July 19, 2020 LA County: Majority of New COVID Cases are People Under 41, 11 New Deaths, 2,848 New Cases

Today, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) has confirmed 11 new deaths and 2,848 new cases of COVID-19. Fifty-three percent of the 2,848 new cases occurred in people under the age of 41 years old.

Public Health confirms the highest number of new hospitalizations reported in a day with 2,216 people currently hospitalized, surpassing the 2,193 hospitalizations seen on July 15.

Of the 2,216 confirmed COVID-19 cases currently hospitalized, 26% of these people are confirmed cases in the ICU and 19% are confirmed cases on ventilators. This is the fifth consecutive day of hospitalization over 2,100 confirmed cases and the first time hospitalizations have reached over 2,200.

Testing results are available for over 1,515,000 individuals with 10% of all people testing positive. The cumulative positivity rate has increased from 9% to 10%. The majority of all cases have occurred in people under the age of 41 years old with over 52% or 77,000 people younger than 41 years old infected with COVID-19.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families that are experiencing the sorrow of losing a loved to COVID-19 and with those who are caring for a loved one experiencing illness,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “We continue to reach concerning milestones and today we are seeing the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations. Right now, young adults are being hospitalized at a rate not seen before. No matter how young you are, you are vulnerable to this virus. I urge everyone to take collective responsibility – stay physically apart from people you don’t live with, properly wear a face covering when you are outside your home but stay home as much as possible.”

Public Health has identified 155,887 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 4,095 deaths.

Of the 11 new deaths, eight people that passed away (excluding Long Beach and Pasadena) were over the age of 65 years old and three people who died were between the ages of 41 and 65 years. All of these people had underlying health conditions. Ninety-two percent of people who died had underlying health conditions. Of those who died, information about race and ethnicity is available for 3,812 people (99 percent of the cases reported by Public Health); 47% of deaths occurred among Latino/Latinx residents, 26% among White residents, 15% among Asian residents, 11% among African American/Black residents, less than 1% among Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander residents and 1% among residents identifying with other races. Upon further investigation, two cases reported earlier were not LA County residents.

Business owners must take immediate action in order to slow the spread of COVID-19. Current Health Officer Orders require business owners to close indoor operations at many businesses and take immediate action to implement strategies that protect workers and customers. Residents need to make sure they are doing their part as well. Public Health urges everyone to avoid the Three C’s: Crowded places, Confined spaces and Close contact with others not in your household. Everyone should always wear a face covering securely over your nose and mouth and keep six feet apart from others not in your household when out in public. Public Health reminds everyone that you remain safer at home.

It’s important if someone thinks they could be positive for COVID-19 and are awaiting testing results, to stay at home and act as if they are positive. This means self-isolating for 10 days and 72 hours after symptoms and fever subside. If a person tests positive for COVID-19, they should plan on receiving a call from a public health specialist to discuss how to protect themselves and others, to find out where they may have been, and who they were in close contact with while infectious.

The Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional things you can do to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

Please see additional information below:

Laboratory Confirmed Cases — 155887 Total Cases*

Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) — 147772

Long Beach — 6445

Pasadena — 1670

Deaths 4095

Los Angeles County (excl. LB and Pas) 3836

Long Beach 158

Pasadena 101

Age Group (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

0 to 17 — 11745

18 to 40 –66074

41 to 65 –51998

over 65 –17121

Under Investigation –834

Gender (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

Female 73779

Male 73200

Other 55

Under Investigation 738

Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

American Indian/Alaska Native 139

Asian 4831

Black 4162

Hispanic/Latino 45434

Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 505

White 11432

Other 22584

Under Investigation 58685

Hospitalization

Hospitalized (Ever) 11092

Deaths Race/Ethnicity (Los Angeles County Cases Only-excl LB and Pas)

American Indian/Alaska Native 9

Asian 578

Black 410

Hispanic/Latino 1787

Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander 17

White 985

Other 26

Under Investigation 24

CITY / COMMUNITY (Rate**)

