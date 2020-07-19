Chuck Woolery Who Claimed ‘Everyone Is Lying’ About COVID-19 Deactivates Twitter After Son Contracts It

Former game show host Chuck Woolery, who claimed on Twitter earlier this week that people are “lying” about the novel coronavirus , has deactivated his account on the social media platform after announcing that his son contracted COVID-19.

In a tweet that lives on digital archive websites, the former Wheel of Fortune host wrote: “The most outrageous lies are the ones about Covid 19. Everyone is lying. The CDC, Media, Democrats, our Doctors, not all but most ,that we are told to trust. I think it’s all about the election and keeping the economy from coming back, which is about the election. I’m sick of it.”

