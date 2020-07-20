COVID-19 Cases and Hospitalizations Increase – 9 New Deaths and 3,160 New Cases of Confirmed COVID-19 in Los Angeles County

As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to increase, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) is providing $10 million to community-based organizations, particularly in the hardest hit communities, to encourage participation with case investigation and contact tracing efforts to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Public Health is also piloting a $20 gift card incentive program to thank individuals for participating in the hour-long contact tracing interview.

Public Health has confirmed 9 new deaths and 3,160 new cases of COVID-19. To date, Public Health has identified 159,045 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 4,104 deaths. The decrease in deaths may reflect a reporting lag from over the weekend.

For the second straight day, Public Health confirms the highest number of new hospitalizations reported in a day with 2,232 people currently hospitalized, surpassing yesterday’s count of 2,216 hospitalizations. Of the 2,232 confirmed COVID-19 cases currently hospitalized, 26% of these people are confirmed cases in the ICU and 19% are confirmed cases on ventilators.

“Each day, we are thinking of the many families in L.A. County who have lost loved ones to COVID-19. We are deeply sorry for your loss and send our deepest condolences. We’re also thinking of the many people who are hospitalized and fighting to get well. Our thoughts and prayers are with you,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “Contact tracing is a valuable tool for slowing the spread of COVID-19, and that’s why we’re providing $10 million to community-based organizations and piloting a $20 gift card incentive for full participation in the interview process. But contact tracing cannot slow this virus on its own. We need our residents and our businesses to heed public health directives. This is truly a community effort. Together, we have the power to slow the devastating spread of this virus.”

Contact tracing requires trained public health specialists to interview individuals who have a positive COVID-19 lab result to gain information about their risks, possible exposures, and close contacts and to ensure that the person who is positive is connected to support while they isolate from others. As of July 7, a total number of 92,523 confirmed positive cases are part of case investigations.

If a person has a positive lab result for COVID-19, expect a public health specialist from LA County Public Health to contact them by phone to interview about possible exposures and to identify others who may have also been exposed to the infection. They will leave a call back number if necessary. If they cannot reach the patient by phone, they will send a letter. Please answer Public Health’s calls and call them back if they leave a message. The information is protected and cannot be shared with others except in emergency situations. Please also note a public health specialist will never ask for a social security number, payment or documented status. Remember that if you think you could be positive and are awaiting testing results, to stay at home and act as if you are positive for COVID-19. This means self-isolating for 10 days and 72 hours after symptoms and fever subside.

The success of contact tracing depends on the timeliness of the testing laboratory to report positive COVID-19 test results to Public Health, whether the report contains the individual’s complete and correct contact information, as well as whether individuals respond timely to Public Health’s case interview and contact tracer calls and emails. About 70% of interviews are completed.

Public Health has a dedicated call line for confirmed cases of COVID-19. If you have not yet connected with a public health specialist or need more information on services, call toll-free at 1-833-540-0473. Residents who do not have COVID-19 should continue to call 211 for resources or more information. Testing results are available for over 1,540,000 individuals with 10% of all people testing positive. The cumulative positivity rate has increased from 9% to 10%. The majority of all cases have occurred in people under the age of 41 years old with over 52% of people younger than 41 years old infected with COVID-19.

Of the nine new deaths, six people that passed away (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena) were over the age of 65 years old and two people who died were between the ages of 41 and 65 years. Five people had underlying health conditions including four people over the age of 65 years old and one person between the ages of 41 to 65 years old. One death was reported by the City of Long Beach.

Ninety-two percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 3,820 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 47% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 26% among White residents, 15% among Asian residents, 11% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, two cases reported earlier were not LA County residents. Business owners and residents need to make sure they are doing their part to slow the spread of COVID-19. Current Health Officer Orders require business owners to close indoor operations at many businesses and take immediate action to implement strategies that protect workers and customers. Public Health urges everyone to avoid the Three C’s: Crowded places, Confined spaces and Close contact with others not in your household. Everyone should always wear a face covering securely over your nose and mouth and keep six feet apart from others not in your household when out in public. Public Health reminds everyone that you remain safer at home. The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