City of Agoura Hills 89 ( 426 )

City of Alhambra 711 ( 820 )

City of Arcadia 265 ( 459 )

City of Artesia 184 ( 1096 )

City of Avalon 5 ( 129 )

City of Azusa 808 ( 1615 )

City of Baldwin Park 1601 ( 2085 )

City of Bell 931 ( 2562 )

City of Bell Gardens 1106 ( 2568 )

City of Bellflower 1397 ( 1797 )

City of Beverly Hills 496 ( 1437 )

City of Bradbury 7 ( 655 )

City of Burbank 813 ( 759 )

City of Calabasas 170 ( 699 )

City of Carson 1012 ( 1078 )

City of Cerritos 356 ( 711 )

City of Claremont 204 ( 559 )

City of Commerce* 327 ( 2502 )

City of Compton 2292 ( 2294 )

City of Covina 761 ( 1552 )

City of Cudahy 678 ( 2785 )

City of Culver City 284 ( 712 )

City of Diamond Bar 327 ( 569 )

City of Downey 2595 ( 2271 )

City of Duarte 287 ( 1304 )

City of El Monte 2515 ( 2145 )

City of El Segundo 87 ( 518 )

City of Gardena 724 ( 1181 )

City of Glendale 1951 ( 945 )

City of Glendora 751 ( 1423 )

City of Hawaiian Gardens 297 ( 2024 )

City of Hawthorne 1119 ( 1260 )

City of Hermosa Beach 134 ( 681 )

City of Hidden Hills 5 ( 265 )

City of Huntington Park 1716 ( 2885 )

City of Industry 20 ( 4577 )

City of Inglewood 1586 ( 1396 )

City of Irwindale 42 ( 2879 )

City of La Canada Flintridge 104 ( 503 )

City of La Habra Heights 20 ( 367 )

City of La Mirada 525 ( 1058 )

City of La Puente 842 ( 2069 )

City of La Verne 237 ( 712 )

City of Lakewood 758 ( 943 )

City of Lancaster* 1684 ( 1042 )

City of Lawndale 373 ( 1110 )

City of Lomita 149 ( 719 )

City of Lynwood* 2020 ( 2804 )

City of Malibu 71 ( 548 )

City of Manhattan Beach 225 ( 625 )

City of Maywood 835 ( 2977 )

City of Monrovia 441 ( 1137 )

City of Montebello 1361 ( 2114 )

City of Monterey Park 505 ( 811 )

City of Norwalk 1941 ( 1804 )

City of Palmdale 1953 ( 1229 )

City of Palos Verdes Estates 63 ( 466 )

City of Paramount 1433 ( 2558 )

City of Pico Rivera 1496 ( 2327 )

City of Pomona 2701 ( 1732 )

City of Rancho Palos Verdes 195 ( 456 )

City of Redondo Beach 345 ( 502 )

City of Rolling Hills 4 ( 206 )

City of Rolling Hills Estates 30 ( 370 )

City of Rosemead 451 ( 815 )

City of San Dimas* 293 ( 849 )

City of San Fernando 471 ( 1914 )

City of San Gabriel 344 ( 840 )

City of San Marino 43 ( 324 )

City of Santa Clarita 1788 ( 811 )

City of Santa Fe Springs 313 ( 1704 )

City of Santa Monica 551 ( 596 )

City of Sierra Madre 45 ( 410 )

City of Signal Hill 156 ( 1322 )

City of South El Monte 446 ( 2136 )

City of South Gate 2739 ( 2790 )

City of South Pasadena 201 ( 772 )

City of Temple City 352 ( 966 )

City of Torrance 858 ( 575 )

City of Vernon 17 ( 8134 )

City of Walnut 162 ( 531 )

City of West Covina 1737 ( 1605 )

City of West Hollywood 380 ( 1028 )

City of Westlake Village 17 ( 203 )

City of Whittier 1276 ( 1459 )

Los Angeles 63723 ( 1576 )

Los Angeles – Adams-Normandie 143 ( 1743 )

