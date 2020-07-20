Cerritos Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident

STAFF REPORT • July 20, 2020

A jaywalking pedestrian caused a multi-vehicle accident forcing a motorcycle, driven by Mark Palacios, 51 of Cerritos, into the back of another vehicle.

Palacios was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident occurred at around 10 a.m. Sunday, July 19 on Beach Blvd. near Katella Avenue.

The pedestrian was not found when deputies arrived at the scene, but they were searching for him because of his involvement, deputies said.

The man was described as having a thin build with black hair and scruffy facial hair. He was believed to be 30- to 35-years-old and was seen wearing a white shirt and black pants, officials said.

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 714-647-7000.