Laboratory Confirmed Cases — 159045 Total Cases*

Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) — 150900

Long Beach — 6445

Pasadena — 1700

Deaths 4104

Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 3844

Long Beach 158

Pasadena 102

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

0 to 17 — 12113

18 to 40 –67616

41 to 65 –53013

over 65 –17310

Under Investigation –848

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

Female 75371

Male 74709

Other 62

Under Investigation 758

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

American Indian/Alaska Native 140

Asian 4922

Black 4250

Hispanic/Latino 47038

Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 514

White 11636

Other 23116

Under Investigation 59284

Hospitalization

Hospitalized (Ever) 11121

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

American Indian/Alaska Native 9

Asian 578

Black 410

Hispanic/Latino 1790

Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 17

White 990

Other 26

Under Investigation 24

CITY / COMMUNITY (Rate**)

City of Agoura Hills 89 ( 426 )

City of Alhambra 736 ( 849 )

City of Arcadia 269 ( 466 )

City of Artesia 187 ( 1113 )

City of Avalon 5 ( 129 )

City of Azusa 828 ( 1655 )

City of Baldwin Park 1648 ( 2147 )

City of Bell 956 ( 2631 )

City of Bell Gardens 1143 ( 2654 )

City of Bellflower 1439 ( 1851 )

City of Beverly Hills 496 ( 1437 )

City of Bradbury 7 ( 655 )

City of Burbank 823 ( 768 )

City of Calabasas 174 ( 715 )

City of Carson 1033 ( 1101 )

City of Cerritos 357 ( 713 )

City of Claremont 206 ( 565 )

City of Commerce* 341 ( 2609 )

City of Compton 2335 ( 2337 )

City of Covina 787 ( 1605 )

City of Cudahy 695 ( 2855 )

City of Culver City 287 ( 720 )

City of Diamond Bar 332 ( 577 )

City of Downey 2653 ( 2322 )

City of Duarte 311 ( 1413 )

City of El Monte 2578 ( 2198 )

City of El Segundo 87 ( 518 )

City of Gardena 728 ( 1187 )

City of Glendale 1982 ( 960 )

City of Glendora 763 ( 1446 )

City of Hawaiian Gardens 306 ( 2085 )

City of Hawthorne 1144 ( 1288 )

City of Hermosa Beach 134 ( 681 )

City of Hidden Hills 5 ( 265 )

City of Huntington Park 1745 ( 2934 )

City of Industry 20 ( 4577 )

City of Inglewood 1628 ( 1433 )

City of Irwindale 42 ( 2879 )

City of La Canada Flintridge 104 ( 503 )

City of La Habra Heights 20 ( 367 )

City of La Mirada 537 ( 1083 )

City of La Puente 865 ( 2125 )

City of La Verne 242 ( 727 )

City of Lakewood 776 ( 966 )

City of Lancaster* 1716 ( 1062 )

City of Lawndale 377 ( 1122 )

City of Lomita 151 ( 728 )

City of Lynwood* 2051 ( 2847 )

City of Malibu 71 ( 548 )

City of Manhattan Beach 228 ( 633 )

City of Maywood 851 ( 3034 )

City of Monrovia 446 ( 1149 )

City of Montebello 1392 ( 2162 )

City of Monterey Park 516 ( 829 )

City of Norwalk 1979 ( 1839 )

City of Palmdale 1992 ( 1253 )

City of Palos Verdes Estates 63 ( 466 )

City of Paramount 1467 ( 2619 )

City of Pico Rivera 1521 ( 2366 )

City of Pomona 2763 ( 1772 )

City of Rancho Palos Verdes 200 ( 468 )

City of Redondo Beach 349 ( 508 )

City of Rolling Hills 4 ( 206 )

City of Rolling Hills Estates 30 ( 370 )

City of Rosemead 460 ( 831 )

City of San Dimas* 298 ( 863 )

City of San Fernando 484 ( 1967 )

City of San Gabriel 351 ( 857 )

City of San Marino 43 ( 324 )

City of Santa Clarita 1808 ( 820 )

City of Santa Fe Springs 318 ( 1732 )

City of Santa Monica 554 ( 599 )

City of Sierra Madre 45 ( 410 )