Los Angeles – Alsace 228 ( 1832 )

Los Angeles – Angeles National Forest 2 ( 5000 )

Los Angeles – Angelino Heights 34 ( 1359 )

Los Angeles – Arleta 746 ( 2170 )

Los Angeles – Atwater Village 132 ( 900 )

Los Angeles – Baldwin Hills 382 ( 1227 )

Los Angeles – Bel Air 56 ( 664 )

Los Angeles – Beverly Crest 67 ( 535 )

Los Angeles – Beverlywood 96 ( 729 )

Los Angeles – Boyle Heights* 2622 ( 3018 )

Los Angeles – Brentwood 175 ( 565 )

Los Angeles – Brookside 1 ( 172 )

Los Angeles – Cadillac-Corning 71 ( 997 )

Los Angeles – Canoga Park 1057 ( 1619 )

Los Angeles – Carthay 158 ( 1100 )

Los Angeles – Central 1376 ( 3529 )

Los Angeles – Century City 81 ( 633 )

Los Angeles – Century Palms/Cove 917 ( 2716 )

Los Angeles – Chatsworth 396 ( 1069 )

Los Angeles – Cheviot Hills 45 ( 491 )

Los Angeles – Chinatown 65 ( 810 )

Los Angeles – Cloverdale/Cochran 200 ( 1374 )

Los Angeles – Country Club Park 204 ( 1346 )

Los Angeles – Crenshaw District 181 ( 1309 )

Los Angeles – Crestview 139 ( 1223 )

Los Angeles – Del Rey 203 ( 678 )

Los Angeles – Downtown* 471 ( 1712 )

Los Angeles – Eagle Rock 419 ( 1058 )

Los Angeles – East Hollywood 422 ( 1441 )

Los Angeles – Echo Park 121 ( 849 )

Los Angeles – El Sereno 677 ( 1619 )

Los Angeles – Elysian Park 56 ( 980 )

Los Angeles – Elysian Valley 156 ( 1534 )

Los Angeles – Encino 333 ( 737 )

Los Angeles – Exposition 50 ( 1503 )

Los Angeles – Exposition Park 768 ( 1710 )

Los Angeles – Faircrest Heights 22 ( 611 )

Los Angeles – Figueroa Park Square 180 ( 2064 )

Los Angeles – Florence-Firestone 1376 ( 2900 )

Los Angeles – Glassell Park 387 ( 1225 )

Los Angeles – Gramercy Place 147 ( 1366 )

Los Angeles – Granada Hills 705 ( 1212 )

Los Angeles – Green Meadows 537 ( 2497 )

Los Angeles – Hancock Park 156 ( 916 )

Los Angeles – Harbor City 312 ( 1073 )

Los Angeles – Harbor Gateway 515 ( 1181 )

Los Angeles – Harbor Pines 10 ( 415 )

Los Angeles – Harvard Heights 352 ( 1952 )

Los Angeles – Harvard Park 930 ( 2452 )

Los Angeles – Highland Park 667 ( 1378 )

Los Angeles – Historic Filipinotown 272 ( 1961 )

Los Angeles – Hollywood 711 ( 1042 )

Los Angeles – Hollywood Hills 188 ( 639 )

Los Angeles – Hyde Park 469 ( 1643 )

Los Angeles – Jefferson Park 165 ( 2044 )

Los Angeles – Koreatown 670 ( 1296 )

Los Angeles – Lafayette Square 50 ( 1097 )

Los Angeles – Lake Balboa 504 ( 1194 )

Los Angeles – Lakeview Terrace 359 ( 2734 )

Los Angeles – Leimert Park 191 ( 1254 )

Los Angeles – Lincoln Heights 689 ( 2114 )

Los Angeles – Little Armenia 281 ( 3502 )

Los Angeles – Little Bangladesh 306 ( 1080 )

Los Angeles – Little Tokyo 44 ( 1404 )

Los Angeles – Longwood 72 ( 1673 )

