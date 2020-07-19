Anaheim begins free coronavirus testing for Orange County residents at the Convention Center

FROM LA TIMES

After Irvine became the first Orange County city to offer a drive-through COVID-19 testing site on Monday, Anaheim opened another at the Anaheim Convention Center on Wednesday, in partnership with Garden Grove-based Clinic 360.

For patients with insurance, insurers will be billed with no out-of-pocket cost, and for those without insurance, federal funding will cover the cost of testing.

Testing will be offered Wednesdays through Sundays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment only.

There will be a limited amount of tests available at first, as the clinic is starting with a smaller number of appointments this week, explained Mike Lyster, Anaheim city spokesperson. But the site will soon offer 600 to 800 tests a day with a goal of expanding to 1,200 a day within two weeks.