City of Signal Hill 156 ( 1322 )

City of South El Monte 461 ( 2207 )

City of South Gate 2797 ( 2850 )

City of South Pasadena 202 ( 775 )

City of Temple City 357 ( 979 )

City of Torrance 865 ( 579 )

City of Vernon 18 ( 8612 )

City of Walnut 165 ( 540 )

City of West Covina 1758 ( 1624 )

City of West Hollywood 389 ( 1053 )

City of Westlake Village 17 ( 203 )

City of Whittier 1312 ( 1501 )

Los Angeles 65145 ( 1611 )

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 144 ( 1756 )

Los Angeles – Alsace 229 ( 1840 )

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 2 ( 5000 )

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 38 ( 1519 )

Los Angeles – Arleta 772 ( 2246 )

Los Angeles – Atwater Village 135 ( 920 )

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 384 ( 1234 )

Los Angeles – Bel Air 56 ( 664 )

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 69 ( 551 )

Los Angeles – Beverlywood 99 ( 752 )

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights* 2688 ( 3094 )

Los Angeles – Brentwood 177 ( 572 )

Los Angeles – Brookside 1 ( 172 )

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 74 ( 1039 )

Los Angeles – Canoga Park 1100 ( 1685 )

Los Angeles – Carthay 161 ( 1121 )

Los Angeles – Central 1406 ( 3606 )

Los Angeles – Century City 84 ( 657 )

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 947 ( 2805 )

Los Angeles – Chatsworth 407 ( 1098 )

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 45 ( 491 )

Los Angeles – Chinatown 66 ( 823 )

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 202 ( 1388 )

Los Angeles – Country Club Park 204 ( 1346 )

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 182 ( 1316 )

Los Angeles – Crestview 141 ( 1240 )

Los Angeles – Del Rey 209 ( 698 )

Los Angeles – Downtown* 481 ( 1749 )

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 422 ( 1066 )

Los Angeles – East Hollywood 428 ( 1461 )

Los Angeles – Echo Park 128 ( 898 )

Los Angeles – El Sereno 700 ( 1674 )

Los Angeles – Elysian Park 60 ( 1050 )

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 156 ( 1534 )

Los Angeles – Encino 338 ( 748 )

Los Angeles – Exposition 50 ( 1503 )

Los Angeles – Exposition Park 787 ( 1752 )

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 23 ( 639 )

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 184 ( 2110 )

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 1411 ( 2974 )

Los Angeles – Glassell Park 406 ( 1285 )

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 149 ( 1384 )

Los Angeles – Granada Hills 715 ( 1229 )

Los Angeles – Green Meadows 552 ( 2567 )

Los Angeles – Hancock Park 158 ( 927 )

Los Angeles – Harbor City 315 ( 1084 )

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 526 ( 1206 )

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 11 ( 457 )

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 358 ( 1985 )

Los Angeles – Harvard Park 947 ( 2496 )

Los Angeles – Highland Park 686 ( 1418 )

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 278 ( 2004 )

Los Angeles – Hollywood 721 ( 1056 )

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 191 ( 649 )

Los Angeles – Hyde Park 480 ( 1682 )

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 167 ( 2069 )

Los Angeles – Koreatown 694 ( 1343 )

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 50 ( 1097 )

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 520 ( 1232 )

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 368 ( 2802 )

Los Angeles – Leimert Park 195 ( 1280 )

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 705 ( 2163 )

Los Angeles – Little Armenia 281 ( 3502 )

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 316 ( 1115 )

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 45 ( 1436 )

Los Angeles – Longwood 74 ( 1719 )

Los Angeles – Los Feliz 128 ( 592 )

Los Angeles – Manchester Square 84 ( 984 )

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 9 ( 288 )

Los Angeles – Mar Vista 202 ( 476 )

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 22 ( 505 )

Los Angeles – Melrose 1214 ( 1562 )

Los Angeles – Mid-city 205 ( 1364 )

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 105 ( 584 )

Los Angeles – Mission Hills 423 ( 1753 )

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 294 ( 1218 )

Los Angeles – North Hills 1044 ( 1695 )

Los Angeles – North Hollywood 1908 ( 1260 )