Los Angeles – Los Feliz 121 ( 560 )

Los Angeles – Manchester Square 83 ( 972 )

Los Angeles – Mandeville Canyon 8 ( 256 )

Los Angeles – Mar Vista 199 ( 469 )

Los Angeles – Marina Peninsula 22 ( 505 )

Los Angeles – Melrose 1195 ( 1538 )

Los Angeles – Mid-city 201 ( 1337 )

Los Angeles – Miracle Mile 104 ( 578 )

Los Angeles – Mission Hills 416 ( 1724 )

Los Angeles – Mt. Washington 287 ( 1189 )

Los Angeles – North Hills 1018 ( 1653 )

Los Angeles – North Hollywood 1849 ( 1221 )

Los Angeles – Northridge 808 ( 1158 )

Los Angeles – Pacific Palisades 89 ( 418 )

Los Angeles – Pacoima 1813 ( 2355 )

Los Angeles – Palisades Highlands 17 ( 442 )

Los Angeles – Palms 369 ( 841 )

Los Angeles – Panorama City 1569 ( 2085 )

Los Angeles – Park La Brea 61 ( 449 )

Los Angeles – Pico-Union 1217 ( 2909 )

Los Angeles – Playa Del Rey 16 ( 501 )

Los Angeles – Playa Vista 79 ( 722 )

Los Angeles – Porter Ranch 196 ( 551 )

Los Angeles – Rancho Park 56 ( 854 )

Los Angeles – Regent Square 21 ( 755 )

Los Angeles – Reseda 1305 ( 1703 )

Los Angeles – Reseda Ranch 48 ( 1035 )

Los Angeles – Reynier Village 26 ( 615 )

Los Angeles – San Pedro* 1410 ( 1807 )

Los Angeles – Shadow Hills 28 ( 630 )

Los Angeles – Sherman Oaks 581 ( 666 )

Los Angeles – Silverlake 408 ( 926 )

Los Angeles – South Carthay 71 ( 670 )

Los Angeles – South Park 1248 ( 3288 )

Los Angeles – St Elmo Village 88 ( 1920 )

Los Angeles – Studio City 164 ( 731 )

Los Angeles – Sun Valley 802 ( 1528 )

Los Angeles – Sunland 287 ( 1406 )

Los Angeles – Sycamore Square 3 ( 464 )

Los Angeles – Sylmar* 1849 ( 2244 )

Los Angeles – Tarzana 447 ( 1448 )

Los Angeles – Temple-Beaudry 768 ( 1945 )

Los Angeles – Thai Town 91 ( 928 )

Los Angeles – Toluca Lake 61 ( 701 )

Los Angeles – Toluca Terrace 14 ( 1072 )

Los Angeles – Toluca Woods 11 ( 592 )

Los Angeles – Tujunga 231 ( 831 )

Los Angeles – University Hills 40 ( 1167 )

Los Angeles – University Park 490 ( 1785 )

Los Angeles – Valley Glen 315 ( 1049 )

Los Angeles – Valley Village 356 ( 1440 )

Los Angeles – Van Nuys 1590 ( 1706 )

Los Angeles – Venice 158 ( 466 )

Los Angeles – Vermont Knolls 465 ( 2703 )

Los Angeles – Vermont Square 212 ( 2769 )

Los Angeles – Vermont Vista 1127 ( 2736 )

Los Angeles – Vernon Central 1854 ( 3566 )

Los Angeles – Victoria Park 119 ( 1417 )

Los Angeles – View Heights 22 ( 596 )

Los Angeles – Watts 1091 ( 2557 )

Los Angeles – Wellington Square 70 ( 1424 )

Los Angeles – West Adams 558 ( 2020 )

Los Angeles – West Hills 303 ( 747 )

Los Angeles – West Los Angeles 318 ( 845 )

Los Angeles – West Vernon 1347 ( 2511 )

Los Angeles – Westchester 254 ( 492 )

Los Angeles – Westlake 1656 ( 2790 )

