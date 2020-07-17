ABCUSD Board Votes 7-0 to Close Schools and Remain Online for Fall Term

BY BRIAN HEWS • July 20, 2020

At a special meeting today, the ABC Unified School District Board of Trustees unanimously voted to close their schools and retain the online courses for the fall term due to Coronavirus pandemic.

There has been heated debates all over the country about what school district should do in light of Trump’s policy of completely re-opening schools.

But a recent polls show that 70% of parents would not send their kids to school even if it opened.

The ABCUSD has 19 elementary, 5 middle, and 5 high schools along with an Adult School and pre-school in Cerritos, Artesia, Hawaiian Gardens and Lakewood.

The district boasts over 20,000 K-12 students, 10,000 adult school students, and over 3,500 employees.

Los Angeles and San Diego school districts, which together enroll some 825,000 students, two days ago abandoned plans for even a partial physical return to classrooms.

