorporated – Cerritos 7 ( 1193 )

Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Claremont 3 ( 427 )

Unincorporated – Covina 254 ( 1510 )

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 196 ( 1491 )

Unincorporated – Del Aire 42 ( 956 )

Unincorporated – Del Rey 1 ( 314 )

Unincorporated – Del Sur 3 ( 124 )

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 16 ( 642 )

Unincorporated – Duarte 75 ( 1694 )

Unincorporated – East Covina 3 ( 912 )

Unincorporated – East La Mirada 70 ( 1323 )

Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 3845 ( 3069 )

Unincorporated – East Pasadena 26 ( 406 )

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 374 ( 2443 )

Unincorporated – East Whittier 50 ( 942 )

Unincorporated – El Camino Village 99 ( 1126 )

Unincorporated – El Monte 5 ( 3448 )

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 5 ( 301 )

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 2079 ( 3213 )

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Glendora 4 ( 606 )

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 624 ( 1116 )

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Hawthorne 32 ( 1273 )

Unincorporated – Hi Vista 1 ( 91 )

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 14 ( 992 )

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 91 ( 460 )

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – La Rambla 69 ( 3325 )

Unincorporated – La Verne* 18 ( 882 )

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 50 ( 707 )

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 1 ( 150 )

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 111 ( 854 )

Unincorporated – Lake Manor 13 ( 791 )

Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Lennox 381 ( 1690 )

Unincorporated – Leona Valley 15 ( 857 )

Unincorporated – Littlerock 43 ( 1069 )

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 4 ( 308 )

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 48 ( 1345 )

Unincorporated – Llano 2 ( 228 )

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 46 ( 489 )

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Monrovia 52 ( 1340 )

Unincorporated – Newhall 4 ( 1818 )

Unincorporated – North Lancaster 11 ( 918 )

Unincorporated – North Whittier 124 ( 1483 )

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 209 ( 870 )

Unincorporated – Padua Hills 1 ( 465 )

Unincorporated – Palmdale 15 ( 1781 )

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 2 ( 322 )

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 13 ( 665 )

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 15 ( 2423 )

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Pomona 8 ( 413 )

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 107 ( 829 )

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 53 ( 1992 )

Unincorporated – Roosevelt 3 ( 322 )

Unincorporated – Rosewood 15 ( 1166 )

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 13 ( 1090 )

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 55 ( 1636 )

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 411 ( 806 )

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 402 ( 1988 )

Unincorporated – San Pasqual 7 ( 344 )

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 2 ( 649 )

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 6 ( 2247 )

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains* 72 ( 387 )

Unincorporated – Saugus 12 ( 7742 )

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 1 ( 281 )

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 1 ( 220 )

Unincorporated – South El Monte 39 ( 2173 )

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 119 ( 1345 )

Unincorporated – South Whittier 1011 ( 1707 )

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 8 ( 1024 )

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 94 ( 448 )

Unincorporated – Sun Village 82 ( 1359 )

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 25 ( 1929 )

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 9 ( 543 )

Unincorporated – Val Verde 37 ( 1118 )

Unincorporated – Valencia 30 ( 977 )

Unincorporated – Valinda 466 ( 1994 )

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 93 ( 799 )

Unincorporated – Walnut Park 460 ( 2850 )

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 3 ( 199 )

Unincorporated – West Carson 238 ( 1078 )

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – West LA 32 ( 3361 )

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 247 ( 2511 )

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 18 ( 1325 )

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 576 ( 2139 )

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 3 ( 231 )

Unincorporated – Westhills 7 ( 834 )

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 30 ( 815 )

Unincorporated – Whittier 49 ( 1295 )

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Willowbrook 913 ( 2615 )

Unincorporated – Wiseburn 80 ( 1327 )

– Under Investigation 4400These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. 113 cases previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction. * Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community. **Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes. Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus: Los Angeles County Department of Public Health publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/ California Department of Public Health www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/ncov2019.aspx Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- ncov/index.html Spanish https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus LA County residents can also call 2-1-1 The Department of Public Health is committed to promoting health equity and ensuring optimal health and well-being for all 10 million residents of Los Angeles County. Through a variety of programs, community partnerships and services, Public Health oversees environmental health, disease control, and community and family health. Nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health comprises nearly 4,500 employees and has an annual budget of $1.2 billion. To learn more about Los Angeles County Public Health, please visit www.publichealth .lacounty.gov, and follow LA County Public Health on social media at twitter.com/lacounty.gov, and follow LA County Public Health on social media at twitter.com/lapublichealth, facebook.com/lapublichealth, instagram.com/lapublichealth and youtube.com/lapublichealth.