Los Angeles – Westwood 202 ( 373 )

Los Angeles – Wholesale District* 1753 ( 4852 )

Los Angeles – Wilmington 949 ( 1680 )

Los Angeles – Wilshire Center 660 ( 1316 )

Los Angeles – Winnetka 711 ( 1373 )

Los Angeles – Woodland Hills 506 ( 744 )

Unincorporated – Acton 38 ( 477 )

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce 15 ( 361 )

Unincorporated – Altadena 352 ( 807 )

Unincorporated – Anaverde 5 ( 332 )

Unincorporated – Angeles National Forest 3 ( 241 )

Unincorporated – Arcadia 54 ( 677 )

Unincorporated – Athens-Westmont 870 ( 2050 )

Unincorporated – Athens Village 122 ( 2491 )

Unincorporated – Avocado Heights 145 ( 2140 )

Unincorporated – Azusa 289 ( 1815 )

Unincorporated – Bassett 403 ( 2720 )

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon 1 ( 93 )

Unincorporated – Bradbury 4 ( 3704 )

Unincorporated – Canyon Country 63 ( 815 )

Unincorporated – Castaic* 1835 ( 6749 )

Unincorporated – Cerritos 7 ( 1193 )

Unincorporated – Charter Oak 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Claremont 3 ( 427 )

Unincorporated – Covina 246 ( 1463 )

Unincorporated – Covina (Charter Oak) 185 ( 1407 )

Unincorporated – Del Aire 37 ( 842 )

Unincorporated – Del Rey 1 ( 314 )

Unincorporated – Del Sur 3 ( 124 )

Unincorporated – Desert View Highlands 13 ( 521 )

Unincorporated – Duarte 73 ( 1649 )

Unincorporated – East Covina 3 ( 912 )

Unincorporated – East La Mirada 68 ( 1285 )

Unincorporated – East Lancaster 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – East Los Angeles 3689 ( 2945 )

Unincorporated – East Pasadena 22 ( 344 )

Unincorporated – East Rancho Dominguez 352 ( 2299 )

Unincorporated – East Whittier 50 ( 942 )

Unincorporated – El Camino Village 96 ( 1092 )

Unincorporated – El Monte 4 ( 2759 )

Unincorporated – Elizabeth Lake 5 ( 301 )

Unincorporated – Florence-Firestone 1995 ( 3083 )

Unincorporated – Franklin Canyon 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Glendora 4 ( 606 )

Unincorporated – Hacienda Heights 607 ( 1085 )

Unincorporated – Harbor Gateway 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Hawthorne 31 ( 1233 )

Unincorporated – Hi Vista 1 ( 91 )

Unincorporated – Kagel/Lopez Canyons 13 ( 921 )

Unincorporated – La Crescenta-Montrose 85 ( 429 )

Unincorporated – La Habra Heights 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – La Rambla 69 ( 3325 )

Unincorporated – La Verne* 16 ( 784 )

Unincorporated – Ladera Heights 49 ( 693 )

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes 1 ( 150 )

Unincorporated – Lake Los Angeles 104 ( 800 )

Unincorporated – Lake Manor 13 ( 791 )

Unincorporated – Lakewood 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Lennox 365 ( 1619 )

Unincorporated – Leona Valley 14 ( 800 )

Unincorporated – Littlerock 42 ( 1045 )

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Juniper Hills 4 ( 308 )

Unincorporated – Littlerock/Pearblossom 46 ( 1289 )

Unincorporated – Llano 2 ( 228 )

Unincorporated – Marina del Rey 45 ( 478 )

Unincorporated – Miracle Mile 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Monrovia 51 ( 1314 )

Unincorporated – Newhall 4 ( 1818 )

Unincorporated – North Lancaster 8 ( 668 )

Unincorporated – North Whittier 114 ( 1364 )

Unincorporated – Northeast San Gabriel 196 ( 815 )

Unincorporated – Padua Hills 1 ( 465 )

Unincorporated – Palmdale 15 ( 1781 )