Los Angeles – Northridge 827 ( 1185 )

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 89 ( 418 )

Los Angeles – Pacoima 1860 ( 2416 )

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 17 ( 442 )

Los Angeles – Palms 377 ( 859 )

Los Angeles – Panorama City 1614 ( 2145 )

Los Angeles – Park La Brea 62 ( 457 )

Los Angeles – Pico-Union 1239 ( 2961 )

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 16 ( 501 )

Los Angeles – Playa Vista 81 ( 740 )

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 205 ( 576 )

Los Angeles – Rancho Park 57 ( 869 )

Los Angeles – Regent Square 21 ( 755 )

Los Angeles – Reseda 1331 ( 1737 )

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 52 ( 1122 )

Los Angeles – Reynier Village 26 ( 615 )

Los Angeles – San Pedro* 1426 ( 1827 )

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 28 ( 630 )

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 592 ( 678 )

Los Angeles – Silverlake 417 ( 946 )

Los Angeles – South Carthay 71 ( 670 )

Los Angeles – South Park 1276 ( 3361 )

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 91 ( 1985 )

Los Angeles – Studio City 165 ( 735 )

Los Angeles – Sun Valley 824 ( 1570 )

Los Angeles – Sunland 294 ( 1441 )

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 3 ( 464 )

Los Angeles – Sylmar* 1878 ( 2279 )

Los Angeles – Tarzana 451 ( 1461 )

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 786 ( 1991 )

Los Angeles – Thai Town 94 ( 958 )

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 65 ( 747 )

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 14 ( 1072 )

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 11 ( 592 )

Los Angeles – Tujunga 234 ( 841 )

Los Angeles – University Hills 41 ( 1196 )

Los Angeles – University Park 495 ( 1803 )

Los Angeles – Valley Glen 319 ( 1063 )

Los Angeles – Valley Village 359 ( 1452 )

Los Angeles – Van Nuys 1622 ( 1740 )

Los Angeles – Venice 159 ( 469 )

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 476 ( 2767 )

Los Angeles – Vermont Square 215 ( 2808 )

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 1156 ( 2807 )

Los Angeles – Vernon Central 1887 ( 3629 )

Los Angeles – Victoria Park 124 ( 1476 )

Los Angeles – View Heights 22 ( 596 )

Los Angeles – Watts 1111 ( 2603 )

Los Angeles – Wellington Square 71 ( 1445 )

Los Angeles – West Adams 568 ( 2056 )

Los Angeles – West Hills 315 ( 777 )

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 322 ( 856 )

Los Angeles – West Vernon 1383 ( 2578 )

Los Angeles – Westchester 254 ( 492 )

Los Angeles – Westlake 1690 ( 2847 )

Los Angeles – Westwood 202 ( 373 )

Los Angeles – Wholesale District* 1772 ( 4905 )

Los Angeles – Wilmington 972 ( 1721 )

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 676 ( 1347 )

Los Angeles – Winnetka 740 ( 1429 )

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 524 ( 770 )

Unincorporated – Acton 40 ( 502 )

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 15 ( 361 )

Unincorporated – Altadena 362 ( 830 )

Unincorporated – Anaverde 5 ( 332 )

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 3 ( 241 )

Unincorporated – Arcadia 54 ( 677 )

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 895 ( 2109 )

Unincorporated – Athens Village 124 ( 2532 )

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 150 ( 2214 )

Unincorporated – Azusa 293 ( 1840 )

Unincorporated – Bassett 412 ( 2781 )

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 1 ( 93 )

Unincorporated – Bradbury 4 ( 3704 )

Unincorporated – Canyon Country 65 ( 841 )

Unincorporated – Castaic* 1836 ( 6752 )

Unincorporated – Cerritos 7 ( 1193 )

Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Claremont 3 ( 427 )

Unincorporated – Covina 250 ( 1486 )

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 191 ( 1453 )

Unincorporated – Del Aire 39 ( 888 )

Unincorporated – Del Rey 1 ( 314 )

Unincorporated – Del Sur 3 ( 124 )

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 14 ( 562 )

Unincorporated – Duarte 75 ( 1694 )

Unincorporated – East Covina 3 ( 912 )

