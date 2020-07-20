FORTUNE MAGAZINE: Hitman kills son of judge overseeing Deutsche Bank-Jeffrey Epstein trial

The motive for the shooting is unclear. On Sunday evening, federal law enforcement asked for the public’s help in solving the crime.

The judge in question is Esther Salas. Earlier in the week, she was assigned to oversee a lawsuit brought by investors against Deutsche Bank over its involvement in the handling of financial matters related to sexual predator Jeffrey Epstein.

An assassin posing as a FedEx driver shot and killed the 20-year-old son of a federal judge in North Brunswick on Sunday, and badly wounded her husband.

On Monday afternoon, multiple news reports cited police sources suggesting a deceased lawyer is a prime suspect in the case. The lawyer—who allegedly was a men’s rights activist with a case before the judge—was reportedly found dead hours after the shortage, and was in the possession of a package addressed to the judge.

In the lawsuit against Deutsche Bank, investors claim they lost money as a result of the financial giant having to pay regulators $150 million for compliance failures related to Epstein. The disgraced financier was arrested for sex trafficking of minors in 2019. He died in a Manhattan jail cell last August in an apparent suicide.

According to ABC News, the attack on Salas’s family occurred when her son, Daniel Aderl, or husband, Mark Anderl, opened the door to what appeared to be a FedEx deliveryman. The son, a student at Catholic University, was shot through the heart, while the husband is in the hospital.

Some have speculated on Twitter that the attack may not be related to Judge Salas’s involvement in the Epstein case, but rather to her husband’s work as a criminal defense attorney.