Unincorporated – Palos Verdes Peninsula 1 ( 161 )

Unincorporated – Pearblossom/Llano 13 ( 665 )

Unincorporated – Pellissier Village 15 ( 2423 )

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Pomona 8 ( 413 )

Unincorporated – Quartz Hill 102 ( 790 )

Unincorporated – Rancho Dominguez 51 ( 1917 )

Unincorporated – Roosevelt 3 ( 322 )

Unincorporated – Rosewood 15 ( 1166 )

Unincorporated – Rosewood/East Gardena 12 ( 1006 )

Unincorporated – Rosewood/West Rancho Dominguez 55 ( 1636 )

Unincorporated – Rowland Heights 395 ( 774 )

Unincorporated – San Clemente Island 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – San Jose Hills 381 ( 1884 )

Unincorporated – San Pasqual 6 ( 295 )

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon 2 ( 649 )

Unincorporated – Santa Catalina Island 6 ( 2247 )

Unincorporated – Santa Monica Mountains* 70 ( 376 )

Unincorporated – Saugus 11 ( 7097 )

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country 1 ( 281 )

Unincorporated – South Antelope Valley 1 ( 220 )

Unincorporated – South El Monte 38 ( 2117 )

Unincorporated – South San Gabriel 116 ( 1311 )

Unincorporated – South Whittier 978 ( 1651 )

Unincorporated – Southeast Antelope Valley 8 ( 1024 )

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch 91 ( 434 )

Unincorporated – Sun Village 81 ( 1342 )

Unincorporated – Sunrise Village 24 ( 1852 )

Unincorporated – Twin Lakes/Oat Mountain 9 ( 543 )

Unincorporated – Val Verde 37 ( 1118 )

Unincorporated – Valencia 29 ( 944 )

Unincorporated – Valinda 435 ( 1861 )

Unincorporated – View Park/Windsor Hills 93 ( 799 )

Unincorporated – Walnut Park 446 ( 2763 )

Unincorporated – West Antelope Valley 3 ( 199 )

Unincorporated – West Carson 228 ( 1032 )

Unincorporated – West Chatsworth 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – West LA 30 ( 3151 )

Unincorporated – West Puente Valley 235 ( 2389 )

Unincorporated – West Rancho Dominguez 17 ( 1251 )

Unincorporated – West Whittier/Los Nietos 554 ( 2058 )

Unincorporated – Westfield/Academy Hills 3 ( 231 )

Unincorporated – Westhills 7 ( 834 )

Unincorporated – White Fence Farms 27 ( 733 )

Unincorporated – Whittier 48 ( 1268 )

Unincorporated – Whittier Narrows 0 ( 0 )

Unincorporated – Willowbrook 878 ( 2515 )

Unincorporated – Wiseburn 74 ( 1228 )

– Under Investigation 4182These numbers are subject to change based on further investigation. Two cases previously reported were not in Public Health’s jurisdiction. * Means that case numbers include cases associated with correctional facility outbreaks located in the city/community. **Rate is crude and is per 100,000. This represents the number of cases per 100,000 people and allows for the proportional comparison of cities of different sizes. Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus: Los Angeles County Department of Public Health publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/ California Department of Public Health www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/ncov2019.aspx Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- ncov/index.html Spanish https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html World Health Organization www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus LA County residents can also call 2-1-1 The Department of Public Health is committed to promoting health equity and ensuring optimal health and well-being for all 10 million residents of Los Angeles County. Through a variety of programs, community partnerships and services, Public Health oversees environmental health, disease control, and community and family health. Nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health comprises nearly 4,500 employees and has an annual budget of $1.2 billion. To learn more about Los Angeles County Public Health, please visit www.publichealth .lacounty.gov, and follow LA County Public Health on social media at twitter.com/lacounty.gov, and follow LA County Public Health on social media at twitter.com/lapublichealth, facebook.com/lapublichealth, instagram.com/lapublichealth and youtube.com/lapublichealth.



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments

Powered by Facebook Comments