Unincorporated – East La Mirada 68 ( 1285 )

Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 3790 ( 3025 )

Unincorporated – East Pasadena 22 ( 344 )

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 364 ( 2378 )

Unincorporated – East Whittier 50 ( 942 )

Unincorporated – El Camino Village 97 ( 1103 )

Unincorporated – El Monte 5 ( 3448 )

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 5 ( 301 )

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 2045 ( 3160 )

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Glendora 4 ( 606 )

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 615 ( 1100 )

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Hawthorne 31 ( 1233 )

Unincorporated – Hi Vista 1 ( 91 )

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 13 ( 921 )

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 89 ( 449 )

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – La Rambla 69 ( 3325 )

Unincorporated – La Verne* 16 ( 784 )

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 49 ( 693 )

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 1 ( 150 )

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 106 ( 816 )

Unincorporated – Lake Manor 13 ( 791 )

Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Lennox 377 ( 1672 )

Unincorporated – Leona Valley 14 ( 800 )

Unincorporated – Littlerock 43 ( 1069 )

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 4 ( 308 )

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 47 ( 1317 )

Unincorporated – Llano 2 ( 228 )

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 45 ( 478 )

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Monrovia 51 ( 1314 )

Unincorporated – Newhall 4 ( 1818 )

Unincorporated – North Lancaster 9 ( 751 )

Unincorporated – North Whittier 118 ( 1411 )

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 202 ( 840 )

Unincorporated – Padua Hills 1 ( 465 )

Unincorporated – Palmdale 15 ( 1781 )

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 1 ( 161 )

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 13 ( 665 )

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 15 ( 2423 )

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Pomona 8 ( 413 )

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 103 ( 798 )

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 51 ( 1917 )

Unincorporated – Roosevelt 3 ( 322 )

Unincorporated – Rosewood 15 ( 1166 )

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 12 ( 1006 )

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 55 ( 1636 )

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 406 ( 796 )

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 392 ( 1939 )

Unincorporated – San Pasqual 6 ( 295 )

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 2 ( 649 )

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 6 ( 2247 )

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains* 71 ( 381 )

Unincorporated – Saugus 11 ( 7097 )

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 1 ( 281 )

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 1 ( 220 )

Unincorporated – South El Monte 38 ( 2117 )

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 117 ( 1322 )

Unincorporated – South Whittier 993 ( 1677 )

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 8 ( 1024 )

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 92 ( 439 )

Unincorporated – Sun Village 81 ( 1342 )

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 24 ( 1852 )

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 9 ( 543 )

Unincorporated – Val Verde 37 ( 1118 )

Unincorporated – Valencia 29 ( 944 )

Unincorporated – Valinda 447 ( 1913 )

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 93 ( 799 )

Unincorporated – Walnut Park 455 ( 2819 )

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 3 ( 199 )

Unincorporated – West Carson 235 ( 1064 )

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – West LA 31 ( 3256 )

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 240 ( 2440 )

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 18 ( 1325 )

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 568 ( 2110 )

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 3 ( 231 )

Unincorporated – Westhills 7 ( 834 )

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 29 ( 787 )

Unincorporated – Whittier 49 ( 1295 )

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Willowbrook 890 ( 2549 )

Unincorporated – Wiseburn 79 ( 1311 )

– Under Investigation 4250These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Two cases previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction. * Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community. **Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes. Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus: Los Angeles County Department of Public Health publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/ California Department of Public Health www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/ncov2019.aspx Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- ncov/index.html Spanish https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus LA County residents can also call 2-1-1 The Department of Public Health is committed to promoting health equity and ensuring optimal health and well-being for all 10 million residents of Los Angeles County. Through a variety of programs, community partnerships and services, Public Health oversees environmental health, disease control, and community and family health. Nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health comprises nearly 4,500 employees and has an annual budget of $1.2 billion. To learn more about Los Angeles County Public Health, please visit www.publichealth .lacounty.gov, and follow LA County Public Health on social media at twitter.com/lacounty.gov, and follow LA County Public Health on social media at twitter.com/lapublichealth, facebook.com/lapublichealth, instagram.com/lapublichealth and youtube.com/lapublichealth.



